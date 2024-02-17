Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023
Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Mohun Bagan and NorthEast Utd at Mohun Bagan's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Mohun Bagan 0: NorthEast Utd 1 Goal Scorers: Tomi Juric-NorthEast United FC(6''),
23' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Joni Kauko (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) right footed shot from the left side of the box following a set piece situation.
22' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Sahal Abdul Samad (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
22' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Redeem Tlang (NorthEast United FC).
21' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: corner
Corner, NorthEast United FC. Conceded by Sahal Abdul Samad.
21' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Tomi Juric (NorthEast United FC) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
21' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Míchel Zabaco (NorthEast United FC) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high following a corner.
20' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: corner
Corner, NorthEast United FC. Conceded by Héctor Yuste.
19' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Redeem Tlang (NorthEast United FC) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nestor Albiach.
18' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Jason Cummings (Mohun Bagan Super Giant).
18' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Mohammed Bemammer (NorthEast United FC) wins a free kick on the right wing.
17' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: offside
Offside, Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Liston Colaco is caught offside.
14' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: offside
Offside, Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Sahal Abdul Samad is caught offside.
14' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Jason Cummings (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Dimitri Petratos with a cross.
13' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Redeem Tlang (NorthEast United FC) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
8' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Liston Colaco (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sahal Abdul Samad.
7' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Sahal Abdul Samad (Mohun Bagan Super Giant).
7' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Redeem Tlang (NorthEast United FC) wins a free kick on the right wing.
6' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: Penalty Goal
SCORE! A sensational penalty as he Tomi Juric puts his team on team. Keeper vs striker. And it's the latter who outfoxes the other.Goal! Mohun Bagan Super Giant 0, NorthEast United FC 1. Tomi Juric (NorthEast United FC) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
5' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
5' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Jithin Madathil Subran (NorthEast United FC).
4' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: penalty lost
Penalty conceded by Dippendu Biswas (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
1' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Abhishek Suryavanshi (Mohun Bagan Super Giant).
1' Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Tomi Juric (NorthEast United FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: First Half begins
First Half begins.
