Germany vs Hungary Live Score, Euro 2020 Football Updates: Germans equalizer cancelled by Schafer, GER 1-2 HUN
Euro 2020 Live, Germany vs Hungary: It all happened in the first half. Hungary silenced the Allianz Arena when their captain Adam Szalai scored a stunning diving header to take his side ahead. Mats Hummels hit the crossbar but Germany failed to equalise. Elsewhere, Portugal and France are locked 1-1. By current standings, Germany is facing an exit.
Follow live score and updates of Euro 2020, Germany vs Hungary
Follow all the updates here:
-
JUN 24, 2021 02:11 AM IST
HOW CLOSEEEEEE
81' HOW CLOSE FROM KROOS. He plays a 1-2 with Gosens and then goes for far post on the half volley from the left after beating two white shirts.
-
JUN 24, 2021 02:08 AM IST
SO CLOSEEE
78' Sane's ball floats just over Muller inside the box and into the hands of Gulasci
-
JUN 24, 2021 02:08 AM IST
15 TO GO, THE CLOCK IS TICKING
Yes, now is THAT period of desperation for Germany. Hungary will be happy to sit back and block everything. Only three times have they gone out of the group stage in the Euros. Last time in 2005
-
JUN 24, 2021 02:04 AM IST
Sub for Hungary
Sallai makes way for Schon for these final 15 minutes or so for Hungary.
-
JUN 24, 2021 02:04 AM IST
Crazy 90 seconds.
Just as I was describing the equaliser, Schafer decided to the matter into his own hands. 90 seconds of ectasy and agony. You decide what side you are on
-
JUN 24, 2021 02:02 AM IST
WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?
This means that Germany are last again and they have about 20 minutes to make ammends.
-
JUN 24, 2021 01:58 AM IST
GOOOOOOOAALLLL, HUNGARY AHEAD AGAIN
68' ARE YOU KIDDING ME? THIS IS RIDICULOUS? What just happened? Straight from the kick off and Hungary are back ahead!!!!
It's hooked forward, the second ball is lifted forward by Szalai and allows Schafer to run in behind and beat Neuer!
-
JUN 24, 2021 01:57 AM IST
EQUALIZER
66'GGGOOOOOAAALLLL! THERE IT IS! THE EQUALIZER THEY WERE SO DESPERATELY SEARCHING FOR. Kroos's delivery into the box is a good one. Gulacsi comes a long way out to try and punch it away. Hummels makes first contact with the ball and then Havertz has to just tap it in with his head. He is subbed off right after.
-
JUN 24, 2021 01:55 AM IST
YELLOW CARD
TWO YELLOWS FOR HUNGARY. First Szalai and now Fiola, for a high boot on Ginter.
-
JUN 24, 2021 01:54 AM IST
Ronaldo breaks record
GOAL! Ronaldo scores a second penalty. It's 2-2 there. This means that once again, Germany face the exit/
-
JUN 24, 2021 01:52 AM IST
DODGY
62' CLOSSEEE!!! OH, IT COMES OF THE OUTSIDE OF THE POST. Salli whips in ball to near post and it fizzes past Neuer but harmlessly.
-
JUN 24, 2021 01:51 AM IST
BOOKINH
61' YELLOW CARD FOR SANE! In a tussle with Fiola, he goes down and then flicks the ball out of the box with his hand. He is booked for handling. Hungary have a freekick in a dangerous position.
-
JUN 24, 2021 01:50 AM IST
WASTED
59' POOR FIRST TOUCH. CORNER. A stunning diagonal ball from Kimmich finds Havertz near the right byline. However, his first touch is poor and it allows Orban to clear. Nothing comes off the corner as Sane overcooks his cros for a goalkick.
-
JUN 24, 2021 01:47 AM IST
Sub loading
57' Germany sub loading. Goretzka is getting ready to come on. And he comes on for Gundogan.
-
JUN 24, 2021 01:46 AM IST
OUCH
56' Schafer and Gundogan come together with a clash of heads. They are receiving treatment now. They are back up now
-
JUN 24, 2021 01:44 AM IST
France lead
BENZEMA SCORES TWICE, FRANCE LEAD.
