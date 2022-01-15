Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Lewandowski hat-trick restores Bayern's six-point lead at the top
football

Lewandowski hat-trick restores Bayern's six-point lead at the top

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski got a hat-trick to make it 300 Bundesliga career goals as he steered them to a 4-0 win at Cologne on Saturday that restored a six-point lead at the top.
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski scores the team's fourth goal to complete his hat-trick. (Reuters)
Published on Jan 15, 2022 11:02 PM IST
Reuters |

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski got a hat-trick to make it 300 Bundesliga career goals as he steered them to a 4-0 win at Cologne on Saturday that restored a six-point lead at the top. The Bavarians, chasing a record-extending 10th consecutive league title, bounced back from last week's loss to Borussia Moenchengladbach and have 46 points from 19 games with Dortmund in second place on 40.

Bundesliga top scorer Lewandowski rifled in from a Thomas Mueller assist in the ninth minute after Cologne's Ondrej Duda had lost possession, to set a league record as Bayern have now scored in 66 consecutive Bundesliga matches. It was also the first of three goals for the Pole, who has so far netted 23 times in the league this season.

"We are happy and grateful to have him in our team," said Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer, back from his Covid-19 infection. "We have a lot to thank him for because he is just a machine in the box and in keeping possession. His finishing is unique."

With Dortmund having beaten Freiburg 5-1 on Friday to provisionally move within three points of the leaders, Bayern were eager to make sure of victory quickly. The champions, who had lost 2-1 against Gladbach, scored again when Corentin Tolisso, also back from a Covid-19 infection, beautifully combined with Mueller to thunder a shot into the top corner in the 25th.

RELATED STORIES

The hosts, who were on a three-game winning run, tried to get back into the game and put the ball in the net through Mark Uth after the half-hour mark but it was ruled offside. Lewandowski killed off the game just past the hour, chipping the ball past Cologne keeper Marvin Schwaebe to make it 3-0.

The 33-year-old bagged his hat-trick and his 300th in the Bundesliga having also played for Borussia Dortmund, when he slotted home from close range after good work by Leroy Sane 12 minutes later. Lewandowski is second on the league's all-time scorers list with only Bayern great Gerd Mueller ahead of him with 365 goals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bayern munich bundesliga
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Army Day 2022
RRB NTPC Result 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP