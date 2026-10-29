I don't need any assurances: Michael Carrick addresses Manchester United future amid mounting pressure

Michael Carrick said he is not surprised to continue in his role at Manchester United despite the club's poor run of form. The pressure is mounting on Carrick, with Man United winless in their last eight matches across all competitions, leaving them 16th in the Premier League table, just one point above the relegation zone.

Michael Carrick is not surprised to remain at Manchester United despite the winless run. (AFP)

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There is uncertainty over his future at Manchester United, but the club has continued to show faith in him despite recent results, including losses to Como 1-4 and Bournemouth 0-3. The nature of the defeat put him and the club under intense scrutiny. Fans at Old Trafford showed their support for Carrick after the defeat to Bournemouth, while jeering the players as they followed him off the pitch.

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Amid the growing pressure, Carrick insisted that he does not need any assurances over his position, stressing that he fully understands the responsibilities that come with the job.

"I don't need any assurances from anyone. I totally get the position, I understand the job, I understand the responsibilities, I understand what comes with that," Carrick said in the press conference.

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{{^usCountry}} Carrick stressed that his main concern is what Manchester United fans see on the pitch and what the team gives back to them for their support, adding that he knows what needs to change for the club to improve. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Carrick stressed that his main concern is what Manchester United fans see on the pitch and what the team gives back to them for their support, adding that he knows what needs to change for the club to improve. {{/usCountry}}

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I've said it before, I care about what the supporters think, I care about what it feels like in the stadium and them travelling for games for us to come and see us and support us. I care about what we give them and what we offer them and what they see. I genuinely don't take any notice of anything else. I know this job, I know what it brings, I know what we need to do really to be better, I don't need anyone else to tell me anything else," he said.

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It is one of the lowest points in Man United's history since their legendary manager, Alex Ferguson, left in 2013, ending his remarkable 27-year reign. The expectations from United are not the same, but still, the results they have produced this season remain below par.

Asked whether he was surprised to still be in charge this week, Carrick said he remained focused on his job and was determined to improve the team.

"No, I'm here to do my job. I'm here to do the best for the team, and I'm desperate to make us better and improve things. So, I'm not surprised, no," he added.