From Ronaldo’s departure to Sancho omission: What all happened in Ten Hag's reign at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag may have managed to end Manchester United’s six-year trophy drought last season but the Dutchman’s stint in England has witnessed several controversies. From Cristiano Ronaldo’s much-talked-about departure to the Manchester United ownership saga, football fans have experienced innumerable topsy-turvy episodes during Ten Hag’s stint as the manager. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reacts during a match(REUTERS)

The recent Jadon Sancho saga might just be a new headache for the Red Devils under Ten Hag's coaching stint at Old Trafford. Having said that, let's talk about some of the most controversial events that took place during Ten Hag’s tenure as Manchester United manager.

Jadon Sancho excluded

Ten Hag decided not to include the Manchester United winger in the squad for last weekend’s Premier League game against Arsenal. Later, the former Ajax boss said that "on his [Sacnho] performance in training we didn't select him." The English international, however, hit back at Ten Hag by claiming, “Please don't believe everything you read! I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't get into, I've been a scapegoat for a long time which isn't fair!”

Ronaldo’s departure

Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure is, arguably, the most shocking development which unfolded since Erik ten Hag took charge of Manchester last year. In an exclusive interview to Piers Morgan, Ronaldo had claimed that Manchester United team management were attempting to throw him out of the club. “Yes, not only the coach, but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed,” the Portuguese superstar had said. Ronaldo’s bombshell comments came after Ten Hag expelled the star striker from Manchester United training. Ten Hag even had decided to exclude Ronaldo from the Manchester United squad for a match against Chelsea.

Ronaldo’s comments did not go down well with Manchester United team management which decided to terminate the 38-year-old’s contract in November last year. Following his contract termination, Ronaldo decided to move to Saudi side Al Nassr.

The Greenwood chapter

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood was suspended by the club following allegations of attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour were levelled against him. Charges against the footballer were dropped earlier this year in February and Greenwood was spotted in training last month. A report published by The Athletic claimed that Erik ten Hag was open to retaining Greenwood in the squad but that did not happen in reality. The English international was sent to Spanish side Getafe on a season-long loan during the summer transfer market.

Antony’s uncertain future

Antony was recently dropped from Brazil’s World Cup qualifiers squad following allegations of domestic violence made against the Manchester United winger. The allegations are being investigated in Brazil and a complaint was made to Manchester police.

Manchester United takeover

The takeover process of Manchester United triggered a big buzz during Erik ten Hag’s reign. Manchester United’s American owners—The Glazers—were interested in selling the club and Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe emerged as the bidders to buy the Premier League side. But latest reports suggest that Glazers are now planning to take their club off the market. It is being learnt that the owners are contemplating a move to put Manchester United up for sale once again two years later. The Glazers reportedly feel that their valuation of £7bn-£10bn will be met at that point in time.

