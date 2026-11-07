Jorge Jesus denies responsibility for Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement, reveals conversation before fallout

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has categorically denied any responsibility for Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to retire from international football.

Jorge Jesus attends a press conference to announce the list of players for the next Nations League qualifying matches. (AFP)

While speaking to the media during Portugal’s squad announcement for the upcoming Nations League matches, Jesus acknowledged that he might have accelerated the situation, but believed that Ronaldo already had the decision in mind.

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Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football on November 5. He had scored a record 146 goals in men's international football from the 234 appearances he made for the national team.

When asked whether Ronaldo retired due to the fallout with him, Jesus said, “No, maybe I rushed things, but not because of me. It was in his head, more call-ups, fewer call-ups. We also talked about it a few times. But no, I don’t feel guilty about anything regarding his departure. I respect his decision.”

The fallout between Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus

Jesus took charge of the Portugal national team in July 2026, after their World Cup campaign. He acknowledged Ronaldo’s importance to the side and stated that the 41-year-old would be central to his plans.

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{{^usCountry}} However, during the Nations League fixture against Norway on September 27, Jesus left Ronaldo on the bench despite asking him to warm up. The forward subsequently left the national-team camp without permission ahead of the October 1 clash against Denmark. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, during the Nations League fixture against Norway on September 27, Jesus left Ronaldo on the bench despite asking him to warm up. The forward subsequently left the national-team camp without permission ahead of the October 1 clash against Denmark. {{/usCountry}}

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The Portuguese Football Federation intervened following the incident. Its investigation culminated in Ronaldo being suspended for 30 days and fined €255.

However, the suspension had since ended, and Ronaldo could have been part of the squad for the upcoming fixtures, but instead decided to announce his retirement from the Portuguese side.

Jorge Jesus embraces Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite the acrimonious fallout, Jesus maintained that he expected to work with the forward again.

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“I thought he would return. I certainly intended to call him up. He felt that this was the right moment to leave, and that must be respected. We can never overlook what he has meant to Portugal, what he has contributed to the country, or the fact that he serves as a symbol for young players,” said Jesus.

Also Read: Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: With their international careers coming to an end, how do the two legends stack up?

Jesus reflects on Ronaldo's legacy

In an interview with Canal 11, Jesus revealed that he had a conversation with Ronaldo about his retirement. He said that during the discussion in September, before the fallout, he had asked the Portuguese star to remain involved.

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“We had the chance to talk about this before the squad announcement. I asked him to stay on with me because I needed him by my side,” Jesus said.

Notably, the professional relationship between Ronaldo and Jesus predated the latter’s involvement with the Portuguese national team.

Jesus was manager of the Al Nassr team Ronaldo captains in the Saudi Pro League.

The manager praised Ronaldo’s enduring influence despite their disagreement: “I had the chance to spend a year working with him at Al Nassr. Cris is a global icon, a Portuguese icon, and an icon of the national team.”

Ronaldo’s final international appearance came in Portugal’s 1-0 win against Wales on September 24 in the Nations League.

With his announcement of retirement, the forward brought the curtain down on an illustrious career that began in 2003. His career was filled with individual records and achievements, but he also led the team to three international titles.

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Portugal won Euro 2016 and the Nations League in 2019 and 2025 with Ronaldo as captain.