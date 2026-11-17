Live

By

India will take on Pakistan in SAFF Championship final

India vs Pakistan Live score, SAFF Championship 2026 final: Defending champions India will be looking to script history when they take on Pakistan in the SAFF Championship final in Dhaka today. India have won nine titles — in 1993, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2023 — the most by any team in the competition's history. However, they have never managed to complete a hat-trick of titles, a feat that will be on offer tonight at the National Stadium. Pakistan, meanwhile, are appearing in the final for the first time in their history, having beaten Bangladesh in Saturday's semifinal. ...Read More

Pakistan, meanwhile, are appearing in the final for the first time in their history, having beaten Bangladesh in Saturday's semifinal.