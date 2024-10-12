India vs Vietnam Live Score: Kickoff in Vietnam, both teams hunt big win
India vs Vietnam Live Score: Aiming to find some form, India face Vietnam in an international friendly match, at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dinh, on Saturday. India's new head coach Manolo Marquez will also be hoping to get his first win, and it will be his third fixture in-charge. He began his tenure with a draw against Mauritius, and then saw his side lose 0-3 to Syria in the Intercontinental Cup last month....Read More
Speaking ahead of the match, Marquez said, "It's obviously very good for us to play here in Vietnam. They are a team who have qualified for the final round of the World Cup qualifiers in the past and we know about their development in recent years. They will be a difficult opponent for us, but I think it will be equally tough for them
India are ranked 126th in the FIFA rankings and Vietnam are 10 spots higher at 116th. It will be a huge task for India to maintain their physical shape in the match, but Marquez believes that his players are fitter than last month. "Obviously, physically we are better than when we were in pre-season. There are still some players who are performing well but they are not here. We're still in the beginning of the season. I don't want to talk much about the ones who are not here. If you speak with 20 people, all of them will give you a different list. We called these players because we think they are the best to play against Vietnam," he said.
Marquez made some big changes, handing first national team call-ups to left-back Aakash Sangwan and 21-year-old midfielder Lalrinliana Hnamte. Meanwhile, Farukh Choudhary has also found a spot, after an absence of three years.
In terms of head-to-head, Vietnam lead 2-1 against India. All three matches were international friendlies. In 2004, Vietnam defeated India 2-1 to clinch the LG Cup. In 2010, a Sunil Chhetri hat-trick saw India win 3-1. Then in their last encounter in 2022, India lost 0-3.
India vs Vietnam Live Score: KICKOFF!
India vs Vietnam Live Score: And we are underway! Vietnam get us rolling in a sparse but energetic stadium in Nam Dinh.
India vs Vietnam Live Score: India seeking revenge for 2022 loss
India vs Vietnam Live Score: Kick-off is 15 minutes away, and both managers will be making final preparations before the teams head onto the pitch. India have plenty riding on producing a result at Thien Truong Stadium, including gaining revenge for a 3-0 humbling suffered two years ago in Ho Chi Minh City. Meanwhile, the Golden Star Warriors will be looking to leave their fans happy with a similar result yet again.
India vs Vietnam Live Score: Throwback to Sunil Chhetri's wonder-goal vs Vietnam
India vs Vietnam Live Score: India beat Vietnam in 2010 thanks to a Sunil Chhetri hat-trick, including this remarkable heel-flick captured from a fan in the stands. India will be looking for a similar kind of magic to help them through today.
India vs Vietnam Live Score: Vietnam's lineup
India vs Vietnam Live Score: The hosts also look to be persisting with their 3-at-the-back formation. However, they will miss their highest active scorer, Nguyen Tien Linh, who can only make the bench due to injury. Nguyen Filip starts in goal, which has been a problem position for the team in recent months.
Vietnam: Nguyen Filip; Que Ngoc Hai, Nguyen Phong Hong Duy, Nguyen Thanh Binh, Chau Ngoc Quang, Nguyen Thanh Chung; Nguyen Hoang Duc, Nguyen Thanh Chung, Le Pham Thanh Long; Nguyen Van Toan, Bui Vi Hao.
India vs Vietnam Live Score: Change of shape for India?
India vs Vietnam Live Score: Marquez's team looks to be in a 3-4-2-1 shape, matching what their hosts are also presenting on the afternoon. The idea may be to place India's biggest goal-threat, Chhangte, in a more central position, using wing-backs to provide width. An interesting experiment to look forward to.
India vs Vietnam Live Score: India announce starting XI
India vs Vietnam Live Score: One hour ahead of kickoff, the teams have announced their lineups. A couple of surprises for India, as Farukh is given the nod ahead of Manvir, and Nikhil Poojary also drops to the bench. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will captain the team.
India vs Vietnam Live Score: Vietnam's form entering this match
India vs Vietnam Live Score: Vietnam themselves have been in a difficult spot since replacing former manager Philippe Troussier with South Korean Kim Sang-sik. They only have one win in 10 matches in 2024, which arrived against the Philippines in June, and have lost every other match this year. India will be aware this is a vulnerable opponent, but can they capitalise?
India vs Vietnam Live Score: Last time out for India
India vs Vietnam Live Score: This will be India's third match under Manolo Marquez since the Spaniard replaced Igor Stimac earlier this year. The Blue Tigers are goalless so far, failing to put Mauritius away, before losing 3-0 to Syria despite dominating the shots. Goalscoring is the biggest concern for India, leading to a tough year for the team, winless in all of 2024. Results have dried up, and a big performance will be demanded.
India vs Vietnam Live Score: Hello and good afternoon everyone!
India vs Vietnam Live Score: Hello and welcome everyone, to our live coverage of today's international friendly between India and Vietnam. Marquez's tenure hasn't had the brightest of starts yet, and India are yet to win a match with him at the helm. It is going to be a cracker of a match today folks! Stay tuned!