FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score South Korea vs Portugal, Ghana vs Uruguay: Suarez and URU's chances hanging by a thread
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Follow live score and updates of South Korea vs Portugal and Ghana vs Uruguay here.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Captain Cristiano Ronaldo will lead Portugal's attack against South Korea at the World Cup on Friday despite having to train separately from the rest of the team this week but Fernando Santos made six changes to the side that beat Uruguay on Monday. Meanwhile, Uruguay give a start to veteran striker Luis Suarez and have dropped captain Diego Godin from their defence for their must-win World Cup Group H decider against Ghana.
Dec 02, 2022 08:35 PM IST
South Korea vs Portugal Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: GOAL! PORTUGAL LEAD EARLY!
Dec 02, 2022 08:32 PM IST
Ghana vs Uruguay Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: KICK OFF!
Suarez kicks it all off. Both teams in their traditional colours, Uruguay attacking from right to left.
Dec 02, 2022 08:32 PM IST
South Korea vs Portugal Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: KICK OFF!
South Korea set the ball rolling. They are in light red attacking from left to right, Portugal in white with red bands on their shirts.
Dec 02, 2022 08:28 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live score: The players walk out
Ghana and Uruguay walk out at the Al Janoub Stadium, Portugal and South Korea are out at the Education City Stadium.
Dec 02, 2022 08:21 PM IST
Ghana vs Uruguay Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Suarez is not sorry
Luis Suarez famously denied Ghana a decisive goal in the quarter-final by handling the ball on the goal line. He was promptly sent off and Ghana got a penalty but Asamoah Gyan missed it. Just to rub salt into wounds, Suarez could be seen celebrating wildly at the touchline before walking off after the penalty was taken. Suarez wasn't exactly a household name around the world at the time. Now, of course, he is known as an all-time great with a few controversial incidents here and there and he said in the pre-match press conference that he had accepted the consequences of his actions back then with the red card and the penalty.
“Maybe I can say I apologise if I tackle and injure a player and take a red card, maybe I can apologise. But in this situation I take a red card, the referee said 'penalty'. It's not my fault because I did not miss the penalty, the player missed the penalty,” he said. A fair argument, one that even Gyan had echoed many years ago, but there is little chance that Ghana fans would be thinking that way. And who can say that they are wrong either.
Dec 02, 2022 08:19 PM IST
Ghana vs Uruguay Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Suarez is the captain
Edinson Cavani had the captain's armband in Uruguay's previous game against Portugal but this time, Suaraz is back in the starting eleven. He had a bit of an intense press conference before this, we will dive into that soon enough.
Dec 02, 2022 08:08 PM IST
South Korea vs Portugal Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Ronaldo plays
The Portugal had trained separately and there were worries about his fitness but Fernando Santos has put him in the starting lineup.
Dec 02, 2022 08:04 PM IST
Ghana vs Uruguay Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Squads!
Ghana: Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Alidu Seidu, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, Baba Rahman, Thomas Partey, Salis Abdul Samed, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Inaki Williams
Uruguay: Sergio Rochet, Sebastian Coates, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Jose Maria Gimenez, Guillermo Varela, Mathias Olivera, Rodrigo Bentancur, Facundo Pellistri, Federico Valverde, Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez.
Dec 02, 2022 07:56 PM IST
South Korea vs Portugal Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2022: Squads!
South Korea: Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon-hwan, Kwon Kyung-won, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su, Lee Jae-sung, Lee Kang-in, Jeong Woo-yeong, Hwang In-beom, Son Heung-min, Cho Gue-sung.
Subs: Yoon, Min-Jae Kim, Paik, Hee-Chan Hwang, Bum-Keun Song, Jun-Ho Son, Hong, Eui-Jo Hwang, Na, Jo, Chang-Hoon Kwon, Tae-Hwan Kim, Yu-Min Cho, Jeong, Min-Kyu Song.
Portugal: Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Antonio Silva, Joao Cancelo, Matheus Nunes, Ruben Neves, Vitinha, Joao Mario, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ricardo Horta.
Subs: Rui Patricio, Dias, Guerreiro, Joao Palhinha, Bruno Fernandes, Andre Silva, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Jose Sa, William Carvalho, Leao, Goncalo Ramos.
Dec 02, 2022 07:47 PM IST
South Korea vs Portugal, Ghana vs Uruguay live score: Hello and welcome!
Portugal are through already but Uruguay, Ghana and South Korea all have a chance of securing the other spot. Portugal themselves will be keen to win this match, or draw it, and thus secure the top spot or else face the prospect of playing Brazil in the round of 16. It's all there to play for here.