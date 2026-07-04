Lionel Messi pays ultimate respect to Cape Verde after Argentina get out of jail: ‘They didn’t lose to Spain'

Lionel Messi once again rescued Argentina when they needed him most, producing a goal and an assist to steer the defending champions past a fearless Cape Verde side in a dramatic FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash on Saturday. Speaking after the match, Messi admitted Argentina expected a stern examination, insisting Cape Verde's earlier results against heavyweights Spain and Uruguay had already proved they were no ordinary underdogs. He had special praise for goalkeeper Vozinha and co. Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi reacts to a missed chance. (AFP)

With the contest locked deep into extra time, Messi's dangerous corner sparked the decisive moment as Diney Borges turned the ball into his own net, sealing a frantic 3-2 victory and ending a spirited challenge that came perilously close to producing one of the greatest shocks in World Cup history.

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“Well, honestly, we knew it was going to be a very tough game. It is no coincidence that this team had not lost to Spain or Uruguay,” Messi said after being named Player of the Match.

“Beyond just advancing, I believe there are positives because we did some good things, but we also need to correct the mistakes, of which there were many today,” he added.

Spirited fightback Earlier in the match, Messi scored the opening goal, breaking the deadlock in the 29th minute, taking his World Cup tally to a record-extending 20 goals and moving two clear of France's Kylian Mbappé on the all-time scoring chart.

Yet despite the early breakthrough, Argentina were pushed to the brink by an inspired Cape Verde outfit, who came back from behind on two occasions.

Veteran goalkeeper Vozinha, aged 40, rolled back the years with a series of outstanding saves, frustrating Argentina and keeping Cape Verde's dream alive.

“We did the hardest thing, which was getting that first goal. We thought that after that we would find our rhythm and be more relaxed, but it was the complete opposite," he said.

“At times, we lost possession, we sat back a bit too much, and we could not press them effectively. They used their strengths to strike. We knew it would be difficult. This is knockout football, and nobody gives you anything for free. While some might dismiss certain teams based on their name, we knew it would not be easy at all. That’s the nature of this World Cup. Everything is very even, very complicated, and every match is incredibly tough," he added.

Argentina will next square off against Egypt in the Round of 16.