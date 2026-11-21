A resolute Indian U17 men's team battled hard to hold Malaysia to a goalless draw and finish unbeaten at the top of Group E in the AFC U17 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2027 Qualifiers at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium on Friday.

India's U17 football team. (Indian football - X)

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The draw sealed India's 11th qualification for the AFC U17 Asian Cup and a second successive appearance in the continental tournament. The competition, to be held in Uzbekistan next May, will also serve as a qualifying event for the FIFA U17 World Cup 2027, with the quarter-finalists booking their places in the global showpiece.

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The Blue Colts topped the heap with 10 points from four games, having won three matches before Friday's draw.

Palestine, who defeated Singapore earlier, were second with nine points, while hosts Malaysia finished third with seven. Singapore and Guam rounded off the five-team group.

Despite the goalless finish against Malaysia, India enjoyed their most prolific-ever campaign in the AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers, scoring 20 goals through nine different players in four matches. Captain Dallalmuon Gangte led the scoring charts with seven goals.

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{{^usCountry}} The Group E decider was played at a furious pace, and it was the Malaysian striker Nur Hisham who produced a 20-yard shot that came off the post five minutes into the game. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Group E decider was played at a furious pace, and it was the Malaysian striker Nur Hisham who produced a 20-yard shot that came off the post five minutes into the game. {{/usCountry}}

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India hit back immediately, with Lawmsangzuala's long overhead ball sending Raj Singh Wahengbam clear into the box. With no defender in sight, he had a clear sight of goal but hesitated, choosing to go deeper instead of shooting and eventually surrendering possession.

But for these two close calls at either end, the game was largely confined to moves between the penalty boxes. Malaysia's close marking and packed midfield prevented the Blue Colts from indulging in one-touch play. They rightly resorted to overhead diagonals to keep up the pressure.

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Mehrajuddin Wadoo's boys also played a compact midfield and defensive game, not allowing Malaysia many liberties in the attacking third. Yet, it was the diminutive midfielder Muhammad Mahruzi who caused some problems with his speed and distribution. Hisham tried a couple of long shots but to no avail.

India had a scare five minutes before half-time when skipper Gangte dropped down from a good height in an aerial duel with Harraz Ajwad and hurt his back. But he returned after medical attention as the team heaved a sigh of relief and trooped out on level terms for the breather.

After resumption, Malaysia produced a determined second-half display and put India under pressure with some crisp moves from both flanks. But centre-backs Zoramdinthara Lalhunmawia and Leo Thongbam thwarted everything with confidence and timely tackles. So much so that they hardly allowed the Malaysian attack a clear look at the goal.

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India were backed up superbly by goalkeeper Maroof Shafi too, as he ruled the box. His rushes off the line were timed to near-perfection.

After weathering the pressure and introducing fresh legs, India began to threaten Malaysia more frequently. Md Sahir Ali, who replaced Raj at half-time, made some incisive runs down the right flank. Fed by long crossfield passes from Gangte and Lawmsangzuala, Sahir twice broke into promising positions but both his powerful efforts went straight into the hands of Malaysian goalkeeper Adam Fadli.

Gangte himself was provided an open opportunity as Sahir returned the compliment with a clever lob, but the captain's placement sailed wide.

India's midfield and defence stood firm to deal with everything Malaysia threw at them, and while a goal remained elusive, the point was enough to seal their passage to Uzbekistan.