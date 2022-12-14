France vs Morocco, Semi final FIFA WC highlights: Hernandez, Muani on target as Les Bleus set final date with Argentina
FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-Finals highlights, France vs Morocco: Defending champions France outclassed the history-making Morocco side in the second semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Thursday. Securing its second-successive berth in the summit clash of the FIFA World Cup, Didier Deschamps-coached France upstaged Morocco 2-0 at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Qatar. Defender Theo Hernandez scored France's quickest goal of the Qatar World Cup in the 5th minute of the game. Extending their lead in the second half, substitute Randal Kolo Muani scored the second goal for France as the defending champions ended Morocco’s dream run at the grandest stage. Kylian Mbappe-starrer France will meet Lionel Messi-led Argentina in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday.
Dec 15, 2022 02:47 AM IST
Thanks to goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani, defending champions France have set up a blockbuster clash against two-time winners Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final. Didier Deschamps’ France will meet Lionel Messi-led Argentina in the Qatar World Cup 2022 final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday.
-
Dec 15, 2022 02:37 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-Finals Live Score France vs Morocco: A campaign to remember for Morocco!
While the Kylian Mbappe-starrer France side has lived up to their favourites tag, Achraf Hakimi's Morocco exceeded all expectations in Qatar. Morocco outclassed second-ranked Belgium before eliminating European giants Spain and Portugal in the knockout phase of the FIFA World Cup.
-
Dec 15, 2022 02:29 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-Finals Live Score France vs Morocco: Les Bleus are into the final!
All over! A campaign to remember for Morocco! France have outclassed the African giant-killers 2-0 to enter the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022. An early goal by defender Theo Hernandez followed by Randal Kolo Muani's late strike in the 2nd half has secured France's 2-0 win over Morocco in the second semi-final of the Qatar World Cup.
-
Dec 15, 2022 02:25 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-Finals Live Score France vs Morocco: France are almost there!
What a chance for Morocco! Ounahi fails to convert and France have regained possession. Morocco are still keen on staging a late fightback in stoppage time. Only 2 minutes are remaining and France are on the cusp! French flags flying high at the Al Bayt Stadium.
-
Dec 15, 2022 02:22 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-Finals Live Score France vs Morocco: Here's how France scored second goal!
Randal Kolo Muani scored 44 seconds after coming on as 2nd half substitute!
-
Dec 15, 2022 02:11 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-Finals Live Score France vs Morocco: GOAL! France lead 2-0
GOAL! France have got the goal that matters! Kolo Muani has scored for France and the defending champions are now staring at the final. Super Sub Muani made the most of Mbappe's scuffed effort on goal. A wicked deflection after Mbappe fired one from close range and Muani was there to pounce!
-
Dec 15, 2022 02:02 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-Finals Live Score France vs Morocco: France in the driving seat!
Giroud has been replaced by Thuram. A forgetful day at the office for France's all-time leading goal scorer. The AC Milan star missed a goal-scoring opportunity earlier in the 1st half. Meanwhile, Boufal has made way for Aboukhlal.
-
Dec 15, 2022 01:59 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-Finals Live Score France vs Morocco: Griezmann on set-piece duty
Another free kick for France. Griezmann to take this one. Can the defending champions come up with a sucker punch? France are still leading Morocco 1-0 in the 2nd half. Did you know? Theo Hernández’s opener is the earliest goal scored by any side in a World Cup semi-final since 1958.
-
Dec 15, 2022 01:48 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-Finals Live Score France vs Morocco: Griezmann with important clearance!
Griezmann, Varane and Konate have all made vital contributions to stop Morocco from scoring the all-important opener for the African nation in the 2nd half. Ziyech and Ounahi are leaving no stone unturned as Morocco have played the first 15 minutes of the 2nd half better than France.
-
Dec 15, 2022 01:43 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-Finals Live Score France vs Morocco: Injury scare for France!
Mbappe goes down after a strong challenge by Amrabat. A strong protest from French players but the referee has refused to award France a free-kick. The PSG forward is receiving treatment and France are down to 10.
-
Dec 15, 2022 01:36 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-Finals Live Score France vs Morocco: 2nd half is underway!
We are underway again! France are 45 minutes away from entering its second-successive final at the FIFA World Cup. Giant-killers Morocco only need to score a goal to get back into the game. Who will join Messi-led Argentina in the Qatar World Cup final?
-
Dec 15, 2022 01:30 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022, Semi-final LIVE updates: Morocco almost equalised with Jawad El Yamiq's stunning effort!
-
Dec 15, 2022 01:22 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022, Semi-final LIVE: France 1-0 Morocco at half-time in Al Khor
Defending world champions France lead at the break with an early goal from defender Theo Hernández. The French left-back netted the opener in the 5th minute of the first half. Even though Morocco were stunned by the early goal, the African giant-killers staged an impressive comeback in the 1st half. The Men In Red were almost rewarded with an equaliser. Morocco’s El Yamiq hit the post before the end of the first. Morocco are tipped to make life more difficult for Les Bleus in the 2nd half.
-
Dec 15, 2022 01:16 AM IST
Morocco vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: What an effort!
What an incredible effort! El Yamiq has hit the post with his overhead kick. Lloris was beaten but it's the post that saved the goalkeeper’s blushes. A corner for Morocco. A minimum of three minutes have been added!
-
Dec 15, 2022 01:13 AM IST
Morocco vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Can Morocco score late in 1st half?
After taking an early lead in the 1st half of the contest, defending world champions France are keen on dominating possession as we head towards the final five minutes of the first 45. Defender Koundé sets a long ball for Dembele, who is forced to give up the chase. Goalkick for Morocco!
-
Dec 15, 2022 01:09 AM IST
Morocco vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Mbappe and Giroud have failed to score!
Another blistering run by Mbappe, who managed to get the better of the defender before his shot on goal is cleared by his PSG teammate Hakimi. The loose ball was collected by Hernandez for Giroud but the French forward put his shot wide of the left post!
-
Dec 15, 2022 01:04 AM IST
Morocco vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Here's how Theo Hernández gave France 1-0 lead in 1st half
Theo Hernández scored the opener for France in the 5th minute of the second semi-final against Morocco at the FIFA World Cup.
-
Dec 15, 2022 12:58 AM IST
Morocco vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Boufal gets yellow!
An inspiring run made by Mbappe but the leading contender for the World Cup Golden Boot has failed to find Dembele. Morocco have regained possession after Dembele's foul. The first yellow card of the second semi-final has been issued by the referee. Sofiane Boufal has been booked for his challenge.
-
Dec 15, 2022 12:54 AM IST
France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE updates: Saiss leaves the pitch!
An early change for the African nation as Romain Saïss has been replaced by Amallah. Saiss picked up an injury in the first half. Amallah has joined Morocco's midfield.
-
Dec 15, 2022 12:50 AM IST
Morocco vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final 2 LIVE What a hit by Giroud!
France have hit the post through Olivier Giroud! A thunderbolt from the veteran French forward. The post to the rescue for Bono! Earlier, Hakim Ziyech's strike on goal was well wide. He was forced to take the shot with his weaker foot at the time.
-
Dec 15, 2022 12:45 AM IST
France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE updates: Brilliant save by Lloris!
What a response from the African nation after conceding an early goal. Ounahi with a brilliant effort which is equally matched by superstopper Lloris. Morocco still enjoying possession. A freekick opportunity for Morocco. Hakim Ziyech is on the ball.
-
Dec 15, 2022 12:38 AM IST
France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE updates: GOAL for France!
GOAL! France have taken an early lead in the first 5 minutes of the game. Theo Hernández with a sensational volley! The left-back cashed in on the opportunity after Mbappe's shot on goal took a massive deflection. France are ahead, all thanks to an acrobatic finish from Hernández!
-
Dec 15, 2022 12:35 AM IST
France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE updates: We are underway!
What an atmosphere at the jampacked Al Bayt Stadium. The second semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 is finally underway in Qatar. Both teams fighting for early possession! A hostile reception for France while Morocco are getting treated like a home side.
-
Dec 15, 2022 12:27 AM IST
France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE updates: Morocco stand in way of France!
Giant-killers Morocco have managed to keep clean sheets against the likes of Belgium, Croatia, Spain and Portugal at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Mbappe or Giroud, who can break the deadlock for France? We are moments away from kick-off at Al Bayt Stadium.
-
Dec 15, 2022 12:24 AM IST
France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE updates: Time for national anthems in Qatar!
Did you know? France are featuring in its 7th World Cup semi-final. The Les Bleus were dumped out of the first three in 1958, 1982 and 1986. However, France have been on a winning streak in its last 3 semi-final appearances (1998, 2006 and 2018). Can Morocco end France's unbeaten run in the semis?
-
Dec 15, 2022 12:15 AM IST
France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup LIVE updates: Deschamps all praise for superstar Griezmann!
France head coach Didier Deschamps has hailed Antoine Griezmann for playing an instrumental role in leading France to back-to-back semi-finals at the FIFA World Cup. Deschamps also lauded Griezmann for adapting to his new role and putting the team first at the showpiece event in Qatar. "Yes, he's had a great tournament, but we'll need him to be just as good [in the next game]," Deschamps told reporters in a press conference.
-
Dec 15, 2022 12:11 AM IST
France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup live score and updates: Hugo Lloris set to rewrite history!
France captain Hugo Lloris is all set to record his 19th appearance at the FIFA World Cup. The France goalkeeper and captain will equal Manuel Neuer's feat by making the joint-most appearances as goalkeeper in the history of the World Cup.
-
Dec 15, 2022 12:02 AM IST
France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup live score and updates: All eyes on superstar Kylian Mbappe!
French forward Kylian Mbappe has been leading the attack of the defending champions at the FIFA World Cup. Mbappe has scored 5 goals for France at the Qatar World Cup. Mbappe has also formed a destructive attacking partnership with veteran forward Olivier Giroud, who became France's all-time top-scorer in the knockout round of the FIFA World Cup 2022.
-
Dec 14, 2022 11:52 PM IST
FIFA World Cup, Semi-final 2 live score and updates: Morocco chasing history in Qatar!
Giant-killers Morocco are hoping to join Lionel Messi-led Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final. Messi and Co. thrashed Luka Modric-led Croatia 3-0 to enter their 6th World Cup final. A win over defending champions France in the second semi-final encounter can pave the way for Morocco to become the first African country to enter the final of the FIFA World Cup.
-
Dec 14, 2022 11:44 PM IST
France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup live score and updates: Does France have edge over Morocco?
France's winning streak against Morocco is on the line in the second semi-final of the FIFA World Cup. The Les Bleus are yet to register a defeat at the hands of the African nation. However, all of their previous five meetings have been friendly encounters. The two teams last met each other in 2007. France played out a 2-2 draw with Morocco in Saint-Denis at the time.
-
Dec 14, 2022 11:34 PM IST
France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup live updates: No place for Upamecano and Rabiot!
The reigning world champions have made two changes from their side that defeated England 2-1 in the quarter-finals at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Ibrahima Konate and Youssouf Fofana have replaced Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot. Nayef Aguerd and Noussair Mazraoui have received starts for history-makers Morocco in the semi-final showdown against France at Al Khor's Al Bayt Stadium.
-
Dec 14, 2022 11:31 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-Finals Live Score France vs Morocco: Lineups are out!
France (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Koundé, Varane, Konaté, Théo Hernandez; Tchouaméni, Fofana; Dembélé, Griezmann, Mbappé; Giroud.
Morocco (5-2-3): Bono; Hakimi, El Yamiq, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui; Amrabat, Ounahi; Ziyech, En Nesyri, Boufal.
-
Dec 14, 2022 11:29 PM IST
Hello and welcome!
France are set to cross swords with giant-killers Morocco in the second semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The upcoming encounter will be contested at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. The second semi-final is scheduled for kick-off at 12:30 IST. Who will join Lionel Messi-led Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final?