New Delhi
Saturday, Feb 24, 2024
    News / sports / football / Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023

    Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST
    Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Liverpool v/s Luton Town match. Results of the game for now Liverpool 4: Luton Town 1
    Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023
    Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023

    Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Liverpool and Luton Town at Liverpool's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Liverpool 4: Luton Town 1 Goal Scorers: Chiedozie Ogbene-Luton Town(12'),Virgil van Dijk-Liverpool(56'),Cody Gakpo-Liverpool(58'),Chiedozie Ogbene-Luton Town(12'),Virgil van Dijk-Liverpool(56'),Cody Gakpo-Liverpool(58'),Luis Díaz-Liverpool(71'),Harvey Elliott-Liverpool(90'),

    LiverpoolLiverpool
    24 Feb, 20244-1Fulltime
    Luton TownLuton Town
    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: Match Ends

    It's over! Final whistle! The match concludes with a final score of Liverpool 4: Luton Town 1. Goal Scorers: Chiedozie Ogbene-Luton Town(12'),Virgil van Dijk-Liverpool(56'),Cody Gakpo-Liverpool(58'),Chiedozie Ogbene-Luton Town(12'),Virgil van Dijk-Liverpool(56'),Cody Gakpo-Liverpool(58'),Luis Díaz-Liverpool(71'),Harvey Elliott-Liverpool(90'),

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    90'+9' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: Second Half ends

    Second Half ends, Liverpool 4, Luton Town 1.

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    90'+6' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Wataru Endo.

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    90'+5' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: offside

    Offside, Liverpool. Cody Gakpo is caught offside.

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    90'+3' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by James McConnell (Liverpool).

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    90'+3' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Ross Barkley (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    90'+2' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: offside

    Offside, Luton Town. Issa Kaboré is caught offside.

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    90'+2' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Jayden Danns (Liverpool).

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    90'+2' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    90' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: goal

    GOAL
    Harvey Elliott
    Liverpool

    Goal! Liverpool 4, Luton Town 1. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    89' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: yellow card

    YELLOW CARD
    Issa Kaboré
    Luton Town

    Issa Kaboré (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    89' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    James McConnell (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    89' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Issa Kaboré (Luton Town).

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    89' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    James McConnell
    Alexis Mac Allister
    Liverpool

    Substitution, Liverpool. James McConnell replaces Alexis Mac Allister.

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    89' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Jayden Danns
    Luis Díaz
    Liverpool

    Substitution, Liverpool. Jayden Danns replaces Luis Díaz.

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    88' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Ross Barkley (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Amari'i Bell.

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    88' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    87' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Jarell Quansah (Liverpool).

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    87' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Ross Barkley (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    85' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Wataru Endo (Liverpool).

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    85' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Andros Townsend (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    84' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Ross Barkley (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu.

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    83' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Bobby Clark (Liverpool).

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    83' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Amari'i Bell (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    83' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Bobby Clark.

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    83' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel Osho.

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    82' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: yellow card

    YELLOW CARD
    Joe Gomez
    Liverpool

    Joe Gomez (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    82' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Joe Gomez (Liverpool).

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    82' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    81' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Wataru Endo.

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    78' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Bobby Clark
    Ryan Gravenberch
    Liverpool

    Substitution, Liverpool. Bobby Clark replaces Ryan Gravenberch.

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    77' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: yellow card

    YELLOW CARD
    Ross Barkley
    Luton Town

    Ross Barkley (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    77' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    77' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Ross Barkley (Luton Town).

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    76' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    76' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Teden Mengi.

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    75' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Luis Díaz (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    74' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Issa Kaboré
    Alfie Doughty
    Luton Town

    Substitution, Luton Town. Issa Kaboré replaces Alfie Doughty because of an injury.

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    73' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: end delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    72' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: start delay

    Delay in match because of an injury Alfie Doughty (Luton Town).

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    72' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: offside

    Offside, Luton Town. Alfie Doughty is caught offside.

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    71' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: goal

    GOAL
    Luis Díaz
    Andy Robertson
    Liverpool

    Goal! Liverpool 3, Luton Town 1. Luis Díaz (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andy Robertson.

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    70' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Gravenberch.

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    68' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Joe Gomez.

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    68' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Andy Robertson
    Conor Bradley
    Liverpool

    Substitution, Liverpool. Andy Robertson replaces Conor Bradley.

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    66' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Jarell Quansah.

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    66' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Alfie Doughty (Luton Town) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Ross Barkley.

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    65' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Ross Barkley.

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    64' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Feb 24, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    64' Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Teden Mengi (Luton Town).

