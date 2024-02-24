Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023
Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Liverpool and Luton Town at Liverpool's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Liverpool 4: Luton Town 1
Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: Match Ends
It's over! Final whistle! The match concludes with a final score of Liverpool 4: Luton Town 1. Goal Scorers: Chiedozie Ogbene-Luton Town(12'),Virgil van Dijk-Liverpool(56'),Cody Gakpo-Liverpool(58'),Chiedozie Ogbene-Luton Town(12'),Virgil van Dijk-Liverpool(56'),Cody Gakpo-Liverpool(58'),Luis Díaz-Liverpool(71'),Harvey Elliott-Liverpool(90'),
90'+9' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: Second Half ends
Second Half ends, Liverpool 4, Luton Town 1.
90'+6' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Wataru Endo.
90'+5' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: offside
Offside, Liverpool. Cody Gakpo is caught offside.
90'+3' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by James McConnell (Liverpool).
90'+3' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Ross Barkley (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: offside
Offside, Luton Town. Issa Kaboré is caught offside.
90'+2' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Jayden Danns (Liverpool).
90'+2' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: goal
Goal! Liverpool 4, Luton Town 1. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
89' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: yellow card
Issa Kaboré (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
89' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
James McConnell (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
89' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Issa Kaboré (Luton Town).
89' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. James McConnell replaces Alexis Mac Allister.
89' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Jayden Danns replaces Luis Díaz.
88' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Ross Barkley (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Amari'i Bell.
88' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
87' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Jarell Quansah (Liverpool).
87' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Ross Barkley (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
85' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Wataru Endo (Liverpool).
85' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Andros Townsend (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ross Barkley (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu.
83' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Bobby Clark (Liverpool).
83' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Amari'i Bell (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
83' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Bobby Clark.
83' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel Osho.
82' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: yellow card
Joe Gomez (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
82' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Joe Gomez (Liverpool).
82' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
81' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Wataru Endo.
78' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Bobby Clark replaces Ryan Gravenberch.
77' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: yellow card
Ross Barkley (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
77' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
77' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Ross Barkley (Luton Town).
76' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
76' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Teden Mengi.
75' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Luis Díaz (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.
74' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Issa Kaboré replaces Alfie Doughty because of an injury.
73' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
72' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Alfie Doughty (Luton Town).
72' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: offside
Offside, Luton Town. Alfie Doughty is caught offside.
71' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: goal
Goal! Liverpool 3, Luton Town 1. Luis Díaz (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andy Robertson.
70' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Gravenberch.
68' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Joe Gomez.
68' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Andy Robertson replaces Conor Bradley.
66' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Jarell Quansah.
66' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alfie Doughty (Luton Town) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Ross Barkley.
65' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Ross Barkley.
64' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
64' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Teden Mengi (Luton Town).