Germany vs Curacao LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Manuel Neuer returns as Germany begin campaign vs debutants Curaçao

Germany vs Curacao LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: The NRG Stadium in Houston will witness history on Sunday when Curaçao — the tiny Caribbean island nation with a population of just over 150,000 and covering only 443 square kilometres (171 square miles) — becomes the smallest nation ever to play at a FIFA World Cup. However, their debut on football's biggest stage could hardly be tougher, with four-time champions Germany standing in their way. ...Read More

Curaçao scripted a fairytale run to qualify for North America as one of the four World Cup debutants and arrive as the third-lowest-ranked team in the tournament. While the Concacaf nation will lean heavily on its Dutch diaspora roots, even securing a point in a challenging Group E, which also features Ivory Coast and Ecuador, would be a significant achievement.

Germany, meanwhile, have been a pale shadow of their vintage selves at major tournaments in recent years. But they arrive at the World Cup in strong form and will be targeting a convincing victory to launch their campaign in style against Curaçao.