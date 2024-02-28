Mumbai vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023
Mumbai vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Mumbai and Goa at Mumbai's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.
Mumbai vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: lineup
Mumbai City Starting XI -: Alberto Noguera, Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Vikram Partap Singh, Bipin Singh, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh, José Luis Espinosa Arroyo, Yoëll van Nieff, Iker Guarrotxena, Jayesh Rane. Goa Starting XI -: Nim Dorjee, Paulo Retre, Mohammad Yasir, Seriton Fernandes, Dheeraj Singh, Noah Sadaoui, Carlos Martínez, Odei Onaindia, Boris Singh, Jay Gupta, Rowllin Borges
Mumbai vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023:
Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Mumbai and Goa. The match is scheduled to take place today at Mumbai home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.