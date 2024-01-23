India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup Live Score: IND look to keep faint knockout chances alive
India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup Live Score: The equation is simple for India, win this match to stay alive in the race for the knockouts. Even a win won't really guarantee progression but a draw or a defeat would absolutely guarantee disqualification. But only the equation is simple, the ...Read More task at hand is anything but. India have had absolutely no luck in front of goal and they were rather sloppy in almost all departments in their last game against Uzbekistan.
However, this will also be the first time in this tournament that coach Igor Stimac has a full squad to pick from. India could try Subhasish Bose and Sandesh Jhingan as central defenders with Rahul Bheke as right-back. Sunil Chhetri could play as No.10 with Manvir Singh as the targetman for wide midfielders Lallianzuala Chhangte and Udanta Singh to aim at. One from Lalengmawia Ralte (Apuiah), Suresh Wangjam and Deepak Tangri could partner Anirudh Thapa in central midfield.
Both India and Syria have not scored a single goal in this tournament. However, Syria have let in just one, while India have conceded five. This thus gives them a better chance of progression if this match ends in a draw. Rahul KP’s blast hit the upright in the 0-3 loss to Uzbekistan where Rahul Bheke and Mahesh Naorem also came close. In the 0-2 loss against Australia and against Uzbekistan, Chhetri failed to keep headers from close on target. A bigger worry for India has been defending in the six-yard box that led to eight goals in the last three matches. “I am not happy with the defensive shape. The marking inside the box too hasn’t been good enough... Our reactions have been late with regard to the second ball,” said the India head coach.
- Jan 23, 2024 04:22 PM IST
India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup Live Score: The Indian squad
India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup Live Score: There are three changes to the squad that got smashed up by Uzbekistan. Bose comes in for Poojary, Tangri is back for Suresh Singh, Chhangte is back in place of Thapa. Syria have made no changes, as they haven't throughout the tournament. The Hector Cuper way.Jan 23, 2024 04:18 PM IST
India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup Live Score: Syria
India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup Live Score: Syria XI (4-4-2): Ahmad Madanieh (GK); Abdul Rahim Weiss, Aiham Ousou, Thaer Krouma, Mouaiad Al Ajan; Mahmoud Al-Aswad, Jalil Elias, Ham, Ammar Ramadan; Pablo Sabbag, Ibrahim Hesar
Subs: Ibrahim Alma, Amro Jenyat, Omar Khrbin, Kamel Hmeisha, Alaa Al Dali, Mohammad Aneez, Khaled Kordoughli, Elmar Abraham, Fahd Youssef, Moaiad Al Khouli, Antonio Yakoub, Taha MousaJan 23, 2024 04:16 PM IST
India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup Live Score: India
India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup Live Score: India XI (4-2-3-1): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Akash Mishra, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhashish Bose; Deepak Tangri, Apuia; Manvir Singh, Mahesh Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Sunil Chhetri
Subs: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Vishak Kaith, Udanta Singh, Rahul KP, Sahal Abdul Samad, Pritam Kotal, Nikhil Poojary, Mehtab Singh, Amrinder SinghJan 23, 2024 04:09 PM IST
India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup Live Score: Players are warming up
India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup Live Score: It's all simmering up nice at the Al Bayt Stadium. The lineups have been announced and we will get them for you in a hot second.Jan 23, 2024 04:08 PM IST
India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup Live Score: Hello and welcome!
India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup Live Score: India have not scored a single goal and conceded five and yet, if the stars miraculously align today, they can still book a historic spot in the knockouts. Up against them are Syria, the closest team to India in the FIFA rankings in this group and thus the one that they have a chance to get a positive result against the most. But the Indians have a proper uphill struggle up against them. Both sides may not have scored a single goal but Syria conceded only one while India have shipped five. This means that India simply have to win this match, and then hope for a few other things to go their way, to qualify for the next round.Share this articleTopics
