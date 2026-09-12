‘Lack of political and human awareness’: Kylian Mbappe hits back at ‘dictator’ memes, gives Dembele a pass

Kylian Mbappe has finally addressed the viral “dictator” memes that have followed him across social media, admitting that while he can see the humour behind them, comparisons with figures responsible for mass suffering can sometimes cross a line. The France and Real Madrid captain said he understands that much of the trend is intended as harmless fun, but believes some of the imagery also exposes a lack of awareness about the people being referenced.

Kylian Mbappe for Real Madrid. (AFP)

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The running joke has increasingly portrayed Mbappe as an authoritarian figure who supposedly controls everything around him, with edited images and AI-generated videos placing him in military uniforms or depicting him in the style of historical dictators. The meme has grown considerably over the past couple of years and became even more prominent around France's World Cup campaign.

The origins of the joke can be traced back to 2024, when Mbappe's representatives became involved in a legal dispute with French influencer Mohamed Henni after the latter used the footballer's name to describe an item on the menu of his kebab business. Henni subsequently accused Mbappe of behaving like a “dictator”, and the idea was gradually picked up, exaggerated and turned into a recurring social-media joke.

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{{^usCountry}} What began online eventually made its way into the France dressing room as well, with Ousmane Dembele among those playing along with it. Dembele has jokingly referred to Mbappe as “Mobut”, a reference to former Zaire ruler Mobutu Sese Seko, but Mbappe made it clear that he views his teammate's use of the nickname very differently from some of the wider comparisons online. Mbappe draws line between humour and historical reality {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What began online eventually made its way into the France dressing room as well, with Ousmane Dembele among those playing along with it. Dembele has jokingly referred to Mbappe as “Mobut”, a reference to former Zaire ruler Mobutu Sese Seko, but Mbappe made it clear that he views his teammate's use of the nickname very differently from some of the wider comparisons online. Mbappe draws line between humour and historical reality {{/usCountry}}

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Asked about the phenomenon, Mbappe acknowledged that he understands why supporters find the memes funny and said he does not take every joke literally. At the same time, he stressed that the historical figures being invoked were responsible for murder and suffering on a massive scale, which makes some of the comparisons uncomfortable.

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“Part of it is funny because you get the sense that, for some people, it's all in good fun. There's also a less funny part because we know the damage these kinds of people have caused throughout history. To be compared to people who murder others, or who have made millions and millions of people unhappy... I don't think I've ever done anything like that in my life,” Mbappe said. So there's a mix of things. On the one hand, I know it's done in a lighthearted way and doesn't go that far, but it sometimes shows a lack of political and human awareness in people. Ousmane is different. He found it on social media! He's just having a laugh.”

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Mbappe therefore stopped short of condemning the entire trend and instead drew a distinction between harmless teasing and comparisons that ignore the weight of history. His issue appears to be less with the existence of the joke itself and more with how casually some people use the images of rulers associated with violence, repression and mass suffering.

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Dembele, in particular, was clearly given a pass by the France captain, who treated his teammate's “Mobut” nickname as nothing more than dressing-room banter. Mbappe explained that Dembele simply came across the meme on social media and started using it for laughs, without attaching any deeper meaning to it.

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The memes have nevertheless become a recognisable part of Mbappe's online persona, with supporters repeatedly recycling the dictator theme whenever debates around his influence at club or international level emerge. His response shows that he is willing to laugh along with the joke to a point, while also drawing a clear boundary when humour begins to trivialise the real history of the people being referenced.