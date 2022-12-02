FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score South Korea vs Portugal, Ghana vs Uruguay: Suarez and URU's chances hanging by a thread

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Captain Cristiano Ronaldo will lead Portugal's attack against South Korea at the World Cup on Friday despite having to train separately from the rest of the team this week but Fernando Santos made six changes to the side that beat Uruguay on Monday. Meanwhile, Uruguay give a start to veteran striker Luis Suarez and have dropped captain Diego Godin from their defence for their must-win World Cup Group H decider against Ghana.

