New Delhi
Wednesday, Mar 13, 2024
    Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023
    Live

    Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023

    Mar 13, 2024 8:03 PM IST
    Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023. Follow live scores and latest updates of Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Kerala v/s Mohun Bagan match. Results of the game for now Kerala 0: Mohun Bagan 1
    Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023
    Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023

    Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Kerala and Mohun Bagan at Kerala's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Kerala 0: Mohun Bagan 1 Goal Scorers: Armando Sadiku-Mohun Bagan Super Giant(4'),

    KeralaKerala
    13 Mar, 20240-1First half
    Mohun BaganMohun Bagan
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 13, 2024 8:03 PM IST

    30' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: start delay

    Delay in match (Kerala Blasters FC).

    Mar 13, 2024 8:02 PM IST

    30' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Jeakson Singh (Kerala Blasters FC).

    Mar 13, 2024 8:02 PM IST

    30' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Deepak Tangri (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Mar 13, 2024 8:02 PM IST

    29' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Dimitrios Diamantakos (Kerala Blasters FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Mar 13, 2024 8:01 PM IST

    29' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Dimitrios Diamantakos (Kerala Blasters FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Mar 13, 2024 8:01 PM IST

    28' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: end delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

    Mar 13, 2024 8:01 PM IST

    28' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: start delay

    Delay in match because of an injury Héctor Yuste (Mohun Bagan Super Giant).

    Mar 13, 2024 7:56 PM IST

    24' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Manvir Singh (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Mar 13, 2024 7:56 PM IST

    24' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Rahul Kannoly Praveen (Kerala Blasters FC).

    Mar 13, 2024 7:55 PM IST

    24' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Joni Kauko (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Mar 13, 2024 7:55 PM IST

    24' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Fedor Cernych (Kerala Blasters FC).

    Mar 13, 2024 7:54 PM IST

    21' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Subhasish Bose (Mohun Bagan Super Giant).

    Mar 13, 2024 7:54 PM IST

    21' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Dimitrios Diamantakos (Kerala Blasters FC) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Mar 13, 2024 7:51 PM IST

    19' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Dimitri Petratos (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) right footed shot from the left side of the box.

    Mar 13, 2024 7:48 PM IST

    17' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Manvir Singh (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    Mar 13, 2024 7:46 PM IST

    14' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Dimitrios Diamantakos (Kerala Blasters FC) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vibin Mohanan with a cross.

    Mar 13, 2024 7:46 PM IST

    14' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: corner

    Corner, Kerala Blasters FC. Conceded by Asish Rai.

    Mar 13, 2024 7:46 PM IST

    14' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Daisuke Sakai (Kerala Blasters FC) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dimitrios Diamantakos.

    Mar 13, 2024 7:43 PM IST

    12' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Prabir Das (Kerala Blasters FC) right footed shot from outside the box.

    Mar 13, 2024 7:42 PM IST

    10' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Manvir Singh (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dimitri Petratos.

    Mar 13, 2024 7:42 PM IST

    9' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Deepak Tangri (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Mar 13, 2024 7:40 PM IST

    9' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Fedor Cernych (Kerala Blasters FC).

    Mar 13, 2024 7:38 PM IST

    7' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Manvir Singh (Mohun Bagan Super Giant).

    Mar 13, 2024 7:38 PM IST

    7' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Prabir Das (Kerala Blasters FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Mar 13, 2024 7:37 PM IST

    6' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Joni Kauko (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Mar 13, 2024 7:37 PM IST

    6' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Vibin Mohanan (Kerala Blasters FC).

    Mar 13, 2024 7:35 PM IST

    4' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: goal

    GOAL
    Armando Sadiku
    Mohun Bagan Super Giant

    Goal! Kerala Blasters FC 0, Mohun Bagan Super Giant 1. Armando Sadiku (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) right footed shot from outside the box.

    Mar 13, 2024 7:32 PM IST

    1' Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Armando Sadiku (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anwar Ali.

    Mar 13, 2024 7:31 PM IST

    Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

    Mar 13, 2024 6:29 PM IST

    Kerala vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023:

    Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Kerala and Mohun Bagan. The match is scheduled to take place today at Kerala home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

