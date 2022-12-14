France vs Morocco, Semi final FIFA WC highlights: Hernandez, Muani on target as Les Bleus set final date with Argentina

FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-Finals highlights, France vs Morocco: Defending champions France outclassed the history-making Morocco side in the second semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Thursday. Securing its second-successive berth in the summit clash of the FIFA World Cup, Didier Deschamps-coached France upstaged Morocco 2-0 at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Qatar. Defender Theo Hernandez scored France's quickest goal of the Qatar World Cup in the 5th minute of the game. Extending their lead in the second half, substitute Randal Kolo Muani scored the second goal for France as the defending champions ended Morocco’s dream run at the grandest stage. Kylian Mbappe-starrer France will meet Lionel Messi-led Argentina in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday.

