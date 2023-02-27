FIFA Awards 2023 Live Streaming Football: When and where to watch FIFA Best Men's Player award on tv and online

It is Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe vs Karim Benzema for the FIFA Best Men's Player award in the FIFA Awards for last year. Messi is considered to be the favourite contender to win the coveted award, with Mbappe also with a chance, having ended the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the highest goal-scorer. Meanwhile, Messi received the Best Player award, as Argentina went on to defeat France in the final. Meanwhile, Benzema led Real Madrid to the La Liga and UEFA Champions League trophies. Poland's Robert Lewandowski won the FIFA Best Men's Player award last year, due to his exploits with Bayern Munich.

When is the FIFA Awards 2022 ceremony taking place?

The FIFA Awards 2022 ceremony will take place on Tuesday, February 28.

Where will the FIFA Awards 2022 ceremony take place?

The FIFA Awards 2022 ceremony will take place at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

What time will the FIFA Awards 2022 ceremony begin?

The FIFA Awards 2022 ceremony will start at 1:30 AM IST.

How to watch the FIFA Awards 2022 ceremony on television?

The FIFA Awards 2022 ceremony will be broadcasted live on television via Sports 18 network.

How to watch live streaming of the FIFA Awards 2022 ceremony?

The FIFA Awards 2022 ceremony will be live streamed on FIFA's official YouTube channel and JioCinema.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON