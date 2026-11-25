United States President Donald Trump celebrated on Tuesday as FIFA named the nation as co-host for the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup, alongside Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica. This will be a third consecutive FIFA tournament where the United States play hosts after the Club World Cup in 2025 and the men's World Cup in 2026.
Taking to a post on Truth Social, Trump backed the tournament’s expected economic impact and said it would showcase "America’s Exceptionalism".
"After hosting the Most Successful World Cup in History, no Country is better positioned than the United States to be home to the largest Women's Sporting Event in History," he wrote. "The FIFA Women's World Cup 2031 will bring Generational Economic Impact to the United States, grow the sport of Soccer throughout our Country and the World, and showcase America’s Exceptionalism."
FIFA approved the joint bid from the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica to host the 2031 Women's World Cup at the governing body's Extraordinary Congress on Monday. The bid was unopposed and voted by acclamation. Football's governing body also announced that England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales as hosts of the 2035 tournament.
The 2031 event will be the first Women's World Cup co-hosted by four nations and the third to be staged in North America after the US hosted in 1999 and 2003, and Canada in 2015.{{/usCountry}}
The 2031 event will be the first Women's World Cup co-hosted by four nations and the third to be staged in North America after the US hosted in 1999 and 2003, and Canada in 2015.{{/usCountry}}
It will comprise of 48 teams for the first time in history, with the 2035 edition expected to follow the same format. The teams will be divided into 12 groups of four teams, followed by a knockout round that begins with the last 32.
The 2027 Women's World Cup, the 10th edition, will be held next year in Brazil from June 24 to July 25, the first to be held in South America.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.