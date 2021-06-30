Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020, Quarterfinals: Fixtures, Venues, Matches, Time, Date, Venue
A win for the ages. Switzerland reached the Euro 2002 quarterfinals at the expense of world champions France. (AP)
A win for the ages. Switzerland reached the Euro 2002 quarterfinals at the expense of world champions France. (AP)
football

Euro 2020, Quarterfinals: Fixtures, Venues, Matches, Time, Date, Venue

  • Euro 2020: After the completion of all the round of 16 matches, 8 teams progressed through to the quarterfinals.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 08:28 AM IST

The Euro 2020 Round of 16 treated the world with some exhilarating, some jaw-dropping, and some shocking football. Goals and quality galore but it wasn't devoid of some shocking results. The last-16 saw two former world champions in Germany (2014) and France (2018) crashing out, while Czech Republic pulled off a shocking win against the Netherlands. Monday, June 28, saw both the matches head into extra time. It all happened in the R16 and it is bound to get better in the last-8 stage of this competition. (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

Here is a look at Euro 2020, Quarterfinals fixtures:

Friday, July 2, 2021:

Quarter-final 1: Switzerland vs Spain; 9:30 PM at Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Saturday, July 3, 2021:

Quarter-final 2: Belgium vs Italy- 12:30 AM at Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany.

Quarter-final 3: Czech Republic vs Denmark- 9:30 PM at Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan.

Sunday, July 4, 2021:

Quarter-final 4: Ukraine vs England- 12:30 AM at Stadio Olimpic, Rome, Italy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
euro 2020 uefa euro 2020
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.