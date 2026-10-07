Lionel Messi farewell match LIVE Argentina vs Benin: The GOAT arrives at stadium in tears on team bus

Lionel Messi farewell match Live Score Argentina vs Benin: The day Argentina fans never wanted to see has arrived. Lionel Messi will play his final match for the national team on Tuesday when the World Cup champions face Benin at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. The occasion has been billed as “The Night That No One Wants to End”, with thousands expected to gather for an emotional farewell to their captain. Messi has already confirmed that his international career is coming to an end, bringing down the curtain on a journey that saw him win the 2022 World Cup and two Copa America titles. He leaves Argentina as their record appearance maker and top scorer.