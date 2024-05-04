Edit Profile
New Delhi
Saturday, May 4, 2024
    Luton Town vs Everton Live Score, Luton Town 1-1 Everton EPL 2023

    May 4, 2024 6:33 PM IST
    Luton Town vs Everton Live Score, Luton Town 1-1 Everton EPL 2023. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Luton Town v/s Everton match. Results of the game for now Luton Town 1: Everton 1
    Luton Town vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023

    Luton Town vs Everton Live Score, Luton Town 1-1 Everton EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Luton Town and Everton at Luton Town's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Luton Town 1: Everton 1 Goal Scorers: Dominic Calvert-Lewin-Everton(24'),Elijah Adebayo-Luton Town(31'),...Read More

    Luton TownLuton Town
    04 May, 20241-1Fulltime
    EvertonEverton
    Follow all the updates here:
    May 4, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    Luton Town vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: Match Ends

    It's over! Final whistle! The match concludes with a final score of Luton Town 1: Everton 1. Goal Scorers: Dominic Calvert-Lewin-Everton(24'),Elijah Adebayo-Luton Town(31'),

    May 4, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    90'+8' Luton Town vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: Second Half ends

    Second Half ends, Luton Town 1, Everton 1.

    May 4, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    90'+8' Luton Town vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Jarrad Branthwaite.

    May 4, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    90'+8' Luton Town vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

    May 4, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    90'+7' Luton Town vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Foul by Youssef Chermiti (Everton).

    Albert Sambi Lokonga (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    May 4, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    90'+7' Luton Town vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Jack Harrison.

    May 4, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    90'+7' Luton Town vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Luke Berry (Luton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Teden Mengi.

    May 4, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    90'+7' Luton Town vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Teden Mengi (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alfie Doughty with a cross following a corner.

    May 4, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    90'+6' Luton Town vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.

    May 4, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    90'+6' Luton Town vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Luke Berry (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cauley Woodrow with a cross.

    May 4, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    90'+5' Luton Town vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Teden Mengi (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

    May 4, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    90'+4' Luton Town vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Foul by Youssef Chermiti (Everton).

    Albert Sambi Lokonga (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    May 4, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    90'+3' Luton Town vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: yellow card

    YELLOW CARD
    André Gomes
    Everton

    André Gomes (Everton) is shown the yellow card.

    May 4, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    90'+2' Luton Town vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Cauley Woodrow.

    May 4, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    90'+2' Luton Town vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Youssef Chermiti (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Foul by Gabriel Osho (Luton Town).

    May 4, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    90'+1' Luton Town vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Cauley Woodrow (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alfie Doughty with a headed pass.

    May 4, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    89' Luton Town vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Carlton Morris (Luton Town).

    May 4, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    87' Luton Town vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Luke Berry
    Tahith Chong
    Luton Town

    Substitution, Luton Town. Luke Berry replaces Tahith Chong.

    May 4, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    85' Luton Town vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Cauley Woodrow (Luton Town) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high. Assisted by Ross Barkley.

    May 4, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    83' Luton Town vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Ross Barkley (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

    May 4, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    80' Luton Town vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Andros Townsend
    Elijah Adebayo
    Luton Town

    Substitution, Luton Town. Andros Townsend replaces Elijah Adebayo.

    May 4, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    80' Luton Town vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Youssef Chermiti
    Idrissa Gueye
    Everton

    Substitution, Everton. Youssef Chermiti replaces Idrissa Gueye.

    May 4, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    80' Luton Town vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Beto
    Dominic Calvert-Lewin
    Everton

    Substitution, Everton. Beto replaces Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

    May 4, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    78' Luton Town vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Jack Harrison (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Foul by Tahith Chong (Luton Town).

    May 4, 2024 6:32 PM IST

    78' Luton Town vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Jack Harrison (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    © 2024 HindustanTimes