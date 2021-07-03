Euro 2020 Live Score, Czech Republic vs Denmark Quarterfinal match: Can Denmark beat Czech to reach semis?
Czech Republic vs Denmark, Euro 2020 Quarterfinal Live Score: Denmark will be riding high on the fact that they defeated Wales 4-0 to make it through to the quarterfinal. But Czech Republic ousted the Netherlands who were unbeaten in the group stages. At this point, the battle between these two teams is hard to predict. Who will reach the semifinals?
Follow live score and updates of Euro 2020, Czech Republic vs Denmark quarterfinal Live:
Follow all the updates here:
-
JUL 03, 2021 08:38 PM IST
Denmark Starting XI
Denmark Starting XI: Schmeichel, Christensen, Kjaer, Vestergaard, Stryger Larsen, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Maehle, Braithwaite, Dolberg, Damsgaard
Subs: Andersen, Skov, Skov Olsen, Mathias Zanka Jorgensen, Norgaard, Lossl, Wass, Wind, Poulsen, Cornelius, Ronnow, Jensen
-
JUL 03, 2021 08:36 PM IST
Czech Repubic Staring XI
Czech Repubic Staring XI: Vaclik, Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Boril, Holes, Soucek, Masopust, Barak, Sevcik, Schick
Subs: Kaderabek, Brabec, Darida, Krmencik, Jankto, Mandous, Zima, Vydra, Kral, Koubek, Pekhart, Pesek.
-
JUL 03, 2021 06:17 PM IST
Euro 2020, Czech Republic vs Denmark quarterfinal - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Euro 2020, Czech Republic vs Denmark quarterfinal. Both Czech and Denmark have been caused major upsets in the tournament, and have made it this far. But from here on, only one of these two teams will proceed. Who will it be?
