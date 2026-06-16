Iran vs New Zealand World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Starting line-ups out as IRN open their campaign in California

Jun 16, 2026 6:09:15 AM IST

Iran vs New Zealand World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Iran have arrived at the 2026 FIFA World Cup for their seventh appearance on football's biggest stage, carrying hopes of finally reaching the knockout rounds for the first time. One of Asia's most consistent teams in recent years, Iran secured qualification by finishing top of AFC Qualifying Group A in the third round and enter the tournament ranked 20th in the world.

The Iranians have featured in every World Cup since 2014, but a place in the last 16 has continued to elude them. Their previous six appearances have all ended in the group stage, including their most recent campaign at Qatar 2022. Backed by a strong core of experienced internationals and confidence from an impressive qualifying run, Iran will be aiming to make history in North America by finally breaking through to the knockout stage.