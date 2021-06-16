Finland vs Russia, Euro 2020 Football Highlights: Miranchuk seals 1-0 win for Russia over Finland
Euro 2020 Highlights, Finland vs Russia: Aleksei Miranchuk’s curling shot in first-half stoppage time gave Russia a 1-0 win over Finland and its first points at the Euro 2020. The playmaker exchanged passes with striker Artem Dzyuba before cutting inside onto his favoured left foot and floating an angled shot into the top corner. Finland had their chance in the third minute but Pohjanpalo's header was disallowed after he was marginally off-side just before meeting the cross with his head. Earlier Mário Fernandes was stretchered off after receiving a heavy knock and Karavaev was brought on. He was taken to the hospital.
Follow all the updates here:
-
JUN 16, 2021 08:30 PM IST
Full Time! Russia 1-0 Finland
Russia beat Finland 1-0. Russia's Aleksei Miranchuk starred with the only goal of the match in the first half.
-
JUN 16, 2021 08:26 PM IST
90+3' Finland 0-1 Russia
Chance for Russia but Zhemaletdinov shoots over from a good position and misses the target.
-
JUN 16, 2021 08:24 PM IST
UEFA EURO 2020: 90+1' Finland 0-1 Russia
O’Shaughnessy gets booked by the referee. Sobolev on the ground which causes a delay in the game.
-
JUN 16, 2021 08:23 PM IST
89' Finland 0-1 Russia
Great effort from Arajuuri but his header gets drifted over the bar.
-
JUN 16, 2021 08:22 PM IST
88' Finland 0-1 Russia
Yellow Card to Russian captain. Dzhikiya booked by the referee. Free kick for Finland and chance to get the equalizer.
-
JUN 16, 2021 08:18 PM IST
EURO 2020: 85' Finland 0-1 Russia
Russia go for double substitution.
Sobolev on for Dzyuba.
Mukhin on for Miranchuk.
-
JUN 16, 2021 08:17 PM IST
84' Finland 0-1 Russia
Another Finland switch: Toivio for Jensen - A BIG MOVE
-
JUN 16, 2021 08:17 PM IST
84' Finland 0-1 Russia
Another foul affects Finland's momentum as they are toiling to find the equalizer. Kauko concedes a free-kick.
-
JUN 16, 2021 08:14 PM IST
UEFA EURO 2020: 81' Finland 0-1 Russia
Dzyuba gets penalised for a foul on Toivio. Free-kick for Finland.
-
JUN 16, 2021 08:10 PM IST
77' Finland 0-1 Russia
Pohjanpalo is penalised for a foul. Dzhikiya takes the free-kick.
-
JUN 16, 2021 08:09 PM IST
75' Finland 0-1 Russia
Substitution for Finland again:
OUT: Jukka Ritala, Teemu Pukki
IN: Pyry Soiri, Lassi Lappalainen
-
JUN 16, 2021 08:04 PM IST
UEFA EURO 2020: 72' Finland 0-1 Russia
Kuzyaev shoots but Hradecky makes a brilliant save.
-
JUN 16, 2021 08:03 PM IST
69' Finland 0-1 Russia
Jikia is down inside the area and the medics are on. Russia would not want anymore injury at the moment.
-
JUN 16, 2021 08:01 PM IST
EURO 2020: 67' Finland 0-1 Russia
Substitution for Finland:
Out: Rasmus Schuller
In: Joni Kauko
-
JUN 16, 2021 08:00 PM IST
66' Finland 0-1 Russia
BIG CHANCE, but Russia miss it. Miranchuk passes to Zhemaletdinov but his shot rolls past the goalpost.
-
JUN 16, 2021 07:57 PM IST
65' Finland 0-1 Russia
Zobnin concedes a free-kick for a foul on Lod.
-
JUN 16, 2021 07:54 PM IST
61' Finland 0-1 Russia
2nd change for Russia:
In: Rifat Zhemaletdinov
Out: Magomed Ozdoev
-
JUN 16, 2021 07:51 PM IST
56' Finland 0-1 Russia
Lod cuts inside from right but gets blocked by Dzhikiya. Finland continue to seek equalizer.
-
JUN 16, 2021 07:47 PM IST
UEFA Euro 2020: 51' Finland 0-1 Russia
Good shot from Golovin but misses the target. He took his chance but the shot was wide of the goalpost.
-
JUN 16, 2021 07:42 PM IST
50' Finland 0-1 Russia
Pukki misses the target. He was through but Diveev nullifies Finland's chance with last-gasp challenge.
-
JUN 16, 2021 07:30 PM IST
Halftime - Finland 0-1 Russia
The game finishes with Russia leading at half-time. Finland had an early goal which was ruled out for off-side. Russia kept on handling the pressure and went ahead with magnificent efforts from Miranchuk in added time.
