Germany vs Curacao LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Manuel Neuer returns as Germany begin campaign vs debutants Curaçao
Germany vs Curacao LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Follow Live score updates of the Group E match between Germany and debutants Curacao in Houston
Germany vs Curacao LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: The NRG Stadium in Houston will witness history on Sunday when Curaçao — the tiny Caribbean island nation with a population of just over 150,000 and covering only 443 square kilometres (171 square miles) — becomes the smallest nation ever to play at a FIFA World Cup. However, their debut on football's biggest stage could hardly be tougher, with four-time champions Germany standing in their way. ...Read More
Curaçao scripted a fairytale run to qualify for North America as one of the four World Cup debutants and arrive as the third-lowest-ranked team in the tournament. While the Concacaf nation will lean heavily on its Dutch diaspora roots, even securing a point in a challenging Group E, which also features Ivory Coast and Ecuador, would be a significant achievement.
Germany, meanwhile, have been a pale shadow of their vintage selves at major tournaments in recent years. But they arrive at the World Cup in strong form and will be targeting a convincing victory to launch their campaign in style against Curaçao.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 14 Jun 2026 10:08:52 pm
Germany vs Curacao LIVE Score: The Neuer factor
Germany vs Curacao LIVE Score: Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, the only member of Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning team in the squad, will make his first appearance two years after his international retirement and less than a month since his surprise recall to the team. The 40-year-old, who won the last of his 124 international caps in a Euro 2024 quarter-final defeat by Spain, will be making his fifth World Cup appearance.
- Sun, 14 Jun 2026 10:05:46 pm
Germany vs Curacao LIVE Score: Neuer starting for Germany
- Sun, 14 Jun 2026 10:01:24 pm
Germany vs Curacao LIVE Score: Look at Curacao's XI
- Sun, 14 Jun 2026 09:58:08 pm
Germany vs Curacao LIVE Score: About the venue
Germany vs Curacao LIVE Score: The NRG Stadium is the home of the Houston Texans in the NFL, which hosted two Super Bowls. It has a capacity of 72,000 and will be hosting seven matches in all in this World Cup, which includes five group matches, one round of 32 and one last 16.
- Sun, 14 Jun 2026 09:47:49 pm
Germany vs Curacao LIVE Score: How did Curacao qualify?
Germany vs Curacao LIVE Score: Curaçao is a tiny Caribbean island nation, situated 60 kilometres off the coast of Venezuela, with a population of just over 150,000 and covering only 443 square kilometres. The Concacaf nation endured two challenging rounds of qualifiers to book their maiden World Cup ticket, which included an unbeaten run across the campaign with seven wins in 10 matches.
Curaçao struck 15 goals across wins against Barbados, Aruba, Saint Lucia and Haiti in the second round of the Concacaf qualifiers. In the final round, they were slotted into a tough group, alongside Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and Bermuda, they defied all odds to remain unbeaten. Eventually, a draw against Jamaica sealed their World Cup fate.
- Sun, 14 Jun 2026 09:35:13 pm
Germany vs Curacao LIVE Score: The teams
Germany vs Curacao LIVE Score: Take a look at both the teams...
Germany (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown; Pavlovic, Nmecha; Sane, Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz. Subs: Baumann, Nubel, Rudiger, Anton, Goretzka, Leweling, Woltemade, Gross, Beier, Stiller, Amiri, Raum, Thiaw, Ouedraogo, Undav.
Curaçao (4-2-3-1): Room; Floranus, Bazoer, Obispo, Fonville; Comenencia, Leandro Bacuna; Hansen, Chong Juninho Bacuna; Locadia. Subs: Bodak, Doornbusch, Sambo, Gaari, van Eijma, Roemeratoe, Antonisse, Noslin, Gorre, Martha, Margaritha, Kuwas, Kastaneer, Brenet, Felida.
Referee: Jalal Jayed (Morocco)
- Sun, 14 Jun 2026 07:40:18 pm
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the Group E match between Germany and Curacao in Houston. Stay tuned for more updates!