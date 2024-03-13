Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023
Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Kerala and Mohun Bagan at Kerala's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Kerala 0: Mohun Bagan 1 Goal Scorers: Armando Sadiku-Mohun Bagan Super Giant(4'),
30' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: start delay
Delay in match (Kerala Blasters FC).
30' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Jeakson Singh (Kerala Blasters FC).
30' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Deepak Tangri (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
28' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Héctor Yuste (Mohun Bagan Super Giant).
24' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Manvir Singh (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Rahul Kannoly Praveen (Kerala Blasters FC).
24' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Joni Kauko (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Fedor Cernych (Kerala Blasters FC).
21' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Subhasish Bose (Mohun Bagan Super Giant).
21' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Dimitrios Diamantakos (Kerala Blasters FC) wins a free kick on the right wing.
19' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Dimitri Petratos (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) right footed shot from the left side of the box.
17' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Manvir Singh (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
14' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Dimitrios Diamantakos (Kerala Blasters FC) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vibin Mohanan with a cross.
14' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: corner
Corner, Kerala Blasters FC. Conceded by Asish Rai.
14' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Daisuke Sakai (Kerala Blasters FC) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dimitrios Diamantakos.
12' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Prabir Das (Kerala Blasters FC) right footed shot from outside the box.
10' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Manvir Singh (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dimitri Petratos.
9' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Deepak Tangri (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Fedor Cernych (Kerala Blasters FC).
7' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Manvir Singh (Mohun Bagan Super Giant).
7' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Prabir Das (Kerala Blasters FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Joni Kauko (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) wins a free kick on the right wing.
6' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Vibin Mohanan (Kerala Blasters FC).
4' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: goal
Goal! Kerala Blasters FC 0, Mohun Bagan Super Giant 1. Armando Sadiku (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) right footed shot from outside the box.
1' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Armando Sadiku (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anwar Ali.
Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: First Half begins
First Half begins.
Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023:
Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Kerala and Mohun Bagan. The match is scheduled to take place today at Kerala home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.
