Saturday, Mar 2, 2024
    Mar 2, 2024 7:34 PM IST
    Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Tottenham Hotspur v/s Crystal Palace match
    Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
    02 Mar, 20240-0
    Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
    Follow all the updates here:
    Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup

    Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI -: Emerson Aparecido Leite de Souza Júnior, Dejan Kulusevski, Cristian Romero, Guglielmo Vicario, Timo Werner, Destiny Udogie, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Heung-Min Son, Micky van de Ven, James Maddison.

    Crystal Palace Starting XI -: Tyrick Mitchell, Chris Richards, Daniel Muñoz, Joel Ward, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Sam Johnstone, Adam Wharton, Joachim Andersen, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze.

    Mar 2, 2024 7:33 PM IST

    Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace. The match is scheduled to take place today at Tottenham Hotspur home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

