From Spain U-19 team to history maker at FIFA Women’s World Cup, take a look at Olga Carmona’s incredible journey

Olga Carmona shot to prominence after scoring a last-gasp winner against Sweden to guide Spain to the final of this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup. The Spanish skipper once again found herself in the limelight after scoring the World Cup-winning goal against England in the final on Sunday. Carmona led from the front to help La Roja in winning their first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup title. Spain's defender #19 Olga Carmona celebrates after scoring Spain's first goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup final football match between Spain and England(AFP)

Who is Olga Carmona

Born on June 12, 2000 in Seville, Carmona started playing football at the age of six. She had joined the youth team of Sevilla Este.

Signing for Sevilla

Later, she moved to the Sevilla youth academy. After putting up an impressive show at the youth level, Carmona was soon promoted to the senior squad of Sevilla. In 2017, Carmona made her senior debut for Sevilla. Carmona had a formidable outing during her first professional season as a Sevilla player. Having made 25 appearances for them, Carmona scored five times during her first season at Sevilla.

A move to Real Madrid

After representing Sevilla for three seasons, she decided to join Real Madrid’s women’s squad in 2020. Carmona currently is a part of the Real Madrid roster. She has so far scored 15 times having played more than 100 games for Real Madrid. In last season’s Liga F (the highest level of domestic league competition in women's football in Spain), Carmona registered three goals and two assists in 26 games. Out of those 26 matches, Carmona found herself in the playing XI 16 times.

Journey in international football

She was a part of Spain’s U-19 2018 and 2019 European Championship squads. Having represented the Spanish U-19 side, Olga Carmona made senior debut for her country in 2021. She was named in Spain's squad for this year’s FIFA Women's World Cup. Though, her 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign was never quite smooth. After receiving a yellow card in Spain’s 4-0 defeat to Japan, Carmona was not given a chance to play against Switzerland at the round of 16. At the quarter-final, she was on the pitch for 30 minutes against the Netherlands. The breakthrough finally came in the semi-final against Sweden. Spanish women’s football team coach Jorge Vilda decided to include Carmona in the playing XI at the last-four stage and the 23-year-old embraced the chance gleefully. Carmona scored a winner in the 90th minute to guide Spain to the final. In the summit clash against England, she netted another vital goal.

The strike against The Lionesses helped her in becoming the second-youngest footballer to score both in the semi-final and final at a single edition of FIFA Women’s World Cup. Legendary American women’s team footballer Alex Morgan had previously achieved this feat. Carmona is also the second Spanish footballer to score in a senior FIFA World Cup final – a record which is held by the great Andres Iniesta. During the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Carmona also had to face her father’s death. According to reports, Carmona’s father passed away ahead of the World Cup final match. But the Spanish skipper was informed about her father’s death only after the conclusion of the final.

Olga Carmona’s salary

A report published by The Sun claims that Carmona has an annual salary of around £260,000. The article mentions that the Spaniard is believed to have an estimated net worth of around £1million.

