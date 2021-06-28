Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020 Live Score, France vs Switzerland: Seferovic scores, world champions are trailing; France 0-1 Switzerland
Euro 2020 Live Score, France vs Switzerland
Euro 2020 Live Score, France vs Switzerland(AP)
Live

Euro 2020 Live Score, France vs Switzerland: Seferovic scores, world champions are trailing; France 0-1 Switzerland

  • Euro 2020 Live Score, France vs Switzerland: Haris Seferović put Switzerland ahead in first half. All eyes are on Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe now to pull things back. Follow live score and updates of Euro 2020, France vs Switzerland.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 29, 2021 01:01 AM IST

France vs Switzerland, Euro 2020 Live Score: Haris Seferović hammered Switzerland in front in the 15th minute. France drew two of their three group stages matches, one of them against Hungary. Being the 2018 World Champions and pegged as one of the favourites to win the tournament, this has not been a strong start for France. Can Switzerland make the most of this and pull off the biggest upset?


Follow live score and updates of Euro 2020, France vs Switzerland

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 29, 2021 12:59 AM IST

    29' France 0-1 Switzerland

    SHOT! Rabiot takes a powerful shot towards goal, but just a tad bit far wide. Almost.

  • JUN 29, 2021 12:56 AM IST

    26' France 0-1 Switzerland

    FREEKICK! 23 meters away from goal. Griezmann all over it. Mbappe as well. Who will take the shot? Mbappe takes it but no goal.

  • JUN 29, 2021 12:53 AM IST

    23' France 0-1 Switzerland

    Rabiot sends in a cross to Benzema, but deflected by Swiss goalkeeper.

  • JUN 29, 2021 12:51 AM IST

    20' France 0-1 Switzerland

    Deschamps is on the sidelines barking instructions to his team.

  • JUN 29, 2021 12:46 AM IST

    15' France 0-1 Switzerland

    GOALLLLLL! Seferovic has scored and the world champions are trailing!

  • JUN 29, 2021 12:43 AM IST

    13' France 0-0 Switzerland

    Switzerland are playing as if they have nothing to lose. This is the right strategy.

  • JUN 29, 2021 12:39 AM IST

    9' France 0-0 Switzerland

    CORNER! Embolo earns a corner. Rodríguez sends the cross but well defended.

  • JUN 29, 2021 12:35 AM IST

    5' France 0-0 Switzerland

    Bezema sends a cross towards the front of a goal searching for a tap-in but deflected outside by Swiss defender.

  • JUN 29, 2021 12:32 AM IST

    2' France 0-0 Switzerland

    CORNER! An early corner kick for France, Griezmann sends the cross to the box and Varane's header went over.

  • JUN 29, 2021 12:28 AM IST

    KICKOFF: France 0-0 Switzerland

    KICKOFF! The ball is rolling and we are underway...

  • JUN 29, 2021 12:10 AM IST

    Euro 2020, France vs Switzerland - LIVE!

    The players are in the middle for the National Anthems. This means so much to France and Switzerland fans.

  • JUN 28, 2021 11:53 PM IST

    France vs Switzerland: Stats

    France are unbeaten in their last seven meetings with Switzerland (W3 D4), their longest ever unbeaten run against the Swiss, although four of the last five meetings between the two sides have finished level.


    (Opta Stat)

  • JUN 28, 2021 11:52 PM IST

    No changes for Switzerland

    There have been no changes for Switzerland in the match.

  • JUN 28, 2021 11:30 PM IST

    Switzerland Starting XI

    Switzerland Starting XI: Sommer, Rodriguez, Elvedi, Akanji, Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Zuber, Shaqiri, Embolo, Seferovic


    Subs: Mvogo, Kobel, Mbabu, Zakaria, Vargas, Sow, Fassnacht, Benito, Mehmedi, Gavranovic, Fernandes, Schar﻿

  • JUN 28, 2021 11:30 PM IST

    France Starting XI

    France Starting XI: Hugo Lloris (capt); Raphael Varane, Clement Lenglet, Presnel Kimpembe; Benjamin Pavard, N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot; Antoine Griezmann; Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema


    Subs: Mandanda, Maignan, Lemar, Giroud, Tolisso, Zouma, Sissoko, Coman, Hernandez, Ben Yedder, Dubois, Thuram.

  • JUN 28, 2021 09:29 PM IST

    Euro 2020, France vs Switzerland - LIVE!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog Euro 2020, France vs Switzerland football match. The FIFA World Champions had a topsy-turvy run to the Round of 16, and hence they will be eager to get a strong win over Switzerland.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uefa euro 2020 euro 2020
Spain players celebrate with fans after winning their Euro 2020 round of 16 clash against Croatia in Copenhagen.
Spain players celebrate with fans after winning their Euro 2020 round of 16 clash against Croatia in Copenhagen.
football

Euro 2020: Spain set new Euros record with 5-3 win vs Croatia- Watch highlights

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 01:00 AM IST
  • With victory over Croatia in their Euro 2020 last-16 game, Spain advanced to the quarterfinals and will meet the winner of France vs Switzerland last-16 clash.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Spain's forward Mikel Oiarzabal (2ndR) celebrates with teammates after scoring their fifth goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 football match against Croatia. (AFP)
Spain's forward Mikel Oiarzabal (2ndR) celebrates with teammates after scoring their fifth goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 football match against Croatia. (AFP)
football

Euro 2020: Spain defeat Croatia in high-scoring thriller, enter QF

By Dhiman Sarkar, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 12:37 AM IST
Alvaro Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal scored in extra time to give Spain a 5-3 win over Croatia and a place in the Euro quarterfinals after a wildly entertaining see-saw match at Parken Stadium
READ FULL STORY
Close
Players of Spain greet to their fans as they celebrate a victory after the end of the Euro 2020 round of 16 match between Croatia and Spain.(AP)
Players of Spain greet to their fans as they celebrate a victory after the end of the Euro 2020 round of 16 match between Croatia and Spain.(AP)
football

Euro 2020: Morata scores as Spain beats Croatia 5-3 in extra time

AP | , Copenhagen (denmark)
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 12:31 AM IST
  • Spain first gifted Croatia a bizarre own-goal, then threw away a late 3-1 lead. Alvaro Morata made sure it didn't matter in the end.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After 120 minutes, Spain secured victory and are headed to Russia for the quarterfinals.(REUTERS)
After 120 minutes, Spain secured victory and are headed to Russia for the quarterfinals.(REUTERS)
football

UEFA Euro 2020, Croatia vs Spain: Action in images

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 29, 2021 12:11 AM IST
  • Euro 2020, Croatia vs Spain: Here is all the action in images from Croatia vs Spainc match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Euro 2020 Live Score, France vs Switzerland(AP)
Euro 2020 Live Score, France vs Switzerland(AP)
football

Euro 2020 Live Score: Seferovic scores; France 0-1 Switzerland in 1st half

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 29, 2021 12:56 AM IST
  • Euro 2020 Live Score, France vs Switzerland: Haris Seferović put Switzerland ahead in first half. All eyes are on Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe now to pull things back. Follow live score and updates of Euro 2020, France vs Switzerland.
READ FULL STORY
Euro 2020: France's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris warms up during a training session ahead of their round of 16 match against Switzerland.(AP)
Euro 2020: France's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris warms up during a training session ahead of their round of 16 match against Switzerland.(AP)
football

Euro 2020: Lloris says depleted France used to thriving under pressure

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 28, 2021 10:59 PM IST
  • Ahead of their Euro 2020 Round of 16 clash against Switzerland, France captain Hugo Lloris said his team are motivated to win the game despite suffering setbacks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Euro 2020 - Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic during the press conference ahead of their Round of 16 clash against France.(REUTERS)
Euro 2020 - Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic during the press conference ahead of their Round of 16 clash against France.(REUTERS)
football

Euro 2020: Swiss coach Petkovic says team focussed on beating France

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 10:50 PM IST
  • Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic said the focus of his team remains on winning their Euro 2020 Round of 16 clash against France, instead of focusing on the injuries to Les Blues' backline.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Spain's goalkeeper Unai Simon reacts after taking an own goal during the Euro 2020 football match against Croatia.(AP)
Spain's goalkeeper Unai Simon reacts after taking an own goal during the Euro 2020 football match against Croatia.(AP)
football

