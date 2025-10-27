Lionel Messi's postponed Kerala trip part of ‘shady business deal’, stadium renovation deal questioned: Report

Football fans in India were disappointed recently as Lionel Messi's visit to Kerala in November this year got postponed, as revealed by the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and the event's sponsor. Messi and the Argentine team were slated to play a friendly match in Kochi, against Australia on 17 November. The postponement has raised question marks in Kerala, with the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) alleging that the event is a 'cover for a dubious financial deal'. Lionel Messi in action for Argentina.(AFP)

Congress MP Hibi Eden made the claim in connection with the renovation of the JLN International Stadium in Kochi, which was undertaken in preparation for the match.

The JLN Stadium, owned by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), a body under the state government, had reached an agreement with the Sports Kerala Foundation, a state entity, for renovation works. Later, the Sports Kerala Foundation assigned it to a private company. Eden also alleged that trees were cut and construction was carried out in violation of existing norms.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "I suspect there is a shady deal taking place with the support of the Kerala government behind these developments."

Questioning the stadium's future, he said, "Now, no cricket matches are being held. It is used mainly for football. But we hear that the ISL team Kerala Blasters, which played here, will also move out. What will be the future of this stadium."

"We remained silent because Messi's arrival was expected to boost Kochi's growth, and many people were eager to see him. Now that the Argentine team is not coming, GCDA should clarify whether the renovation will continue and who will operate the stadium," he added.

Then, Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman lost his temper on Monday when reporters asked him about Messi's visit. Cameras caught him annoyed. Then he whispered something in a reporter's ear, before pushing away mics and cameras.