-
JUN 16, 2021 07:22 PM IST
45+2' Finland 0-1 Russia
GOALLLLL! Russia finds it. Miranchuk plays an amazing short one-two with Dzyuba, then shows neat feet to curl an exquisite finish, outplaying the cover of Finland defenders.
-
JUN 16, 2021 07:17 PM IST
44' Finland 0-0 Russia
Tight contest in midfield with Ozdoev and Kamara significantly involved. Six injury minutes added.
-
JUN 16, 2021 07:14 PM IST
41' Finland 0-0 Russia
Arajuuri gets penalised for a foul on Dzyuba.
-
JUN 16, 2021 07:12 PM IST
40' Finland 0-0 Russia
Finland get a Free kick as Pukki is hit in the face near the left touchline, right in front of the dugout.
-
JUN 16, 2021 07:09 PM IST
37' Finland 0-0 Russia
Chance for Russia, but missed. Sensational defending from Uronen and Karavaev looks in pain after colliding with a goalpost.
-
JUN 16, 2021 07:06 PM IST
34' Finland 0-0 Russia
Yellow Card to Magomed Ozdoev.
-
JUN 16, 2021 07:02 PM IST
30' Finland 0-0 Russia
Russia miss a chance. Dzyuba almost had it but the header didn't hit the target. Ozdoev sends an overhead kick but Dzyuba doesn't get enough.
-
JUN 16, 2021 07:01 PM IST
27' Finland 0-0 Russia
Barinov booked. He tried to pull back Kamara and the referee isn't afraid of a yellow card.
-
JUN 16, 2021 06:58 PM IST
25' Finland 0-0 Russia
Fernandes has done himself serious damage and he gets stretchered off. Karavaev comes in at his place.
-
JUN 16, 2021 06:55 PM IST
22' Finland 0-0 Russia
YELLOW CARD! Midfielder Kamara has been booked by the referee. Concedes a free kick for a foul on Zobnin.
-
JUN 16, 2021 06:52 PM IST
21' Finland 0-0 Russia
Great effort from Diveev. Pohjanpalo looks for an opportunity but the Russian defender blocks it brilliantly.
-
JUN 16, 2021 06:49 PM IST
16' Finland 0-0 Russia
Russia gets Free Kick as Pukki fouls Zobnin. Diveev takes it but little comes form it.
-
JUN 16, 2021 06:48 PM IST
13' Finland 0-0 Russia
OFFSIDE! Nice play from Miranchuk, passing it to Dzyuba inside the penalty area. He hits the post before the flag goes up.
-
JUN 16, 2021 06:44 PM IST
10' Finland 0-0 Russia
Ozdoyev misses the target from 6 yards out. He had a chance for a goal but skies it over the post.
-
JUN 16, 2021 06:37 PM IST
3' Goal disallowed due to off-side - FINLAND 0-0 RUSSIA
3' NO GOAL! Tough luck, Finland. The goal has been disallowed for offside.
-
JUN 16, 2021 06:35 PM IST
3' GOAL! FINLAND 1-0 RUSSIA
3' Amazing start from Finland! Pohjanpalo scores stunning goal; Finland 1-0 Russia
-
JUN 16, 2021 06:27 PM IST
Teams arrive
Here come the teams. The crowd at the St Petersburg Stadium is cheered up. National anthems underway before the kick-off.
-
JUN 16, 2021 06:17 PM IST
Finland vs Russia: Form Guide
Finland: W, L, L, L, D, D
Russia: L, W, D, L, W, W
-
JUN 16, 2021 06:13 PM IST
We have to improve our attacking: Markku Kanerva, Finland coach
"We have to improve our attacking. We need to create more chances and score more goals. This is going to be a tough game for sure. Russia pretty much have to win this game; they will be hurt and they will be aggressive. Everything in the group is open. We’re looking at everything we can do to get the win or at least get a point."
-
JUN 16, 2021 06:10 PM IST
Russia line-up
Aleksandr Golovin, Artem Dzyuba, Aleksei Miranchuk, Magomed Ozdoev, Dmitri Barinov, Roman Zobnin, Daler Kuzyaev, Georgi Dzhikiya, Igor Diveev, Mario Fernandes, Matvei Safonov
-
JUN 16, 2021 06:03 PM IST
Finland line-up
Lukas Hradecky, Joona Toivio, Paulus Arajuuri, Daniel O'Shaughnessy, Rasmus Schuller, Glen Kamara, Jukka Raitala, Robin Lod, Jere Uronen, Teemu Pukki, Joel Pohjanpalo
-
JUN 16, 2021 05:58 PM IST
Russia squad
Goalkeepers: Yuri Dyupin, Matvei Safonov, Anton Shunin
Defenders: Igor Diveev, Georgi Dzhikiya, Mario Fernandes, Vyacheslav Karavaev, Fedor Kudryashov, Andrei Semenov
Midfielders: Dmitri Barinov, Denis Cheryshev, Daniil Fomin, Aleksandr Golovin, Daler Kuzyaev, Andrei Mostovoy, Maksim Mukhin, Magomed Ozdoev, Rifat Zhemaletdinov, Yuri Zhirkov, Roman Zobnin
Forwards: Artem Dzyuba, Aleksei Ionov, Denis Makarov, Aleksei Miranchuk, Aleksandr Sobolev, Anton Zabolotny.
