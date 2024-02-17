Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi250C
Saturday, Feb 17, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    News / sports / football / Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023
    Live

    Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023

    Feb 17, 2024 11:54 AM IST
    Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023. Follow live scores and latest updates of Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Mohun Bagan v/s NorthEast Utd match. Results of the game for now Mohun Bagan 0: NorthEast Utd 1
    Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023
    Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023

    Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Mohun Bagan and NorthEast Utd at Mohun Bagan's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Mohun Bagan 0: NorthEast Utd 1 Goal Scorers: Tomi Juric-NorthEast United FC(6''),

    Mohun BaganMohun Bagan
    17 Feb, 20240-1First half
    NorthEast UtdNorthEast Utd
    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 17, 2024 11:54 AM IST

    23' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Joni Kauko (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) right footed shot from the left side of the box following a set piece situation.

    Feb 17, 2024 11:53 AM IST

    22' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Sahal Abdul Samad (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Feb 17, 2024 11:53 AM IST

    22' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Redeem Tlang (NorthEast United FC).

    Feb 17, 2024 11:53 AM IST

    21' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: corner

    Corner, NorthEast United FC. Conceded by Sahal Abdul Samad.

    Feb 17, 2024 11:53 AM IST

    21' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Tomi Juric (NorthEast United FC) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

    Feb 17, 2024 11:53 AM IST

    21' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Míchel Zabaco (NorthEast United FC) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high following a corner.

    Feb 17, 2024 11:51 AM IST

    20' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: corner

    Corner, NorthEast United FC. Conceded by Héctor Yuste.

    Feb 17, 2024 11:51 AM IST

    19' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Redeem Tlang (NorthEast United FC) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nestor Albiach.

    Feb 17, 2024 11:49 AM IST

    18' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Jason Cummings (Mohun Bagan Super Giant).

    Feb 17, 2024 11:49 AM IST

    18' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Mohammed Bemammer (NorthEast United FC) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Feb 17, 2024 11:48 AM IST

    17' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: offside

    Offside, Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Liston Colaco is caught offside.

    Feb 17, 2024 11:45 AM IST

    14' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: offside

    Offside, Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Sahal Abdul Samad is caught offside.

    Feb 17, 2024 11:45 AM IST

    14' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Jason Cummings (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Dimitri Petratos with a cross.

    Feb 17, 2024 11:44 AM IST

    13' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Redeem Tlang (NorthEast United FC) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

    Feb 17, 2024 11:41 AM IST

    8' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Liston Colaco (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sahal Abdul Samad.

    Feb 17, 2024 11:39 AM IST

    7' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Sahal Abdul Samad (Mohun Bagan Super Giant).

    Feb 17, 2024 11:39 AM IST

    7' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Redeem Tlang (NorthEast United FC) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Feb 17, 2024 11:36 AM IST

    6' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: Penalty Goal

    PENALTY GOAL
    Tomi Juric
    NorthEast United FC

    SCORE! A sensational penalty as he Tomi Juric puts his team on team. Keeper vs striker. And it's the latter who outfoxes the other.Goal! Mohun Bagan Super Giant 0, NorthEast United FC 1. Tomi Juric (NorthEast United FC) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

    Feb 17, 2024 11:35 AM IST

    5' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: end delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

    Feb 17, 2024 11:35 AM IST

    5' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: start delay

    Delay in match because of an injury Jithin Madathil Subran (NorthEast United FC).

    Feb 17, 2024 11:34 AM IST

    4' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: penalty lost

    Penalty conceded by Dippendu Biswas (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

    Feb 17, 2024 11:32 AM IST

    1' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Abhishek Suryavanshi (Mohun Bagan Super Giant).

    Feb 17, 2024 11:32 AM IST

    1' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Tomi Juric (NorthEast United FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 17, 2024 11:31 AM IST

    Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

    Feb 17, 2024 10:33 AM IST

    Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023:

    Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Mohun Bagan and NorthEast Utd. The match is scheduled to take place today at Mohun Bagan home ground, kicking off at 05:00 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes