East Bengal script history, become first Indian team to enter AFC Women's Champions League knockout stage

East Bengal have secured their place in the knockout stage of the AFC Women’s Champions League 2026/27, advancing as one of the two best third-placed finishers despite a 2-0 defeat to DPR Korea's 4.25 SC in their final Group B clash on Saturday. They thus became the first Indian team to reach the knockout stage of the AFC Women's Champions League.

East Bengal lost to 4.25 SC but qualified for the AFC Women's Champions League knockouts (East Bengal)

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4.25 SC capped a perfect group stage campaign to finish top with nine points. On the other hand, East Bengal did enough to keep their continental dream alive and will now take their place in the quarter-final draw on December 3.

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The DPR Korea side wasted no time stamping their authority on the game, taking the lead in just the second minute. Pak Ok I swung in a dangerous cross from the right flank, which was nodded home by Han Jin Hong to put 4.25 ahead.

East Bengal struggled to contain Pak Ok I, who almost engineered a carbon copy of the opener in the 22nd minute. Her pinpoint delivery found Ri Su Yang, but the header was sent wide despite goalkeeper Elangbam Panthoi being rooted to the spot. The relentless forward pumped in another great cross in the 29th minute to find Jong Pom Hui, though this time the post came to East Bengal's rescue to deny a second goal.

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{{^usCountry}} However, 4.25’s sustained pressure was rewarded with two minutes of regulation time left in the first half. Pom Hui’s free-kick caused chaos in the East Bengal box, allowing Jong Pok Yong to pick up the loose ball and set up Oh Sol Song for a tidy finish into the bottom corner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, 4.25’s sustained pressure was rewarded with two minutes of regulation time left in the first half. Pom Hui’s free-kick caused chaos in the East Bengal box, allowing Jong Pok Yong to pick up the loose ball and set up Oh Sol Song for a tidy finish into the bottom corner. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the break, Panthoi was called into action five minutes after the restart, staying on her toes to tip away Jong Ryong Jong’s curling free-kick. East Bengal survived another scare in the 68th minute when Oh jumped highest to meet Myong Yu Jong’s cross, but could only send her header over the crossbar.

Pushing for a breakthrough, East Bengal switched to a more attacking approach in the final moments of the match. While they could not find a way past a resolute 4.25 defence, the scoreline ultimately mattered little as both sides celebrated their progression to the next round of the competition.