Euro 2020 Live Score, Czech Republic vs Denmark Quarterfinal match: Can Denmark beat Czech to reach semis?

Czech Republic vs Denmark Quarterfinal Live Score, Euro 2020: Who will book a semifinal berth? Follow live score and updates of Czech Republic vs Denmark, UEFA Euro 2020 Quarterfinal match.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 08:40 PM IST

Czech Republic vs Denmark, Euro 2020 Quarterfinal Live Score: Denmark will be riding high on the fact that they defeated Wales 4-0 to make it through to the quarterfinal. But Czech Republic ousted the Netherlands who were unbeaten in the group stages. At this point, the battle between these two teams is hard to predict. Who will reach the semifinals?


Follow live score and updates of Euro 2020, Czech Republic vs Denmark quarterfinal Live:

  • JUL 03, 2021 08:38 PM IST

    Denmark Starting XI

    Denmark Starting XI: Schmeichel, Christensen, Kjaer, Vestergaard, Stryger Larsen, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Maehle, Braithwaite, Dolberg, Damsgaard


    Subs: Andersen, Skov, Skov Olsen, Mathias Zanka Jorgensen, Norgaard, Lossl, Wass, Wind, Poulsen, Cornelius, Ronnow, Jensen

  • JUL 03, 2021 08:36 PM IST

    Czech Repubic Staring XI

    Czech Repubic Staring XI: Vaclik, Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Boril, Holes, Soucek, Masopust, Barak, Sevcik, Schick


    Subs: Kaderabek, Brabec, Darida, Krmencik, Jankto, Mandous, Zima, Vydra, Kral, Koubek, Pekhart, Pesek.﻿

  • JUL 03, 2021 06:17 PM IST

    Euro 2020, Czech Republic vs Denmark quarterfinal - LIVE!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog on Euro 2020, Czech Republic vs Denmark quarterfinal. Both Czech and Denmark have been caused major upsets in the tournament, and have made it this far. But from here on, only one of these two teams will proceed. Who will it be?

