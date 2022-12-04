France vs Poland Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Defending champions FRA eye QF berth against Robert Lewandowski and Co.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score France vs Poland: Defending champions France will be eyeing a place in the quarterfinal as they face a tough test against Robert Lewandowski's Poland in the football world cup match FRA vs POL on Sunday.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score France vs Poland: France became the first defending champions since Brazil in 2006 to clear the group stage at the FIFA World Cup, and ‘Les Bleus’ will be aiming to proceed further in the tournament as they take on Poland in the Round of 16 match on Sunday. France had made an excellent start to the tournament but faced a shocking upset at the hands of Tunisia in their final group game earlier this week. Didier Deschamps had opted to rest some of his key players to keep them fresh for the clash on Sunday, but was forced to introduce them later in the game as Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri scored in the 58th minute; eventually, the Tunisian defence held the defending champions as France remained goalless. Poland, meanwhile, had finished second in Group C behind Argentina with a win, a draw, and a loss each. Poland qualified for the knock-out stages thanks to a higher goal difference than Mexico, that also finished with four points in the table.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Dec 04, 2022 07:50 PM IST
FIFA World Cup Live Updates: First knock-out match for Poland since 1986!
This will be Poland's first appearance in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 stage in 36 years. The last time they reached the stage was in the 1982 edition in Spain, where the side had faced a 0-4 loss to Brazil.
-
Dec 04, 2022 07:46 PM IST
France vs Poland, FIFA WC Live: Poland's campaign so far
Poland began their campaign with a hard-fought draw against Mexico before Lewandowski found the net in a 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia. The side, however, faced a 0-2 defeat to Argentina in its final group stage game.
Poland's goal difference, however, remained better than Mexico at the end of all games in the group as they qualified for the knock-outs.
-
Dec 04, 2022 07:44 PM IST
FIFA World Cup Live Score: France in Round of 16 ties in tournament history
France have reached this stage five times in their World Cup history, and progressed on each occasion. In fact, this is the side's third successive round-of-16 appearance.
In the 2018 World Cup, France registered a famous 4-3 win over Lionel Messi's Argentina, as Kylian Mbappe score a brace in a fine performance.
-
Dec 04, 2022 07:37 PM IST
FIFA World Cup Live Updates: Poland XI
Szczesny; Bereszynski, Glik, Kiwior, Cash; Krychowiak, Zielinski; Szymanski, Frankowski; Kaminski, Lewandowski
-
Dec 04, 2022 07:34 PM IST
FIFA WC Live Score: France XI
Lloris; Koundé, Varane, Upamecano, Theo Hernández; Tchouaméni, Rabiot; Dembélé, Griezmann, Mbappé; Giroud
-
Dec 04, 2022 07:30 PM IST
France vs Poland Live Score FIFA WC: Recover, regroup…
Wahbi Khazri scored the only goal for Tunisia in their memorable victory against France, with Antoine Griezmann's injury-time equalizer being ruled out. However, France will still rate their chances highly against Poland as Didier Deschamps had opted to rest a number of his first-teamers in the match against Tunisia
-
Dec 04, 2022 07:26 PM IST
FIFA World Cup Live Score: France eyeing QF berth
Considered one of the favourites to lift the title ahead of the tournament, France successfully shed the ‘defending champions curse’ as they cleared the group stage, becoming the first title holders to do so since Brazil in 2006. France registered convincing victories against Australia and Denmark. However, they faced a shocking 0-1 defeat to Tunisia in their last group game on Wednesday
-
Dec 04, 2022 07:19 PM IST
FIFA World Cup Live Score, France vs Poland: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match, France vs Poland! Defending champions France finished at the top of Group D with six points in three games, but faced a shock upset against Tunisia (0-1) in their last group game. Poland, meanwhile, had finished second in Group C behind Argentina.