Lionel Messi remains the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer with $28.3 million in guaranteed compensation, according to a salary release Thursday by the players' union, with Chicago's Robert Lewandowski second. Lionel Messi in action. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Argentine legend Messi topped the league list revealed by the MLS Players Association with compensation almost $8 million higher than last year, although his figures include only playing compensation and did not include income from other sources.

Messi signed a contract extension through 2028 last year.

Poland's Lewandowski, who joined the Chicago Fire earlier this year, was second overall with $19.51 million, followed by Orlando's Antoine Griezmann of France at $13.938 million, South Korean star Son Heung-min of Los Angeles FC at $11.152 million and Swiss international Breel Embolo of Atlanta United at $10.81 million.

Among MLS clubs, Miami topped all teams in total guaranteed compensation at $59.37 million, with Chicago second at $41.29 million, Atlanta third at $38.35 million, the Los Angeles Galaxy fourth at $34.91 million and LAFC fifth at $32.91 million.

The league's lowest total team compensation was with the Philadelphia Union at $12.64 million, with Sporting Kansas City second-lowest at $13.30 million and DC United third-lowest at $14.55 million.

The figures are through October 9 and are annualised for players who arrived in the summer transfer period.