-
JUN 16, 2021 05:51 PM IST
Finland squad
Goalkeepers: Lukas Hradecky, Anssi Jaakkola, Jesse Joronen
Defenders: Paulus Arajuuri, Robert Ivanov, Thomas Lam, Daniel O'Shaughnessy, Jukka Raitala, Joona Toivio, Jere Uronen, Leo Väisänen Sauli Vaisanen
Midfielders: Nikolai Alho, Fredrik Jensen, Glen Kamara, Joni Kauko, Robin Lod, Rasmus Schuller, Pyry Soiri, Tim Sparv, Robert Taylor, Onni Valakar
Forwards: Marcus Forss, Lassi Lappalainen, Joel Pohjanpalo, Teemu Pukki.
-
JUN 16, 2021 05:49 PM IST
Finland vs Russia - LIVE
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Euro 2020 match between Finland and Russia. For the Russians, it's a must-win tie as they desperately need to have points in their kitty. After a 3-0 loss against Belgium, they would look to make a comeback. Finland are coming into the contest after thumping Denmark and would like to continue their winning run.
Get our daily newsletter
Brazil cruise past Peru with 4-0 Copa America win
- Brazil scored early in the game and then got three more in a commanding second half to defeat Peru 4-0 in their Copa America clash.
Euro 2020: Depay, Dumfries score as Netherlands qualify for last 16
- Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries scored a goal in each half as the Dutch comfortably beat Austria 2-0 Thursday to advance to the round of 16 at the European Championship.
Euro 2020, Netherlands vs Austria: Action in pictures
- Netherlands have won Group C and qualified for the last 16 after beating Austria 2-0 at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam. Memphis Depay scored a penalty in the 11th minute to give the Netherlands the lead in the first half. Then, Denzel Dumfries scored his second goal of Euro 2020 to make it 2-0. Dutch held onto the lead to qualify for the next stage.
Euro 2020, Denmark vs Belgium: Action in pictures
- Kevin de Bruyne and Thorgan Hazard scored in the second half as Belgium beat Denmark 2-1 to qualify for the last 16. Yussuf Poulsen gave Denmark the lead in the 2nd minute. Denmark looked the better side in the first half with the majority of chances going to them.
Euro 2020: De Bruyne enters to spare Belgium’s blushes against Denmark
Euro 2020 Highlights: Netherlands qualify for last 16 after beating Austria 2-0
- Euro 2020 Highlights: Frank de Boer's side have qualified for the last 16 after defeating Austria 2-0. The match between Austria and Ukraine will decide who comes out as the second team from Group C. Follow updates of the Netherlands vs Austria match.
Play halted for Eriksen tribute during Denmark-Belgium Euro 2020 game
- Belgium stopped play after the clock hit 10 minutes as the 25,000 fans at Parken Stadium rose to applaud Eriksen. The midfielder wears the No. 10 shirt for Denmark’s national team.
France's Coman leaves Euro 2020 squad to attend birth of child
Ukraine gets first win, beat North Macedonia 2-1 at Euro 2020
- Yarmolenko netted from close range in 29th minute after Oleksandr Karavaev’s flick from a corner. He then released Yaremchuk on the right flank five minutes later to double the lead with a low shot past onrushing goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.
Euro 2020: Ukraine vs North Macedonia - Action through images
- Ukraine beat North Macedonia 2-1 in an important Group C encounter
Euro 2020 Highlights: Belgium qualify for last 16 after win over Denmark
- UEFA Euro 2020 Highlights: Belgium beat Denmark 2-1 to sail into the last 16 of the European Championships. Follow updates of Denmark vs Belgium match.
UEFA Euro 2020, Netherlands vs Austria: Full squads of both teams
- Both teams won their first match in the group against Ukraine and North Macedonia and a win on Thursday almost guarantees a place in the Round of 16.
Netherlands vs Austria, UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch
- UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming in India: All you need to know about live streaming details on Sony Liv, match timings, venue for Euro Cup 2020 Match Today between Netherlands and Austria.