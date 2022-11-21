England vs Iran, Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch match online, on TV

With Ecuador defeating Qatar 2-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2022 opener, the tournament is finally underway! England face Group B opponents Iran in the World Cup's next fixture at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Monday, followed by Senegal taking on Netherlands in Group A, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Al Thumama. Also, USA will take on Wales, at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, on Tuesday. All eyes will be on the likes of Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Memphis Depay and Virgil Van Dijk with fans flocking to the stadiums!

Where will the England vs Iran, Senegal vs Netherlands, USA vs Wales FIFA World Cup 2022 matches take place?

The England vs Iran, Senegal vs Netherlands, USA vs Wales FIFA World Cup 2022 matches will take place at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Al Thumama Stadium in Al Thumama, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan respectively.

When will the England vs Iran, Senegal vs Netherlands, USA vs Wales FIFA World Cup 2022 matches begin?

The England vs Iran, Senegal vs Netherlands, USA vs Wales FIFA World Cup 2022 matches are scheduled for 6:30 PM IST, 9:30 PM IST and 12:30 AM IST respectively. The England vs Iran and Senegal vs Netherlands matches are scheduled for November 21 (Monday). Meanwhile, USA vs Wales will take place on November 22 (Tuesday).

Where will the England vs Iran, Senegal vs Netherlands, USA vs Wales FIFA World Cup 2022 matches be broadcasted live on Indian television?

The England vs Iran, Senegal vs Netherlands, USA vs Wales FIFA World Cup 2022 matches will be broadcasted live on Indian television through Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels.

Where will the England vs Iran, Senegal vs Netherlands, USA vs Wales FIFA World Cup 2022 matches live streaming be available in India?

In India, the England vs Iran, Senegal vs Netherlands, USA vs Wales FIFA World Cup 2022 matches will be live streamed via Jio Cinema. Also, follow our live coverage on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football.

