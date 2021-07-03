Euro 2020: Soucek and Czech Republic pay tribute to Denmark's Eriksen ahead of kickoff, Twitterati left overwhelmed

Tributes and good wishes continue to pour in for Denmark player Christan Eriksen, who was ruled out of the tournament after collapsing on the pitch from a cardiac during their Euro 2020 opener against Finland. The latest team to remember Eriksen are Czech Republic, who presented a jersey to Danish captain Simon Kjaer ahead of kick-off.

ALSO READ| FOLLOW CZECH REPUBLIC VS DENMARK LIVE BLOG

At the coin toss, Tomas Soucek presented a signed Czech jersey to Kjaer, with Eriksen's name written at the back. The Czechs are the latest team to pay a tribute to Eriksen, who was revived from the jaws of death in Copenhagen. Earlier in the tournament, during the Round of 16, Gareth Bale and Wales also paid a tribute to Eriksen.

Here's how the world of Twitter reacted:

This is wonderful ❤ — Philophrosyne (@Philophrosyne) July 3, 2021

things you love to see, this is such a beautiful moment, respect goes to you Czech Republic — endfinite13 (@farahha89174030) July 3, 2021

Beautiful gesture ❤️ — Sameer (@ReviewUnder280) July 3, 2021

Go Denmark 🇩🇰

Let's do it for Eriksen❤❤ pic.twitter.com/MKOHWN3NBg — Liyabona Waka 4 🇿🇦 (@liyabona_waka) July 3, 2021

Fantastic by Czech — Bål (@BaalDrachmann) July 3, 2021





Currently, Denmark and Czech Republic are battling it out for a spot in the semifinals. The winner of this game will take on the winner of the Ukraine-England quarterfinal. Denmark thrashed Wales in their last-16 clash to register their second win of the tournament and make the quarters. On the other hand, the Czech upset the Netherlands with a 2-0 victory to move ahead.

The Czech, in 1996, finished runners-up in 1996 before reaching the semifinals in 2004 and seeing the exit door at the end of the group stage in the 2016 edition. For Denmark, it is about repeating their trophy-winning campaign of 1992. since then, they have not been to this stage since 2004. They failed to make the main draw in 2008 and 2016 while being eliminated in the group stage in 2004.

Meanwhile, Peter Schick has been Czech Republic's top scorer so far. In their last six games across all competitions, they have won three games, while losing two and drawing one. On the other hand, the Danes have won, lost, and drawn to games each and are currently on a two-match winning streak.



