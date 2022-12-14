France vs Morocco Football Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-Finals Match Today: When and Where to watch

France face Morocco in the semi-finals of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar, on Thursday. France defeated England in their quarter-final fixture, securing a 2-1 win at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. In what turned out to be an exciting encounter, Aurelien Tchouameni scored in the 17th-minute as France took a 1-0 lead. But then England captain Harry Kane equalised in the 54th-minute from the penalty spot. With the match looking lie it would enter extra-time, Oliver Giroud grabbed the winner for France, making it 2-1 through a header in the 78th-minute. Kane was given another chance to equalise with a penalty kick, but he skied it over the crossbar. Meanwhile, Morocco maintained their fine form in the ongoing tournament and registered a stunning 1-0 win vs Portugal, at the Al Thumama Stadium. Youssef En-Nesyri's 42nd-minute goal proved to be the decided in a game which saw Cristiano Ronaldo make a substitute appearance in the second-half.

Morocco became the first African team to qualify for the semi-finals of a World Cup tournament in history. Meanwhile, defending champions France reached the World Cup semi-final for the seventh time, and this is also the first time they have done so in consecutive editions of the competition since 1982/1986.

Here are the live streaming details-

When and where is the France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final match going to be held?

The France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final match is scheduled to be held on Thursday (December 15), at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.

Which time will the France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final match take place?

The France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final match is scheduled to take place at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final match?

The France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final match will broadcasted live on television in India via Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels.

Where will the France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final match be live streamed in India?

The France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final match will be live streamed in India via Jio Cinema. Also, you can follow the live coverage here https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football.

