New Delhi210C
Wednesday, Feb 21, 2024
    News / sports / football / Goa vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023
    Live

    Goa vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023

    Feb 21, 2024 2:24 PM IST
    Goa vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023. Follow live scores and latest updates of Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Goa v/s NorthEast Utd match. Results of the game for now Goa 0: NorthEast Utd 0
    Goa vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023
    Goa vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023

    Goa vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Goa and NorthEast Utd at Goa's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Goa 0: NorthEast Utd 0null

    GoaGoa
    21 Feb, 20240-0First half
    NorthEast UtdNorthEast Utd
    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 21, 2024 2:24 PM IST

    23' Goa vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: offside

    Offside, NorthEast United FC. Redeem Tlang is caught offside.

    Feb 21, 2024 2:24 PM IST

    23' Goa vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Tomi Juric (NorthEast United FC) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    Feb 21, 2024 2:24 PM IST

    23' Goa vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Boris Singh (Goa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 21, 2024 2:24 PM IST

    23' Goa vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Hamza Regragui (NorthEast United FC).

    Feb 21, 2024 2:23 PM IST

    22' Goa vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Carlos Martínez (Goa).

    Feb 21, 2024 2:23 PM IST

    22' Goa vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Mohammed Bemammer (NorthEast United FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 21, 2024 2:22 PM IST

    21' Goa vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Arshdeep Singh (Goa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 21, 2024 2:22 PM IST

    21' Goa vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Tomi Juric (NorthEast United FC).

    Feb 21, 2024 2:22 PM IST

    21' Goa vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: end delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

    Feb 21, 2024 2:22 PM IST

    20' Goa vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: start delay

    Delay in match because of an injury Redeem Tlang (NorthEast United FC).

    Feb 21, 2024 2:22 PM IST

    20' Goa vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: yellow card

    YELLOW CARD
    Borja Herrera
    FC Goa

    Borja Herrera (Goa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    Feb 21, 2024 2:20 PM IST

    19' Goa vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Borja Herrera (Goa).

    Feb 21, 2024 2:19 PM IST

    19' Goa vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Redeem Tlang (NorthEast United FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Feb 21, 2024 2:18 PM IST

    17' Goa vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: corner

    Corner, Goa. Conceded by Míchel Zabaco.

    Feb 21, 2024 2:16 PM IST

    15' Goa vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: end delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

    Feb 21, 2024 2:16 PM IST

    14' Goa vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: start delay

    Delay in match because of an injury Jithin Madathil Subran (NorthEast United FC).

    Feb 21, 2024 2:14 PM IST

    13' Goa vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Borja Herrera (Goa) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Brandon Fernandes with a cross.

    Feb 21, 2024 2:13 PM IST

    12' Goa vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Carl McHugh (Goa) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jay Gupta.

    Feb 21, 2024 2:12 PM IST

    11' Goa vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Carl McHugh (Goa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 21, 2024 2:12 PM IST

    11' Goa vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Míchel Zabaco (NorthEast United FC).

    Feb 21, 2024 2:12 PM IST

    10' Goa vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Carlos Martínez (Goa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Carl McHugh.

    Feb 21, 2024 2:10 PM IST

    10' Goa vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Carlos Martínez (Goa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Carl McHugh.

    Feb 21, 2024 2:09 PM IST

    9' Goa vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: corner

    Corner, Goa. Conceded by Mohammed Bemammer.

    Feb 21, 2024 2:07 PM IST

    7' Goa vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Bekey Oram (NorthEast United FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Feb 21, 2024 2:07 PM IST

    7' Goa vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Odei Onaindia (Goa).

    Feb 21, 2024 2:05 PM IST

