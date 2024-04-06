Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, Crystal Palace 2-4 Manchester City EPL 2023
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, Crystal Palace 2-4 Manchester City EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Crystal Palace's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Crystal Palace 2: Manchester City 4 Goal Scorers: Jean-Philippe Mateta-Crystal Palace(3'),Kevin De Bruyne-Manchester City Football Club(13'),Rico Lewis-Manchester City Football Club(47'),Erling Haaland-Manchester City Football Club(66'),Kevin De Bruyne-Manchester City Football Club(70'),Odsonne Édouard-Crystal Palace(86'),
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: Match Ends
It's over! Final whistle! The match concludes with a final score of Crystal Palace 2: Manchester City 4. Goal Scorers: Jean-Philippe Mateta-Crystal Palace(3'),Kevin De Bruyne-Manchester City Football Club(13'),Rico Lewis-Manchester City Football Club(47'),Erling Haaland-Manchester City Football Club(66'),Kevin De Bruyne-Manchester City Football Club(70'),Odsonne Édouard-Crystal Palace(86'),
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Match Updates:
As of now, Crystal Palace are placed at 14 in the league table, while Manchester City are at 2.
90'+8' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: Second Half ends
Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Manchester City 4.
90'+8' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Matheus Nunes.
90'+7' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Foul by Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+6' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
90'+6' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace).
90'+4' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Foul by Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace).Rico Lewis (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Bernardo Silva replaces Kevin De Bruyne.
90'+2' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jefferson Lerma.
90'+1' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Olise.
90'+1' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Oscar Bobb.
86' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, Crystal Palace 2-4 Manchester City EPL 2023: goal
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Manchester City 4. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a cross.Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Manchester City 4. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a cross.
85' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Foul by Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace).Rúben Dias (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
83' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Michael Olise (Crystal Palace).
82' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Naouirou Ahamada replaces Will Hughes.
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Match Updates:
Crystal Palace played AFC Bournemouth in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Loss 1-0 whereas Manchester City faced Aston Villa in their last English Premier League outing and Win 4-1.
81' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adam Wharton.
81' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise.
78' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Matheus Nunes (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Oscar Bobb.
78' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
78' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
75' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mateo Kovacic.
75' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Nathaniel Clyne replaces Tyrick Mitchell.
74' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Odsonne Édouard replaces Jean-Philippe Mateta.
74' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Michael Olise replaces Jordan Ayew.
74' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Matheus Nunes replaces Julián Álvarez.
74' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Mateo Kovacic replaces Rodri.
73' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Foul by Daniel Muñoz (Crystal Palace).Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
72' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Foul by Will Hughes (Crystal Palace).Rico Lewis (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
70' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, Crystal Palace 2-4 Manchester City EPL 2023: goal
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester City 4. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rodri.Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester City 4. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rodri. Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester City 4. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rodri. Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester City 4. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rodri. Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester City 4. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rodri. Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester City 4. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rodri.
66' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, Crystal Palace 2-4 Manchester City EPL 2023: goal
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester City 3. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester City 3. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne. Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester City 3. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne. Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester City 3. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne. Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester City 3. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne. Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester City 3. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
64' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp replaces Eberechi Eze.
62' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: yellow card
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
62' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Foul by Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace).Rodri (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
56' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne following a corner.
54' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
54' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Erling Haaland.
47' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, Crystal Palace 2-4 Manchester City EPL 2023: goal
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester City 2. Rico Lewis (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester City 2. Rico Lewis (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester City 2. Rico Lewis (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester City 2. Rico Lewis (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester City 2. Rico Lewis (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester City 2. Rico Lewis (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
46' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: Second Half begins
Second Half begins Crystal Palace 1, Manchester City 1.
45' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Manuel Akanji replaces Josko Gvardiol.
45'+2' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: yellow card
Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.
45'+2' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.Foul by Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City).
45' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Josko Gvardiol.
44' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.Foul by Rodri (Manchester City).
39' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Rico Lewis (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Rúben Dias.
38' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: post
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
36' Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023: offside
Offside, Manchester City. Josko Gvardiol is caught offside.