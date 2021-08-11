Lionel Messi joins Paris Saint-Germain on two-year deal after Barcelona exit

Star forward Lionel Messi has joined French giants Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal following his departure from FC Barcelona. Messi, the 34-year-old Argentine forward, who recently bid a tearful goodbye to Nou Camp, where he spent 21 years of his life at, also has the option of a third year. The exact details of Messi's financial terms were not declared but it is believed that he will reportedly be earning $41 million per year.

"I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain. Everything about the club matches my football ambitions," Messi said Tuesday in a statement. "I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here. I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes."

PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi was thrilled to have Messi on board: "I am delighted that Lionel Messi has chosen to join Paris St-Germain and we are proud to welcome him to Paris, with his family.

"He did not hide his desire to continue to evolve at the highest level and to win trophies. The ambition of the club is of course identical. The addition of Leo to our world-class team confirms the relevance and success of our recruitment. Together with our great coach and his staff, I look forward to seeing our team make history for all of our supporters around the world."

With the signing, Messi becomes PSG's fourth free-transfer this summer after Gianluigi Donnarumma of Italy, Georginio Wijnaldum of the Netherlands and Sergio Ramos. Messi will join Brazil's Neymar and French striker Kylian Mbappe to form a formidable forward attack for the club.

Messi had expressed his desire to leave Barcelona last year, but during a tearful press conference had said that things had changed in the last one year and that he was keen to continue with the club. However, given the financial debt the Catalan club was in, Barcelona had to let Messi go even though the 34-year-old had agreed to slash his fee by 50 percent.