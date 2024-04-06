Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi340C
Saturday, Apr 6, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Luton Town vs Bournemouth Live Score, Luton Town 0-0 Bournemouth EPL 2023

    Apr 6, 2024 7:00 PM IST
    Luton Town vs Bournemouth Live Score, EPL 2023: Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Luton Town v/s Bournemouth match
    Luton Town vs Bournemouth Live Score, EPL 2023
    Luton Town vs Bournemouth Live Score, EPL 2023

    Luton Town vs Bournemouth Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Luton Town and Bournemouth at Luton Town's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    Luton TownLuton Town
    06 Apr, 20240-0
    BournemouthBournemouth
    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 6, 2024 7:00 PM IST

    Luton Town vs Bournemouth Match Updates:

    As of now, Luton Town are placed at 18 in the league table, while Bournemouth are at 12.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:44 PM IST

    Luton Town vs Bournemouth Match Updates:

    Luton Town played Arsenal in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Loss 2-0 whereas Bournemouth faced Crystal Palace in their last English Premier League outing and Win 1-0.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    Luton Town vs Bournemouth Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup

    Luton Town Starting XI -: Teden Mengi, Daiki Hashioka, Carlton Morris, Reece Burke, Jordan Clark, Tahith Chong, Andros Townsend, Alfie Doughty, Ross Barkley, Thomas Kaminski, Issa Kaboré.

    Bournemouth Starting XI -: Norberto Murara Neto, Ryan Christie, Illia Zabarnyi, Milos Kerkez, Dominic Solanke, Lloyd Kelly, Lewis Cook, Marcus Tavernier, Justin Kluivert, Antoine Semenyo, Adam Smith.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:32 PM IST

    Luton Town vs Bournemouth Live Score, EPL 2023:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Luton Town and Bournemouth. The match is scheduled to take place today at Luton Town home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

    News sports football Luton Town vs Bournemouth Live Score, Luton Town 0-0 Bournemouth EPL 2023
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes