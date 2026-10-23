Lionel Messi awarded ‘Nobel Prize of Spain’, first footballer to receive individual honour

Lionel Messi played his final game for the country only recently. The Argentina football talisman is being awarded the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports in 2026 on Friday. Often dubbed the Nobel Prize of Spain, this prestigious honour is presented by the Spanish Royal Family to celebrate individuals who have left a deep impact in their field and in society

Lionel Messi poses on the eve of receiving the Princess of Asturias Award for Sport (AFP)

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Messi has becomes the first footballer to win this award individually. In the past, the accolade has been given to footballers, but never individually. In 2010, the award was bestowed on the Spanish national team after they won the FIFA World Cup. In 2012, the award was jointly given to Spain football greats Iker Casillas and Xavi Hernandez.

An extraordinary playing career

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The jury’s decision to honour Messi comes as no surprise. He is the most decorated player in the history of the sport, boasting a record 47 team trophies. His magnificent collection includes the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and four UEFA Champions League titles and 10 La Liga titles with Barcelona. He has won a record eight Ballon d'Or awards and six European Golden Shoes, having scored 936 official senior career goals.

The deep Spanish connection

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{{^usCountry}} The Princess of Asturias Award is only awarded to Spanish nationals. Even though he plays for Argentina and is a national icon there, Messi is a Spanish citizen. He moved to Spain when he was 13 years old to join FC Barcelona's famed La Masia academy and officially acquired his Spanish passport in September 2005. He spent his most formative years and the absolute peak of his club career in Spain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Princess of Asturias Award is only awarded to Spanish nationals. Even though he plays for Argentina and is a national icon there, Messi is a Spanish citizen. He moved to Spain when he was 13 years old to join FC Barcelona's famed La Masia academy and officially acquired his Spanish passport in September 2005. He spent his most formative years and the absolute peak of his club career in Spain. {{/usCountry}}

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Winning Spain’s highest honour is a fitting tribute to a player whose legacy was largely built on Spanish soil.

ALSO READ: The end of Lionel Messi’s Argentina story

Champion off the pitch

Beyond his extraordinary achievements on the pitch, the award is also being given to him for his contributions to society. The award foundation specifically highlighted his humanitarian work, especially his role as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2010.

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Through his own Leo Messi Foundation, he continues to fund health, sports, and education initiatives for vulnerable children around the globe.