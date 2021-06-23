Home / Sports / Football / Germany vs Hungary Live Score, Euro 2020 Football Updates: Germans equalizer cancelled by Schafer, GER 1-2 HUN
Euro 2020 Live Score, Germany vs Hungary
Euro 2020 Live Score, Germany vs Hungary(AP)
Live

Germany vs Hungary Live Score, Euro 2020 Football Updates: Germans equalizer cancelled by Schafer, GER 1-2 HUN

Euro 2020 Live Score, Germany vs Hungary: Adam Szalai gave his team a 1-0 lead by the end of the first half after scoring off a stunning diving header. Mats Hummels' header hit the bar but Germany failed to equalise.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 24, 2021 02:11 AM IST

Euro 2020 Live, Germany vs Hungary: It all happened in the first half. Hungary silenced the Allianz Arena when their captain Adam Szalai scored a stunning diving header to take his side ahead. Mats Hummels hit the crossbar but Germany failed to equalise. Elsewhere, Portugal and France are locked 1-1. By current standings, Germany is facing an exit.


Follow live score and updates of Euro 2020, Germany vs Hungary

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 24, 2021 02:11 AM IST

    HOW CLOSEEEEEE

    81' HOW CLOSE FROM KROOS. He plays a 1-2 with Gosens and then goes for far post on the half volley from the left after beating two white shirts.

  • JUN 24, 2021 02:08 AM IST

    SO CLOSEEE

    78' Sane's ball floats just over Muller inside the box and into the hands of Gulasci

  • JUN 24, 2021 02:08 AM IST

    15 TO GO, THE CLOCK IS TICKING

    Yes, now is THAT period of desperation for Germany. Hungary will be happy to sit back and block everything. Only three times have they gone out of the group stage in the Euros. Last time in 2005

  • JUN 24, 2021 02:04 AM IST

    Sub for Hungary

    Sallai makes way for Schon for these final 15 minutes or so for Hungary.

  • JUN 24, 2021 02:04 AM IST

    Crazy 90 seconds.

    Just as I was describing the equaliser, Schafer decided to the matter into his own hands. 90 seconds of ectasy and agony. You decide what side you are on

  • JUN 24, 2021 02:02 AM IST

    WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?

    This means that Germany are last again and they have about 20 minutes to make ammends.

  • JUN 24, 2021 01:58 AM IST

    GOOOOOOOAALLLL, HUNGARY AHEAD AGAIN

    68' ARE YOU KIDDING ME? THIS IS RIDICULOUS? What just happened? Straight from the kick off and Hungary are back ahead!!!!

    It's hooked forward, the second ball is lifted forward by Szalai and allows Schafer to run in behind and beat Neuer!

  • JUN 24, 2021 01:57 AM IST

    EQUALIZER

    66'GGGOOOOOAAALLLL! THERE IT IS! THE EQUALIZER THEY WERE SO DESPERATELY SEARCHING FOR. Kroos's delivery into the box is a good one. Gulacsi comes a long way out to try and punch it away. Hummels makes first contact with the ball and then Havertz has to just tap it in with his head. He is subbed off right after.

  • JUN 24, 2021 01:55 AM IST

    YELLOW CARD

    TWO YELLOWS FOR HUNGARY. First Szalai and now Fiola, for a high boot on Ginter.

  • JUN 24, 2021 01:54 AM IST

    Ronaldo breaks record

    GOAL! Ronaldo scores a second penalty. It's 2-2 there. This means that once again, Germany face the exit/

  • JUN 24, 2021 01:52 AM IST

    DODGY

    62' CLOSSEEE!!! OH, IT COMES OF THE OUTSIDE OF THE POST. Salli whips in ball to near post and it fizzes past Neuer but harmlessly.

  • JUN 24, 2021 01:51 AM IST

    BOOKINH

    61' YELLOW CARD FOR SANE! In a tussle with Fiola, he goes down and then flicks the ball out of the box with his hand. He is booked for handling. Hungary have a freekick in a dangerous position.

  • JUN 24, 2021 01:50 AM IST

    WASTED

    59' POOR FIRST TOUCH. CORNER. A stunning diagonal ball from Kimmich finds Havertz near the right byline. However, his first touch is poor and it allows Orban to clear. Nothing comes off the corner as Sane overcooks his cros for a goalkick.

  • JUN 24, 2021 01:47 AM IST

    Sub loading

    57' Germany sub loading. Goretzka is getting ready to come on. And he comes on for Gundogan.

  • JUN 24, 2021 01:46 AM IST

    OUCH

    56' Schafer and Gundogan come together with a clash of heads. They are receiving treatment now. They are back up now

  • JUN 24, 2021 01:44 AM IST

    France lead

    BENZEMA SCORES TWICE, FRANCE LEAD.

    This means that as of now France is first, Hungary 2nd, Germany 3rd and Portugal 4th. Wow.

  • JUN 24, 2021 01:44 AM IST

    FREE-KICK

    54' Schafer trips Sane. Kroos delivers it into the box from the left but nothing comes off it.

  • JUN 24, 2021 01:42 AM IST

    SAVE

    51' SAVE! Better from Germany. Havertz goes for glory from range only to draw a simple save from Gulasci.

  • JUN 24, 2021 01:36 AM IST

    SECOND HALF BEGINS

    45+1' SECOND HALF BEGINS. It's now or never for the Germans

  • JUN 24, 2021 01:20 AM IST

    HALFTIME

    Peep! An enthralling first half comes to an end. At the stroke of half time, France equalised against Portugal which means that by current standings, Germany would be going out.

  • JUN 24, 2021 01:16 AM IST

    STOPPAGE TIME- 2 minutes added on

    WIDE! Hummels finds Leroy Sane with a peach of ball. Sane squares and the ball rebounds to Havertz inside the box on the left. His first shot is blocked and it rolls back and second shot is wide.

  • JUN 24, 2021 01:11 AM IST

    SAVE

    40' AND AGAIN. THIS TIME NEUER SAVES! Sallai cuts in before going for goal from distance. His shot is pouched easily by Neuer

  • JUN 24, 2021 01:10 AM IST

    OVER

    38' Over! That's the Hungarian plan. Go deep, pull back and score. This time the ball is into the stands. After Kroos loses the ball, Kleinheisler dries forward down the right ad cuts it back to incoming Schafer, whose shot is well over.

  • JUN 24, 2021 01:06 AM IST

    Germany vs Hungary Euro 2020:

    35' It is absolutely pouring in Munich. Oh, wow! It is heavyyy

  • JUN 24, 2021 01:06 AM IST

    ALMOST

    34' SWIFT COUNTER! Hungary dart down the left through Sallai. He looks to pick out Kleinheisler in the centre with an early cross but the ball is too strong

  • JUN 24, 2021 01:02 AM IST

    RONALDO SCORES

    In the other game, Portugal lead 1-0 after Ronaldo converted from the spot. A of now, Portugal lead, France 2nd, Hungary 3rd and Germany out.

  • JUN 24, 2021 01:01 AM IST

    FOUL. YELLOW CARDS

    Two quick bookings. Botka brings down Gundogan

    Then Gundogan brings down Kleinheisler after losing the ball cheaply.

  • JUN 24, 2021 12:59 AM IST

    FOUL

    27' Free-kick for Germany after Fiola brings down Kimmich. Kroos' delivery form the right flank meets Hummels at the far post, whose header is over.

    By the way, earlier in the game, Hummels came very close. In the 21st minute, Hummels' header from the Kimmich corner hit the bar

  • JUN 24, 2021 12:57 AM IST

    OVER! OH , GERMANY! GETTING SO CLOSEE

    24' Kimmich send in a stellar cross from the right wing. Ginter looks to get contact at the back post but it is nodded away by Orban.

  • JUN 24, 2021 12:54 AM IST

    Germany vs Hungary

    21' CLOSE! GERMANY COMING UP TO SPEED AND IN GRAND FASHION. The ball is alive after the corner and it bounces right in front of goal. Ginter is present there and he toes it but straight to Hungarian keeper Gulacsi.

  • JUN 24, 2021 12:49 AM IST

    CLOSE

    17' CHANCE GOES BEGGING. HUNGARY SURVIVE. Kai Havertz drives forward down the right flank and his quick cutback beats the incoming player and rolls close to Gnabry inside the box, who also fails to get a touch on the ball instantly. He recollects it and shoots but the shot is blocked.

  • JUN 24, 2021 12:46 AM IST

    WHAT A GOAL

    Coming to the goal, it was A PEACH OF A CROSS FROM THE RIGHT BY SALLAI, who after linking up with Nego, sets up Szalai. The ball falls between Ginter and Hummels and it takes a stunning diving header to beat Neuer.

