Euro 2020, Quarterfinals: Fixtures, Venues, Matches, Time, Date, Venue

The Euro 2020 Round of 16 treated the world with some exhilarating, some jaw-dropping, and some shocking football. Goals and quality galore but it wasn't devoid of some shocking results. The last-16 saw two former world champions in Germany (2014) and France (2018) crashing out, while Czech Republic pulled off a shocking win against the Netherlands. Monday, June 28, saw both the matches head into extra time. It all happened in the R16 and it is bound to get better in the last-8 stage of this competition. (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

Here is a look at Euro 2020, Quarterfinals fixtures:

Friday, July 2, 2021:

Quarter-final 1: Switzerland vs Spain; 9:30 PM at Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Saturday, July 3, 2021:

Quarter-final 2: Belgium vs Italy- 12:30 AM at Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany.

Quarter-final 3: Czech Republic vs Denmark- 9:30 PM at Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan.

Sunday, July 4, 2021:

Quarter-final 4: Ukraine vs England- 12:30 AM at Stadio Olimpic, Rome, Italy.