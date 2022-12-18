Lionel Messi becomes first footballer in history to record incredible FIFA World Cup feat after goal vs France in final

Argentina star Lionel Messi became the first player in the history of the FIFA World Cup history to score a goal in every knock-out match of the edition. Messi achieved the feat when he converted the penalty early into the final against France at the Lusail Stadium in Doha. Messi has scored in each of the knock-out rounds in the 2022 edition of the World Cup and continued on his brilliant run in the final when in the 23rd minute, he found the net beating Hugo Lloris.

In the Round of 16 match against Australia, Messi had opened the goalscoring for Argentina in the 35th minute as the side eventually registered a 2-1 win. In the next round, the Argentine captain doubled the side's lead against the Netherlands when he converted a penalty late into the second half; after the game went into extra-time and later penalties, Messi scored again as Argentina defeated the Dutch side 4-3.

In the semi-finals, Messi converted a penalty again to open the scoring for Argentina against Croatia, as the side registered a convincing 3-0 win to secure a berth in the final.

Earlier, Lionel Messi also surpassed Lothar Matthaus to become the men's player with most appearances in the FIFA World Cup. Messi recorded his 26th appearance at the grand stage.

Argentina made an electrifying start to the final of the tournament, as they were rewarded for their relentless attack with an early penalty. Messi kept his cool to slot the ball past Lloris for Argentina's opener, while Angel Di Maria, who had remained on the bench throughout the tournament but started in the playing XI for the final, doubled the side's lead in the 36th minute. By half-time, Argentina led France 2-0.