  • JUN 24, 2021 12:42 AM IST

    GOOOOALLL. HUNGARY LEAD

    11' GOOOOALLLL!! OH MY GOD! WHAT HAS HAPPENED HERE! ONE OF THE GOALS OF THE TOURNAMENT ALREADY! Adam Szalai is the hero so far

  • JUN 24, 2021 12:35 AM IST

    CHANCE

    4' WHAT A SAVE! What a touch from Kimmich. God save from Gulacsi. Hummels plays through to Kimmich with a great diagonal ball. Joshua takes a good first touch and hits the ball goalwards but only to see it saved.

  • JUN 24, 2021 12:33 AM IST

    UEFA EURO 2020

    Can Hungary emulate their 2016 feat? When they topped Group F with five points while eventual champions Portugal remained winless in group stage and finished third. Hmmmmmmm

  • JUN 24, 2021 12:32 AM IST

    NICE

    2' A positive start from Germany. Gnabry tries to slip Sane in behind, but the ball runs too long for the Bayern forward.

  • JUN 24, 2021 12:30 AM IST

    KICKOFF!

    Right then. Germany need to avoid defeat. Hungary need to win. It's as simple. Let's go. The home team sets the ball rolling.

  • JUN 24, 2021 12:26 AM IST

    It's drizzling in Munich

    I always get goosebumps when the national anthems are sung in rain. It's just so beautiful

  • JUN 24, 2021 12:25 AM IST

    Out they come.

    Referees and players walk out. National anthems. First Hungary and then Germany

  • JUN 24, 2021 12:18 AM IST

    Euro 2020: Head to Head

    Germany- 13

    Hungary-10

    Draws-10

  • JUN 24, 2021 12:16 AM IST

    Form Guide:

    GERMANY: W L W D L

    HUNGARY: D L D W W

  • JUN 24, 2021 12:11 AM IST

    STAT ATTACK

    Germany and Hungary’s only previous meeting in Munich was 110 years ago, in a friendly played in December 1911 at the city’s MTV-Platz stadium. Hungary won 4-1.

    Against Portugal last time out, Germany’s four goals took them to 302 scored overall in major tournaments (World Cup and European Championships); indeed, no other European nation has yet reached 200 such goals (France 184 next highest).

    Germany were eliminated from the group stages at the 2018 World Cup; they have never gone out at the group stage of consecutive major tournaments (World Cup and Euros).

    Hungary haven’t won their third and final group stage game of a major international tournament (World Cup and Euros) since the 1966 World Cup when they beat Bulgaria 3-1. Since then, they have failed to win their final group game at the 1978 World Cup (1-3 loss to France), 1982 World Cup (1-1 draw with Belgium), 1986 World Cup (0-3 loss to France) and EURO 2016 (3-3 draw with Portugal

  • JUN 24, 2021 12:06 AM IST

    My sugggestion?

    Sit back and just watch the madness unfold.

  • JUN 24, 2021 12:04 AM IST

    SO, WHAT'S THE GROUP F SITUATION?

    Let's give you a quick recap on what needs to be done.


    France are the only guaranteed side of reaching last 16 from this group.

    Even if France lose to Portugal and Germany also win against Hungary, they will finish as one of the best third-placed teams.

    Even if Germany draw, they will be through.

    For Hungary to qualify, they would need to beat Germany and hope France thrashes Portugal.

  • JUN 24, 2021 12:01 AM IST

    Team News

    Germany: Make on change as Sane replaces Muller, who has failed to recover from his injury.

    Hungary: Unchanged

  • JUN 23, 2021 11:55 PM IST

    Hungary playing XI:

    Gulacsi, Nego, Botka, Orban, Attila Szalai, Fiola, Kleinheisler, Nagy, Schafer, Adam Szalai, Sallai.

    Subs: Lang, Kecskes, Holender, Dibusz, Lovrencsics, Roland Varga, Siger, Kevin Varga, Bogdan, Nikolic, Schon, Bolla.

  • JUN 23, 2021 11:53 PM IST

    Germany Playing XI:

    Neuer, Ginter, Hummels, Rudiger, Kimmich, Gundogan, Kroos, Gosens, Havertz, Sane, Gnabry.

    Subs: Halstenberg, Volland, Werner, Leno, Musiala, Sule, Neuhaus, Goretzka, Trapp, Can, Koch, Muller.

  • JUN 23, 2021 06:17 PM IST

    Euro 2020, Germany vs Hungary - LIVE!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog on Euro 2020, Germany vs Hungary live football match. The stage is set for an epic encounter between the two teams as they look to make way into the Round of 16. A draw would do it for Germany. Hungary need to win. Can they cause a major upset?

Topics
uefa euro 2020 euro 2020
Story Saved
