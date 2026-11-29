Kerala Blasters secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over FC Goa in a thrilling Indian Super League (ISL) match, overcoming a late fightback from the hosts, here on Sunday.

Kerala Blasters went into the break 1-0 up despite FC Goa having 56 per cent of the possession. more less

Despite FC Goa dominating possession, the visitors proved more clinical in front of goal, with Freddy Lallawmawma (37th), Nebojsa Kosovic (46th) and Amey Ranawade (80th) finding the net.

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Muhammed Nemil (67th) pulled one back for FC Goa before Chiki's 90 4th stoppage-time header set up a tense finish.

However, the Blasters held firm in the closing moments to claim all three points.

Kerala Blasters went into the break 1-0 up despite FC Goa having 56 per cent of the possession. The visitors were more efficient with their few chances.

In the 37th minute, a corner from the right was deflected by the Goa defenders and fell to Lallawmawma, whose shot took a deflection off Nemil before wrong-footing Bob Jackson in the Gaurs' goal.

The visitors doubled their lead with the first attack of the second period when Kosovic was found in the box by Adrian Luna. The Montenegrin did well to control and slot past Jackson to make it 2-0.

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{{^usCountry}} FC Goa responded through Nemil in the 67th minute, with the forward finishing from close range after being set up by Isak Vanlalruatfela. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} FC Goa responded through Nemil in the 67th minute, with the forward finishing from close range after being set up by Isak Vanlalruatfela. {{/usCountry}}

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However, Kerala restored their two-goal cushion in the 80th minute when Amey Ranawade converted Kosovic's assist with a left-footed finish to make it 3-1.

FC Goa continued to push, and Chiki scored with a close-range header in the 90 4th minute following another assist from Isak.

Despite the late pressure, Kerala Blasters held firm to secure a 3-2 victory.