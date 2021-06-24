Euro 2020, Round of 16 Schedule: Fixtures, Venues, Matches, Time, Date, Venue - all you need to know

After a thrilling group stage matches, the stage is set for the Euro 2020 Round of 16. 16 teams have made it through to the next stage and they will battle it out in direct knockout games from here on to reach the quarterfinals. The matches will no longer end in a draw, which means that if any match is tied, we will get extra time and penalty shoot-outs. Action in Euro 2020 will only get intensified. (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

Here is a look at Euro 2020, Round of 16 fixtures:

Saturday, June 26th 2021

Wales vs Denmark - 9:30 PM at Johann Cryuff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Sunday, June 27th 2021:

Italy vs Austria - 12:30 AM at Wembley Stadium, London, England

Netherlands vs Czech Republic - 9:30 PM at Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Monday, June 28th 2021:

Belgium vs Portugal- 12:30 AM at La Cartuja Stadium, Seville, Spain

Croatia vs Spain - 9:30 PM at Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark

Tuesday, June 29th 2021

France vs Switzerland - 12:30 AM at National Arena Bucharest, Bucharest, Romania

England vs Germany - 9:30 PM at Wembley Stadium, London, England

Wednesday, June 30th, 2021

Sweden vs Ukraine - 12:30 AM at Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland