EPL 2024-25 weekly round-up: Haaland's sweet revenge on Cucurella; United, Arsenal and Liverpool earn convincing wins

Premier League 2024/25 began with impressive performances from the big clubs who aimed to gain early momentum in the title race. In the first week of the new Premier League season - heavyweights Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United started their campaign with convincing wins to present a strong case for their title challenge. Meanwhile, clubs like Aston Villa and Brighton continue to show their progress with brilliant wins in their opening matches of the campaign. Erling Haaland scored a goal against Chelsea.(Reuters)

Haaland makes Cucurella eat his words

After winning the Euros 2024, Spanish defender Marc Cucurella sang a song with the mention of Erling Haaland in the lyrics. He sang: "Cucu cucu-rella, he eats paella, Cucu cucu-rella he drinks Estrella, Haaland you’d better tremble because Cucurella is coming!” Haaland took it personally and made sure the Chelsea star ate his own words in their first clash of the Premier League season. Haaland opened the scoring for Manchester City against Chelsea, and it was Cucurella whom he got past to net a goal. City, who have won the last four EPL titles on a trot, started their title defence with a 2-0 win, with Mateo Kovacic scoring the second goal for them. Chelsea failed to match the intensity of the defending champions on Matchday 1 as their owner, Tod Bohley expressed his disappointment by leaving the stands after his side conceded the second goal.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool earn convincing wins

Liverpool started the Arne Slot era with a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town as Mohamed Salah extended his streak of scoring a goal on Matchday 1 in the Premier League. It will be a big task for Slot to fill the gigantic shoes of Jurgen Klopp, but a win in their first match surely boosted his confidence and that of the team. Meanwhile, Manchester United also registered a 1-0 win over Fulham as Erik Ten Hag is working hard to rejuvenate the side by including several new stars. Joshua Zirkee scored the lone goal for United on his debut to announce his arrival at Old Trafford. Senior stars like Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford looked off-colours throughout the 90 minutes. Bruno missed a couple of easy chances, while Rashford was not at his best in the season opener for United. Meanwhile, Harry Maguire was a big positive for them as he made a solid impact, including a last-ditch defending. It was two versus one for Maguire, and Fulham had a chance to get an equaliser, but Maguire stood tall with a big block to collapse Fulham's move.

After missing out on the Premier League title last season, Arsenal once again put the right foot forward to show their title challenge with a convincing 2-0 win over Wolves. Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka opened their account on Matchday 1 to set the momentum for them in a long season. Mikel Arteta is desperate to win a Premier League title after finishing second in the last couple of seasons. Arsenal have improved a lot under Arteta, but this season, they must remove the chokers' tag to get over the line.

Aston Villa, Newcastle and Brighton start strong

Brighton stamped their authority over Everton with a 3-0 win to start a new chapter under manager Fabian Hürzeler. After impressing everyone in the last couple of seasons, all eyes are on Brighton to make some big upsets and put up a challenge for the top-four finish. Meanwhile, Unai Emery's Aston Villa put up a fight against West Ham and ended up winning the tie 2-1. They made big progress last season to finish four, and Emery wouldn't want to compromise at all this season.

A red card to Fabian Schar didn't stop Newcastle from starting their campaign with a win, as Joelinton strike at the brink of half-time ensured their 1-0 win over Southampton at St James Park.

In other matches, Nottingham Forest played a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth, while Brentford outclassed Crystal Palace in a 2-1 win.