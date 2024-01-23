India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup Live Score: IND look to keep faint knockout chances alive

India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup Live Score: The equation is simple for India, win this match to stay alive in the race for the knockouts. Even a win won't really guarantee progression but a draw or a defeat would absolutely guarantee disqualification. But only the equation is simple, the ...Read More task at hand is anything but. India have had absolutely no luck in front of goal and they were rather sloppy in almost all departments in their last game against Uzbekistan.

However, this will also be the first time in this tournament that coach Igor Stimac has a full squad to pick from. India could try Subhasish Bose and Sandesh Jhingan as central defenders with Rahul Bheke as right-back. Sunil Chhetri could play as No.10 with Manvir Singh as the targetman for wide midfielders Lallianzuala Chhangte and Udanta Singh to aim at. One from Lalengmawia Ralte (Apuiah), Suresh Wangjam and Deepak Tangri could partner Anirudh Thapa in central midfield.

Both India and Syria have not scored a single goal in this tournament. However, Syria have let in just one, while India have conceded five. This thus gives them a better chance of progression if this match ends in a draw. Rahul KP’s blast hit the upright in the 0-3 loss to Uzbekistan where Rahul Bheke and Mahesh Naorem also came close. In the 0-2 loss against Australia and against Uzbekistan, Chhetri failed to keep headers from close on target. A bigger worry for India has been defending in the six-yard box that led to eight goals in the last three matches. “I am not happy with the defensive shape. The marking inside the box too hasn’t been good enough... Our reactions have been late with regard to the second ball,” said the India head coach.