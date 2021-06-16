Home / Sports / Football / Finland vs Russia, Euro 2020 Football Highlights: Miranchuk seals 1-0 win for Russia over Finland
Finland vs Russia, Euro 2020 Football Highlights
Finland vs Russia, Euro 2020 Football Highlights(Pool via REUTERS)

Finland vs Russia, Euro 2020 Football Highlights: Miranchuk seals 1-0 win for Russia over Finland

Finland vs Russia, Euro 2020 Football Highlights: Aleksei Miranchuk scored in the first half to win the match for Russia at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg. Follow updates of Euro 2020, Finland vs Russia.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 16, 2021 08:38 PM IST

Euro 2020 Highlights, Finland vs Russia: Aleksei Miranchuk’s curling shot in first-half stoppage time gave Russia a 1-0 win over Finland and its first points at the Euro 2020. The playmaker exchanged passes with striker Artem Dzyuba before cutting inside onto his favoured left foot and floating an angled shot into the top corner. Finland had their chance in the third minute but Pohjanpalo's header was disallowed after he was marginally off-side just before meeting the cross with his head. Earlier Mário Fernandes was stretchered off after receiving a heavy knock and Karavaev was brought on. He was taken to the hospital.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 16, 2021 08:30 PM IST

    Full Time! Russia 1-0 Finland

    Russia beat Finland 1-0. Russia's Aleksei Miranchuk starred with the only goal of the match in the first half.

  • JUN 16, 2021 08:26 PM IST

    90+3' Finland 0-1 Russia

    Chance for Russia but Zhemaletdinov shoots over from a good position and misses the target.

  • JUN 16, 2021 08:24 PM IST

    UEFA EURO 2020: 90+1' Finland 0-1 Russia

    O’Shaughnessy gets booked by the referee. Sobolev on the ground which causes a delay in the game.

  • JUN 16, 2021 08:23 PM IST

    89' Finland 0-1 Russia

    Great effort from Arajuuri but his header gets drifted over the bar.

  • JUN 16, 2021 08:22 PM IST

    88' Finland 0-1 Russia

    Yellow Card to Russian captain. Dzhikiya booked by the referee. Free kick for Finland and chance to get the equalizer.

  • JUN 16, 2021 08:18 PM IST

    EURO 2020: 85' Finland 0-1 Russia

    Russia go for double substitution.

    Sobolev on for Dzyuba.

    Mukhin on for Miranchuk.

  • JUN 16, 2021 08:17 PM IST

    84' Finland 0-1 Russia

    Another Finland switch: Toivio for Jensen - A BIG MOVE

  • JUN 16, 2021 08:17 PM IST

    84' Finland 0-1 Russia

    Another foul affects Finland's momentum as they are toiling to find the equalizer. Kauko concedes a free-kick.

  • JUN 16, 2021 08:14 PM IST

    UEFA EURO 2020: 81' Finland 0-1 Russia

    Dzyuba gets penalised for a foul on Toivio. Free-kick for Finland.

  • JUN 16, 2021 08:10 PM IST

    77' Finland 0-1 Russia

    Pohjanpalo is penalised for a foul. Dzhikiya takes the free-kick.

  • JUN 16, 2021 08:09 PM IST

    75' Finland 0-1 Russia

    Substitution for Finland again:

    OUT: Jukka Ritala, Teemu Pukki

    IN: Pyry Soiri, Lassi Lappalainen

  • JUN 16, 2021 08:04 PM IST

    UEFA EURO 2020: 72' Finland 0-1 Russia

    Kuzyaev shoots but Hradecky makes a brilliant save.

  • JUN 16, 2021 08:03 PM IST

    69' Finland 0-1 Russia

    Jikia is down inside the area and the medics are on. Russia would not want anymore injury at the moment.

  • JUN 16, 2021 08:01 PM IST

    EURO 2020: 67' Finland 0-1 Russia

    Substitution for Finland:

    Out: Rasmus Schuller

    In: Joni Kauko

  • JUN 16, 2021 08:00 PM IST

    66' Finland 0-1 Russia

    BIG CHANCE, but Russia miss it. Miranchuk passes to Zhemaletdinov but his shot rolls past the goalpost.

  • JUN 16, 2021 07:57 PM IST

    65' Finland 0-1 Russia

    Zobnin concedes a free-kick for a foul on Lod.

  • JUN 16, 2021 07:54 PM IST

    61' Finland 0-1 Russia

    2nd change for Russia:

    In: Rifat Zhemaletdinov

    Out: Magomed Ozdoev

  • JUN 16, 2021 07:51 PM IST

    56' Finland 0-1 Russia

    Lod cuts inside from right but gets blocked by Dzhikiya. Finland continue to seek equalizer.

  • JUN 16, 2021 07:47 PM IST

    UEFA Euro 2020: 51' Finland 0-1 Russia

    Good shot from Golovin but misses the target. He took his chance but the shot was wide of the goalpost.

  • JUN 16, 2021 07:42 PM IST

    50' Finland 0-1 Russia

    Pukki misses the target. He was through but Diveev nullifies Finland's chance with last-gasp challenge.

  • JUN 16, 2021 07:30 PM IST

    Halftime - Finland 0-1 Russia

    The game finishes with Russia leading at half-time. Finland had an early goal which was ruled out for off-side. Russia kept on handling the pressure and went ahead with magnificent efforts from Miranchuk in added time.

  • JUN 16, 2021 07:22 PM IST

    45+2' Finland 0-1 Russia

    GOALLLLL! Russia finds it. Miranchuk plays an amazing short one-two with Dzyuba, then shows neat feet to curl an exquisite finish, outplaying the cover of Finland defenders.

  • JUN 16, 2021 07:17 PM IST

    44' Finland 0-0 Russia

    Tight contest in midfield with Ozdoev and Kamara significantly involved. Six injury minutes added.

  • JUN 16, 2021 07:14 PM IST

    41' Finland 0-0 Russia

    Arajuuri gets penalised for a foul on Dzyuba.

  • JUN 16, 2021 07:12 PM IST

    40' Finland 0-0 Russia

    Finland get a Free kick as Pukki is hit in the face near the left touchline, right in front of the dugout.

  • JUN 16, 2021 07:09 PM IST

    37' Finland 0-0 Russia

    Chance for Russia, but missed. Sensational defending from Uronen and Karavaev looks in pain after colliding with a goalpost.

  • JUN 16, 2021 07:06 PM IST

    34' Finland 0-0 Russia

    Yellow Card to Magomed Ozdoev.

  • JUN 16, 2021 07:02 PM IST

    30' Finland 0-0 Russia

    Russia miss a chance. Dzyuba almost had it but the header didn't hit the target. Ozdoev sends an overhead kick but Dzyuba doesn't get enough.

  • JUN 16, 2021 07:01 PM IST

    27' Finland 0-0 Russia

    Barinov booked. He tried to pull back Kamara and the referee isn't afraid of a yellow card.

  • JUN 16, 2021 06:58 PM IST

    25' Finland 0-0 Russia

    Fernandes has done himself serious damage and he gets stretchered off. Karavaev comes in at his place.

  • JUN 16, 2021 06:55 PM IST

    22' Finland 0-0 Russia

    YELLOW CARD! Midfielder Kamara has been booked by the referee. Concedes a free kick for a foul on Zobnin.

  • JUN 16, 2021 06:52 PM IST

    21' Finland 0-0 Russia

    Great effort from Diveev. Pohjanpalo looks for an opportunity but the Russian defender blocks it brilliantly.

  • JUN 16, 2021 06:49 PM IST

    16' Finland 0-0 Russia

    Russia gets Free Kick as Pukki fouls Zobnin. Diveev takes it but little comes form it.

  • JUN 16, 2021 06:48 PM IST

    13' Finland 0-0 Russia

    OFFSIDE! Nice play from Miranchuk, passing it to Dzyuba inside the penalty area. He hits the post before the flag goes up.

  • JUN 16, 2021 06:44 PM IST

    10' Finland 0-0 Russia

    Ozdoyev misses the target from 6 yards out. He had a chance for a goal but skies it over the post.

  • JUN 16, 2021 06:37 PM IST

    3' Goal disallowed due to off-side - FINLAND 0-0 RUSSIA

    3' NO GOAL! Tough luck, Finland. The goal has been disallowed for offside.

  • JUN 16, 2021 06:35 PM IST

    3' GOAL! FINLAND 1-0 RUSSIA

    3' Amazing start from Finland! Pohjanpalo scores stunning goal; Finland 1-0 Russia

  • JUN 16, 2021 06:27 PM IST

    Teams arrive

    Here come the teams. The crowd at the St Petersburg Stadium is cheered up. National anthems underway before the kick-off.

  • JUN 16, 2021 06:17 PM IST

    Finland vs Russia: Form Guide

    Finland: W, L, L, L, D, D

    Russia: L, W, D, L, W, W

  • JUN 16, 2021 06:13 PM IST

    We have to improve our attacking: Markku Kanerva, Finland coach

    "We have to improve our attacking. We need to create more chances and score more goals. This is going to be a tough game for sure. Russia pretty much have to win this game; they will be hurt and they will be aggressive. Everything in the group is open. We’re looking at everything we can do to get the win or at least get a point."

  • JUN 16, 2021 06:10 PM IST

    Russia line-up

    Aleksandr Golovin, Artem Dzyuba, Aleksei Miranchuk, Magomed Ozdoev, Dmitri Barinov, Roman Zobnin, Daler Kuzyaev, Georgi Dzhikiya, Igor Diveev, Mario Fernandes, Matvei Safonov

  • JUN 16, 2021 06:03 PM IST

    Finland line-up

    Lukas Hradecky, Joona Toivio, Paulus Arajuuri, Daniel O'Shaughnessy, Rasmus Schuller, Glen Kamara, Jukka Raitala, Robin Lod, Jere Uronen, Teemu Pukki, Joel Pohjanpalo

  • JUN 16, 2021 05:58 PM IST

    Russia squad

    Goalkeepers: Yuri Dyupin, Matvei Safonov, Anton Shunin


    Defenders: Igor Diveev, Georgi Dzhikiya, Mario Fernandes, Vyacheslav Karavaev, Fedor Kudryashov, Andrei Semenov


    Midfielders: Dmitri Barinov, Denis Cheryshev, Daniil Fomin, Aleksandr Golovin, Daler Kuzyaev, Andrei Mostovoy, Maksim Mukhin, Magomed Ozdoev, Rifat Zhemaletdinov, Yuri Zhirkov, Roman Zobnin


    Forwards: Artem Dzyuba, Aleksei Ionov, Denis Makarov, Aleksei Miranchuk, Aleksandr Sobolev, Anton Zabolotny.

  • JUN 16, 2021 05:51 PM IST

    Finland squad

    Goalkeepers: Lukas Hradecky, Anssi Jaakkola, Jesse Joronen


    Defenders: Paulus Arajuuri, Robert Ivanov, Thomas Lam, Daniel O'Shaughnessy, Jukka Raitala, Joona Toivio, Jere Uronen, Leo Väisänen Sauli Vaisanen


    Midfielders: Nikolai Alho, Fredrik Jensen, Glen Kamara, Joni Kauko, Robin Lod, Rasmus Schuller, Pyry Soiri, Tim Sparv, Robert Taylor, Onni Valakar


    Forwards: Marcus Forss, Lassi Lappalainen, Joel Pohjanpalo, Teemu Pukki.

  • JUN 16, 2021 05:49 PM IST

    Finland vs Russia - LIVE

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Euro 2020 match between Finland and Russia. For the Russians, it's a must-win tie as they desperately need to have points in their kitty. After a 3-0 loss against Belgium, they would look to make a comeback. Finland are coming into the contest after thumping Denmark and would like to continue their winning run.

