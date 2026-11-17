The West Coast Brigade, Mumbai City FC’s dedicated support group, had come up with a new chant to welcome the team on the pitch during home games in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season. “Buckingham’s Blue Army,” they would shout.

Mumbai City announced Des Buckingham's departure on November 16, 2023 months after he guided the team to the league shield. (REUTERS)

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It was a chant that honoured the team’s head coach Des Buckingham, who led the squad through the club’s most successful years. The club announced his departure on November 16, 2023 months after he guided the team to the league shield.

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On Tuesday, just over three years later, another public announcement was made with regards to Buckingham. This time, confirming that the 41-year-old will now take charge of the New Zealand men’s national team. New Zealand, ranked 88th in the world, beat India 5-0 and 3-0 in two friendlies last week.

“New Zealand Football have confirmed Des Buckingham has been appointed as the new All Whites head coach, starting on July 1, 2027 through to the 2030 FIFA World Cup,” read the statement.

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{{^usCountry}} “The role will include leading the Men’s U-23 team as they look to qualify for and perform at the LA 2028 Summer Olympics.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The role will include leading the Men’s U-23 team as they look to qualify for and perform at the LA 2028 Summer Olympics.” {{/usCountry}}

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The added task of Buckingham handling the junior team, though, is perhaps his speciality. The Englishman has a proven record of working well with youth teams. He’s worked with the Stoke City U-23 team and also with the New Zealand junior squads. In fact, at the U-20 World Cup in 2019, he took the Kiwi team to the round of 16, beating an Erling Haaland-led Norway along the way.

But it is that experience of guiding the youth that worked well for him during his term at Mumbai City. Buckingham groomed and then brought into the main team the likes of Lalengmawia “Apuia” Ralte and Mehtab Singh, and also gave Lallianzuala Chhangte a boost, as the winger went on to win the player of the 2022-23 season award.

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He also made Mumbai City one of the most watchable teams in Indian football, as they played with an attacking style that saw the team set 15 records in the 2022-23 season – which included the longest unbeaten run (18 games) longest winning streak (11 games), most goals by Indian players in a season (25), most consecutive away wins (eight) most wins (14) and fewest losses (two).

The Mumbai City team from Buckingham’s time as manager is much different than the one currently struggling for form in the ongoing ISL season, with the club bringing in a new manager, Ashvir Singh Johal, who will take charge of his first game on Friday.

Buckingham, meanwhile, joins a growing list of former ISL team managers who have gone on to coach national teams. The list includes East Bengal coach Stephen Constantine (currently with Rwanda), former East Bengal and Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat (now with Philippines), Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s previous coach Jose Molina (with Honduras), and Hyderabad FC, FC Goa and Mumbai City’s recent coach Manolo Marquez (who worked with the Indian team).

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For Buckingham though, in many ways, he is returning home. It was in New Zealand where he first got a chance to be the head coach of a team – the Wellington Phoenix (Roy Krishna’s club before he joined ISL with ATK) in the A-League. He later helped Melbourne City win the A-League before moving to Mumbai, and then going to boyhood club Oxford United, which he led to promotion to the English Championship.

He is currently in charge of Al-Kholood in the Saudi Pro League.

In July, his journey will come to a full circle. The man enjoys many hobbies outside of football – he has worked as a teacher and ski instructor in the past – and it was while living in Wellington that he earned pilot’s license.

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Now he will be hoping to help the All Whites fly.