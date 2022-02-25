Home / Sports / Football / Europa League round of 16 draw: Barcelona to face Galatasaray; Sevilla plays West Ham, Atalanta vs Leverkusen
football

Europa League round of 16 draw: Barcelona to face Galatasaray; Sevilla plays West Ham, Atalanta vs Leverkusen

Europa League round of 16 draw: The first legs of the last-16 ties will be played on March 10 and the second legs on March 17.
Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, left, celebrates after scoring a goal during the Europa League soccer match between Napoli and Barcelona at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, in Naples, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)(AP)
Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, left, celebrates after scoring a goal during the Europa League soccer match between Napoli and Barcelona at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, in Naples, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)(AP)
Updated on Feb 25, 2022 05:11 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

The Europa League round of 16 draw took place in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday.

The first legs of the last-16 ties will be played on March 10 and the second legs on March 17.

Porto and Betis will play their first legs at home on March 9 to avoid a clash with Braga and Sevilla, respectively.

Russian club Spartak Moscow will play their home tie at a neutral venue, according to a decision made by European football governing body UEFA earlier on Friday.

The draw is as follows:

Rangers v Red Star Belgrade

Braga v AS Monaco

Porto v Olympique Lyonnais

Atalanta v Bayer Leverkusen

Sevilla v West Ham United

Barcelona v Galatasaray

RB Leipzig v Spartak Moscow

Real Betis v Eintracht Frankfurt

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
europa league barcelona
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out