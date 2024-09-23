'He has a big ego': French football legend drops massive Cristiano Ronaldo statement, remarks 'when you look at...'

Considered by many to be the greatest-ever footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo is currently enjoying his time in Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo will also be hoping to maintain prime fitness for the next two years, so that he can participate at the 2022 World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo looks on during a match.(AFP)

Speaking during an interview, French legend Emmanuel Petit praised Ronaldo, and called him the 'greatest role model'. "Cristiano Ronaldo can be considered the greatest role model in football history when you look at where he came from and where he is today at 39. He came from Sporting and worked step by step to be their star player and he had that ambition to stay at the very highest level for so long. He had the ambition to break all the records and achieved that," he said.

Also Read | Barcelona extend perfect start in La Liga with 6th win but loses Ter Stegen

Pointing out his ego, Petit added, “He has a big ego, but that ego drove him on every single day to be the very best he could. He has set the example for 15 years and I have huge respect for him. I have respect for sportsmen like that who want to get to the very top but also stay there. In terms of the mental side and physical side, what an example Cristiano Ronaldo has set.”

During his glittering career, he has won five Ballon d'Or awards, a record three UEFA Men's Player of the Year awards, and also four European Golden Shoes, which is the most by a European player.

He has 33 career trophies in his cabinet, which consists of seven league titles, five Champions Leagues, Euro 2016, and the Nations League.

He also holds the record for most appearances (183), goals (140), and assists (42) in the Champions League, highest number of appearances (30), assists (8), goals in the Euros (14), international goals (132) and international appearances (214).