This means that as of now France is first, Hungary 2nd, Germany 3rd and Portugal 4th. Wow.
-
JUN 24, 2021 01:44 AM IST
FREE-KICK
54' Schafer trips Sane. Kroos delivers it into the box from the left but nothing comes off it.
-
JUN 24, 2021 01:42 AM IST
SAVE
51' SAVE! Better from Germany. Havertz goes for glory from range only to draw a simple save from Gulasci.
-
JUN 24, 2021 01:36 AM IST
SECOND HALF BEGINS
45+1' SECOND HALF BEGINS. It's now or never for the Germans
-
JUN 24, 2021 01:20 AM IST
HALFTIME
Peep! An enthralling first half comes to an end. At the stroke of half time, France equalised against Portugal which means that by current standings, Germany would be going out.
-
JUN 24, 2021 01:16 AM IST
STOPPAGE TIME- 2 minutes added on
WIDE! Hummels finds Leroy Sane with a peach of ball. Sane squares and the ball rebounds to Havertz inside the box on the left. His first shot is blocked and it rolls back and second shot is wide.
-
JUN 24, 2021 01:11 AM IST
SAVE
40' AND AGAIN. THIS TIME NEUER SAVES! Sallai cuts in before going for goal from distance. His shot is pouched easily by Neuer
-
JUN 24, 2021 01:10 AM IST
OVER
38' Over! That's the Hungarian plan. Go deep, pull back and score. This time the ball is into the stands. After Kroos loses the ball, Kleinheisler dries forward down the right ad cuts it back to incoming Schafer, whose shot is well over.
-
JUN 24, 2021 01:06 AM IST
Germany vs Hungary Euro 2020:
35' It is absolutely pouring in Munich. Oh, wow! It is heavyyy
-
JUN 24, 2021 01:06 AM IST
ALMOST
34' SWIFT COUNTER! Hungary dart down the left through Sallai. He looks to pick out Kleinheisler in the centre with an early cross but the ball is too strong
-
JUN 24, 2021 01:02 AM IST
RONALDO SCORES
In the other game, Portugal lead 1-0 after Ronaldo converted from the spot. A of now, Portugal lead, France 2nd, Hungary 3rd and Germany out.
-
JUN 24, 2021 01:01 AM IST
FOUL. YELLOW CARDS
Two quick bookings. Botka brings down Gundogan
Then Gundogan brings down Kleinheisler after losing the ball cheaply.
-
JUN 24, 2021 12:59 AM IST
FOUL
27' Free-kick for Germany after Fiola brings down Kimmich. Kroos' delivery form the right flank meets Hummels at the far post, whose header is over.
By the way, earlier in the game, Hummels came very close. In the 21st minute, Hummels' header from the Kimmich corner hit the bar
-
JUN 24, 2021 12:57 AM IST
OVER! OH , GERMANY! GETTING SO CLOSEE
24' Kimmich send in a stellar cross from the right wing. Ginter looks to get contact at the back post but it is nodded away by Orban.
-
JUN 24, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Germany vs Hungary
21' CLOSE! GERMANY COMING UP TO SPEED AND IN GRAND FASHION. The ball is alive after the corner and it bounces right in front of goal. Ginter is present there and he toes it but straight to Hungarian keeper Gulacsi.
-
JUN 24, 2021 12:49 AM IST
CLOSE
17' CHANCE GOES BEGGING. HUNGARY SURVIVE. Kai Havertz drives forward down the right flank and his quick cutback beats the incoming player and rolls close to Gnabry inside the box, who also fails to get a touch on the ball instantly. He recollects it and shoots but the shot is blocked.
-
JUN 24, 2021 12:46 AM IST
WHAT A GOAL
Coming to the goal, it was A PEACH OF A CROSS FROM THE RIGHT BY SALLAI, who after linking up with Nego, sets up Szalai. The ball falls between Ginter and Hummels and it takes a stunning diving header to beat Neuer.
