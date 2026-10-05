‘Just because it was him’: Jorge Jesus clashes with reporter over Cristiano Ronaldo row, asks ‘how many warmed up and didn’t come on?’

Portugal coach Jorge Jesus had said last week that he would reveal the reasons behind the entire Cristiano Ronaldo episode after the match against Norway, but when a reporter asked him for answers on Sunday, after the home win that sent the team into the Nations League quarterfinals, he lost his cool.
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Jesus argued with the reporter, demanding explanations for the entire controversy involving Ronaldo. The subject clearly struck a nerve, with Jesus saying: “I don’t apologise to anyone.”
The coach then questioned why the situation had become such a major issue when similar things happen to players regularly.
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“In my opinion, you can’t hold a one-year friendship against someone over a situation that is difficult to understand,” Jesus said.
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“In my opinion, you can’t hold a one-year friendship against someone over a situation that is difficult to understand,” Jesus said.
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“Just because it was him. Just because it was him, and perhaps rightly so, because he is a symbol, this whole issue of warming up and not warming up, coming on and not coming on, has been created.”
Jesus pointed out that a number of players had warmed up during the match against Norway, but not all were substituted on, highlighting that the Ronaldo situation should not be treated differently.
“How many players warmed up today and didn’t come on? How many? Is there going to be a problem with any of them? No,” he said.
The statement came amid ongoing questions about a potential rift between Jesus and Ronaldo, after the 41-year-old abruptly left the Portugal camp in Copenhagen late last month upon learning he would not start against Denmark. He had earlier been benched in the away game against Norway as well, where he even warmed up but was eventually not brought on.
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Having previously denied any tension between the two, Jesus indicated that the door remains open for Ronaldo’s potential return to the squad, but left the decision entirely up to the player.
“He will be a call-upable player and will return to the national team,” Jesus said.
Ronaldo, too, had vowed to open up about the entire episode, but has yet to comment.
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.
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Home/Sports/Football/‘Just because it was him’: Jorge Jesus clashes with reporter over Cristiano Ronaldo row, asks ‘how many warmed up and didn’t come on?’
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