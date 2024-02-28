Edit Profile
Wednesday, Feb 28, 2024
    Mumbai vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: Follow live scores and latest updates of Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Mumbai v/s Goa match
    Mumbai vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Mumbai and Goa at Mumbai's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mumbai City Starting XI -: Alberto Noguera, Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Vikram Partap Singh, Bipin Singh, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh, José Luis Espinosa Arroyo, Yoëll van Nieff, Iker Guarrotxena, Jayesh Rane. Goa Starting XI -: Nim Dorjee, Paulo Retre, Mohammad Yasir, Seriton Fernandes, Dheeraj Singh, Noah Sadaoui, Carlos Martínez, Odei Onaindia, Boris Singh, Jay Gupta, Rowllin Borges

    Feb 28, 2024 6:31 PM IST

    Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Mumbai and Goa. The match is scheduled to take place today at Mumbai home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