-
JUN 24, 2021 12:42 AM IST
GOOOOALLL. HUNGARY LEAD
11' GOOOOALLLL!! OH MY GOD! WHAT HAS HAPPENED HERE! ONE OF THE GOALS OF THE TOURNAMENT ALREADY! Adam Szalai is the hero so far
-
JUN 24, 2021 12:35 AM IST
CHANCE
4' WHAT A SAVE! What a touch from Kimmich. God save from Gulacsi. Hummels plays through to Kimmich with a great diagonal ball. Joshua takes a good first touch and hits the ball goalwards but only to see it saved.
-
JUN 24, 2021 12:33 AM IST
UEFA EURO 2020
Can Hungary emulate their 2016 feat? When they topped Group F with five points while eventual champions Portugal remained winless in group stage and finished third. Hmmmmmmm
-
JUN 24, 2021 12:32 AM IST
NICE
2' A positive start from Germany. Gnabry tries to slip Sane in behind, but the ball runs too long for the Bayern forward.
-
JUN 24, 2021 12:30 AM IST
KICKOFF!
Right then. Germany need to avoid defeat. Hungary need to win. It's as simple. Let's go. The home team sets the ball rolling.
-
JUN 24, 2021 12:26 AM IST
It's drizzling in Munich
I always get goosebumps when the national anthems are sung in rain. It's just so beautiful
-
JUN 24, 2021 12:25 AM IST
Out they come.
Referees and players walk out. National anthems. First Hungary and then Germany
-
JUN 24, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Euro 2020: Head to Head
Germany- 13
Hungary-10
Draws-10
-
JUN 24, 2021 12:16 AM IST
Form Guide:
GERMANY: W L W D L
HUNGARY: D L D W W
-
JUN 24, 2021 12:11 AM IST
STAT ATTACK
Germany and Hungary’s only previous meeting in Munich was 110 years ago, in a friendly played in December 1911 at the city’s MTV-Platz stadium. Hungary won 4-1.
Against Portugal last time out, Germany’s four goals took them to 302 scored overall in major tournaments (World Cup and European Championships); indeed, no other European nation has yet reached 200 such goals (France 184 next highest).
Germany were eliminated from the group stages at the 2018 World Cup; they have never gone out at the group stage of consecutive major tournaments (World Cup and Euros).
Hungary haven’t won their third and final group stage game of a major international tournament (World Cup and Euros) since the 1966 World Cup when they beat Bulgaria 3-1. Since then, they have failed to win their final group game at the 1978 World Cup (1-3 loss to France), 1982 World Cup (1-1 draw with Belgium), 1986 World Cup (0-3 loss to France) and EURO 2016 (3-3 draw with Portugal
-
JUN 24, 2021 12:06 AM IST
My sugggestion?
Sit back and just watch the madness unfold.
-
JUN 24, 2021 12:04 AM IST
SO, WHAT'S THE GROUP F SITUATION?
Let's give you a quick recap on what needs to be done.
France are the only guaranteed side of reaching last 16 from this group.
Even if France lose to Portugal and Germany also win against Hungary, they will finish as one of the best third-placed teams.
Even if Germany draw, they will be through.
For Hungary to qualify, they would need to beat Germany and hope France thrashes Portugal.
-
JUN 24, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Team News
Germany: Make on change as Sane replaces Muller, who has failed to recover from his injury.
Hungary: Unchanged
-
JUN 23, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Hungary playing XI:
Gulacsi, Nego, Botka, Orban, Attila Szalai, Fiola, Kleinheisler, Nagy, Schafer, Adam Szalai, Sallai.
Subs: Lang, Kecskes, Holender, Dibusz, Lovrencsics, Roland Varga, Siger, Kevin Varga, Bogdan, Nikolic, Schon, Bolla.
-
JUN 23, 2021 11:53 PM IST
Germany Playing XI:
Neuer, Ginter, Hummels, Rudiger, Kimmich, Gundogan, Kroos, Gosens, Havertz, Sane, Gnabry.
Subs: Halstenberg, Volland, Werner, Leno, Musiala, Sule, Neuhaus, Goretzka, Trapp, Can, Koch, Muller.
-
JUN 23, 2021 06:17 PM IST
Euro 2020, Germany vs Hungary - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Euro 2020, Germany vs Hungary live football match. The stage is set for an epic encounter between the two teams as they look to make way into the Round of 16. A draw would do it for Germany. Hungary need to win. Can they cause a major upset?
