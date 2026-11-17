India vs Pakistan Live score, SAFF Championship 2026 final: Blue Tigers aim for historic three-peat
India vs Pakistan Live score, SAFF Championship 2026 final: Catch Live updates of the finale at the National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh
- 2 Mins agoIndia looking for a 10th title
- 7 Mins agoHere's Pakistan's line-up
- 9 Mins agoWhat happened when India last faced Pakistan in SAFF Championship
- 13 Mins agoHere's India's line-up
- 17 Mins agoHow Pakistan reached the SAFF Championship final
- 23 Mins agoHow India reached the SAFF Championship final
India vs Pakistan Live score, SAFF Championship 2026 final: Defending champions India will be looking to script history when they take on Pakistan in the SAFF Championship final in Dhaka today. India have won nine titles — in 1993, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2023 — the most by any team in the competition's history. However, they have never managed to complete a hat-trick of titles, a feat that will be on offer tonight at the National Stadium....Read More
Pakistan, meanwhile, are appearing in the final for the first time in their history, having beaten Bangladesh in Saturday's semifinal.
India looking for a 10th title
The Blue Tigers have been the most prolific side in the history of the tournament, winning it nine times -- 1993, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2021, and 2023. The next best is Maldives, with two titles -- 2008 and 2018, while Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have one apiece.
Here's Pakistan's line-up
What happened when India last faced Pakistan in SAFF Championship
Here's India's line-up
India made no changes to their starting XI from the one that featured in the game against Bhutan.
How Pakistan reached the SAFF Championship final
Pakistan lost their Group B opener against India, before beating Maldives 3-0 to progress to the semifinal as the second-best team from the group. Pakistan, who reached the semis four times before, crossed the line this time with a 1-0 win against Bangladesh.
How India reached the SAFF Championship final
India finished at the top of Group B, beating Pakistan 3-2 and Maldives 1-0, before taking down Bhutan 2-1 in the semifinal.
Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the SAFF Championship final between India and Pakistan in Dhaka. Stay tuned for more updates!