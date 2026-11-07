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East Bengal script history, become first Indian team to enter AFC Women's Champions League knockout stage

A 2-0 loss to 4.25 SC could not stop East Bengal from reaching the AFC Women’s Champions League quarter-finals as one of the best third-placed finishers

Updated on: Nov 7, 2026, 22:26:50 IST
Written by HT Sports Desk
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East Bengal have secured their place in the knockout stage of the AFC Women’s Champions League 2026/27, advancing as one of the two best third-placed finishers despite a 2-0 defeat to DPR Korea's 4.25 SC in their final Group B clash on Saturday. They thus became the first Indian team to reach the knockout stage of the AFC Women's Champions League.

East Bengal lost to 4.25 SC but qualified for the AFC Women's Champions League knockouts (East Bengal)
East Bengal lost to 4.25 SC but qualified for the AFC Women's Champions League knockouts (East Bengal)

4.25 SC capped a perfect group stage campaign to finish top with nine points. On the other hand, East Bengal did enough to keep their continental dream alive and will now take their place in the quarter-final draw on December 3.

The DPR Korea side wasted no time stamping their authority on the game, taking the lead in just the second minute. Pak Ok I swung in a dangerous cross from the right flank, which was nodded home by Han Jin Hong to put 4.25 ahead.

East Bengal struggled to contain Pak Ok I, who almost engineered a carbon copy of the opener in the 22nd minute. Her pinpoint delivery found Ri Su Yang, but the header was sent wide despite goalkeeper Elangbam Panthoi being rooted to the spot. The relentless forward pumped in another great cross in the 29th minute to find Jong Pom Hui, though this time the post came to East Bengal's rescue to deny a second goal.

Following the break, Panthoi was called into action five minutes after the restart, staying on her toes to tip away Jong Ryong Jong’s curling free-kick. East Bengal survived another scare in the 68th minute when Oh jumped highest to meet Myong Yu Jong’s cross, but could only send her header over the crossbar.

Pushing for a breakthrough, East Bengal switched to a more attacking approach in the final moments of the match. While they could not find a way past a resolute 4.25 defence, the scoreline ultimately mattered little as both sides celebrated their progression to the next round of the competition.

 
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HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

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