Bizarre! Spain goalkeeper's blunder leads to outrageous own goal - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 29, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Euro 2020: The Spain goalkeeper took his eye off the ball at the last moment, and the ball clipped his leg and rolled into the back of the net.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UEFA Euro 2020 Highlights, Croatia vs Spain(REUTERS)
UEFA Euro 2020 Highlights, Croatia vs Spain(REUTERS)
football

Croatia vs Spain H/L Euro 2020: Spain win 5-3 in Extra-time to make quarters

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 29, 2021 12:16 AM IST
  • Euro 2020, Croatia vs Spain Highlights: It was an extra-ordinary, eight-goal thriller that ended with a 5-3 victory for Spain. A bizarre own goal gave Croats the lead, then Spain fought back to lead 3-1. Two late goals from the Croats forced extra-time. However, from there on, it was all La Roja who scored twice in three minutes to secure victory.
READ FULL STORY
Spain coach Luis Enrique and Alvaro Morata (right) embrace during Euro 2020 clash against Poland. (GETTY IMAGES)
Spain coach Luis Enrique and Alvaro Morata (right) embrace during Euro 2020 clash against Poland. (GETTY IMAGES)
football

Euro 2020: 'Robust response'- Enrique on Morata's death threats

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 28, 2021 09:08 PM IST
  • Spain coach Luis Enrique wants the police authorities to make a robust response to Alvaro Morata receiving death threats during Euro 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ivan Perisic and Zlatko Dalic (right) at Croatia training during Euro 2020. (Getty Images)
Ivan Perisic and Zlatko Dalic (right) at Croatia training during Euro 2020. (Getty Images)
football

'We have to adapt': Croatia manager Dalic on winger testing Covid-19 positive

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 28, 2021 08:48 PM IST
  • Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic has asked him team to focus on their Euro 2020 Round of 16 clash against Spain despite having Ivan Perisic unavailable for selection due to his positive Covid-19 test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Euro 2020: France vs Switzerland head-to-head battle, form guide(AP)
Euro 2020: France vs Switzerland head-to-head battle, form guide(AP)
football

Euro 2020: France vs Switzerland head-to-head battle, form guide

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 06:04 PM IST
  • France and Switzerland will square off against each other in the sixth Euro 2020 Round of 16 clash. Ahead of the much-anticipated encounter at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, a look at their head-to-head record and tournament form guide.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Euro 2020: Spain train ahead of their Round of 16 Croatia vs Spain clash.(AP)
Euro 2020: Spain train ahead of their Round of 16 Croatia vs Spain clash.(AP)
football

Euro 2020: Croatia vs Spain head-to-head battle, form guide

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 28, 2021 08:49 PM IST
  • Croatia and Spain will locks horns in the fifth Euro 2020 Round of 16 clash. Ahead of the much-anticipated encounter at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, a look at their head-to-head record and tournament form guide.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Belgium’s Thorgan Hazard (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the Euro 2020 Round of 16 match against Portugal at La Cartuja stadium in Seville on Sunday. (AP) Exclusive
Belgium’s Thorgan Hazard (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the Euro 2020 Round of 16 match against Portugal at La Cartuja stadium in Seville on Sunday. (AP)
football

Euro 2020: Belgium find diamonds in the dirt

By Aditya Iyer (Chief Cricket Writer), New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 28, 2021 04:55 PM IST
The world No.1 team, with flair players across the pitch, showed they too can grind out a win by eliminating holders Portugal 1-0 in the Euro 2020 quarters
READ FULL STORY
Close
Switzerland's players celebrate after beating Turkey 3-1 in their Euro 2020 Group A encounter.(AP)
Switzerland's players celebrate after beating Turkey 3-1 in their Euro 2020 Group A encounter.(AP)
football

France vs Switzerland, UEFA Euro 2020: Full squad of both teams

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 04:16 PM IST
  • World champions France faced a stern test against Portugal in their last group and would now look to ease their way into the Euro 2020 quarterfinals against Switzerland.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.