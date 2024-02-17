Live

Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023. Follow live scores and latest updates of Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Mohun Bagan v/s NorthEast Utd match. Results of the game for now Mohun Bagan 0: NorthEast Utd 1

Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023

Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Mohun Bagan and NorthEast Utd at Mohun Bagan's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Mohun Bagan 0: NorthEast Utd 1 Goal Scorers: Tomi Juric-NorthEast United FC(6''),

Mohun Bagan 0 - 1 First half NorthEast Utd