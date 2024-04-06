Edit Profile
    Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, Crystal Palace 2-4 Manchester City EPL 2023

    Apr 6, 2024 7:01 PM IST
    Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, Crystal Palace 2-4 Manchester City EPL 2023. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Crystal Palace v/s Manchester City match. Results of the game for now Crystal Palace 2: Manchester City 4
    Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023
    Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023

    Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, Crystal Palace 2-4 Manchester City EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Crystal Palace's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Crystal Palace 2: Manchester City 4 Goal Scorers: Jean-Philippe Mateta-Crystal Palace(3'),Kevin De Bruyne-Manchester City Football Club(13'),Rico Lewis-Manchester City Football Club(47'),Erling Haaland-Manchester City Football Club(66'),Kevin De Bruyne-Manchester City Football Club(70'),Odsonne Édouard-Crystal Palace(86'),

    Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
    06 Apr, 20242-4Fulltime
    Manchester CityManchester City
    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 6, 2024 7:01 PM IST

    Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: Match Ends

    It's over! Final whistle! The match concludes with a final score of Crystal Palace 2: Manchester City 4. Goal Scorers: Jean-Philippe Mateta-Crystal Palace(3'),Kevin De Bruyne-Manchester City Football Club(13'),Rico Lewis-Manchester City Football Club(47'),Erling Haaland-Manchester City Football Club(66'),Kevin De Bruyne-Manchester City Football Club(70'),Odsonne Édouard-Crystal Palace(86'),

    Apr 6, 2024 7:00 PM IST

    Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Match Updates:

    As of now, Crystal Palace are placed at 14 in the league table, while Manchester City are at 2.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:59 PM IST

    90'+8' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: Second Half ends

    Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Manchester City 4.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:59 PM IST

    90'+8' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Matheus Nunes.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:59 PM IST

    90'+7' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Foul by Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).

    Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:59 PM IST

    90'+6' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: end delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:59 PM IST

    90'+6' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: start delay

    Delay in match because of an injury Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace).

    Apr 6, 2024 6:55 PM IST

    90'+4' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Foul by Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace).

    Rico Lewis (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:54 PM IST

    90'+3' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Bernardo Silva
    Kevin De Bruyne
    Manchester City Football Club

    Substitution, Manchester City. Bernardo Silva replaces Kevin De Bruyne.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:52 PM IST

    90'+2' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jefferson Lerma.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:52 PM IST

    90'+1' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Olise.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:51 PM IST

    90'+1' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Oscar Bobb.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:56 PM IST

    86' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, Crystal Palace 2-4 Manchester City EPL 2023: goal

    GOAL
    Odsonne Édouard
    Jeffrey Schlupp
    Crystal Palace

    Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Manchester City 4. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a cross.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:47 PM IST

    85' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Foul by Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace).

    Rúben Dias (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:45 PM IST

    83' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Michael Olise (Crystal Palace).

    Apr 6, 2024 6:44 PM IST

    82' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Naouirou Ahamada
    Will Hughes
    Crystal Palace

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Naouirou Ahamada replaces Will Hughes.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:44 PM IST

    Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Match Updates:

    Crystal Palace played AFC Bournemouth in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Loss 1-0 whereas Manchester City faced Aston Villa in their last English Premier League outing and Win 4-1.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:43 PM IST

    81' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adam Wharton.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:43 PM IST

    81' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:40 PM IST

    78' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Matheus Nunes (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Oscar Bobb.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:40 PM IST

    78' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:39 PM IST

    78' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:38 PM IST

    75' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mateo Kovacic.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:38 PM IST

    75' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Nathaniel Clyne
    Tyrick Mitchell
    Crystal Palace

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Nathaniel Clyne replaces Tyrick Mitchell.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:38 PM IST

    74' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Odsonne Édouard
    Jean-Philippe Mateta
    Crystal Palace

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Odsonne Édouard replaces Jean-Philippe Mateta.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:38 PM IST

    74' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Michael Olise
    Jordan Ayew
    Crystal Palace

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Michael Olise replaces Jordan Ayew.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:38 PM IST

    74' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Matheus Nunes
    Julián Álvarez
    Manchester City Football Club

    Substitution, Manchester City. Matheus Nunes replaces Julián Álvarez.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:38 PM IST

    74' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Mateo Kovacic
    Rodri
    Manchester City Football Club

    Substitution, Manchester City. Mateo Kovacic replaces Rodri.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:34 PM IST

    73' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Foul by Daniel Muñoz (Crystal Palace).

    Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    72' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Foul by Will Hughes (Crystal Palace).

    Rico Lewis (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:56 PM IST

    70' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, Crystal Palace 2-4 Manchester City EPL 2023: goal

    GOAL
    Kevin De Bruyne
    Rodri
    Manchester City Football Club

    Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester City 4. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rodri.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:56 PM IST

    66' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, Crystal Palace 2-4 Manchester City EPL 2023: goal

    GOAL
    Erling Haaland
    Kevin De Bruyne
    Manchester City Football Club

    Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester City 3. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    64' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Jeffrey Schlupp
    Eberechi Eze
    Crystal Palace

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp replaces Eberechi Eze.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    62' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: yellow card

    YELLOW CARD
    Jean-Philippe Mateta
    Crystal Palace

    Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    62' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Foul by Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace).

    Rodri (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    60' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jack Grealish.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    56' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne following a corner.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    54' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    54' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Erling Haaland.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:56 PM IST

    47' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, Crystal Palace 2-4 Manchester City EPL 2023: goal

    GOAL
    Rico Lewis
    Manchester City Football Club

    Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester City 2. Rico Lewis (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    46' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: offside

    Offside, Crystal Palace. Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: Second Half begins

    Second Half begins Crystal Palace 1, Manchester City 1.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    45' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Manuel Akanji
    Josko Gvardiol
    Manchester City Football Club

    Substitution, Manchester City. Manuel Akanji replaces Josko Gvardiol.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    45'+2' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: yellow card

    YELLOW CARD
    Josko Gvardiol
    Manchester City Football Club

    Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    45'+2' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Foul by Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City).

    Apr 6, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    45' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Josko Gvardiol.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    44' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Foul by Rodri (Manchester City).

    Apr 6, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    39' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Rico Lewis (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Rúben Dias.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    38' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: post

    Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    36' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: offside

    Offside, Manchester City. Josko Gvardiol is caught offside.

    © 2024 HindustanTimes