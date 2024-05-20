Manchester City seal fourth-straight Premier League title, but are they the best in England’s football history?

It was another year of English football and Manchester City sealed their fourth-straight Premier League title on Sunday. It also marked their sixth league title in seven seasons. It is Pep Guardiola's 17th trophy as Manchester City manager, in his eight years at the club. He could win his 18th title for City, when his side take on Manchester United in the FA Cup final. Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola celebrates with the Premier League trophy.(AP)

Since Guardiola won the league title for City in 2018, other than Liverpool's 2020 success, there has been no other side to clinch the league title. City won back-to-back titles with Guardiola in 2018 and 2019, bagging a total of 100 and 98 points. Then, Liverpool ended their run, followed by City reclaiming the title once again.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp signs off with win in emotionally charged final match as Liverpool manager

Last season, City won the treble (Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup). Guardiola has also led City to three League Cup trophies and the 2021 UCL final.

Guardiola has a contract with Man City until end of next season, and his comments have fueled speculation that he could be leaving soon. Speaking to the media, he said, "The reality is I'm closer to leaving than to staying. It's eight years, will be nine. Right now my feeling is I want to stay next season. We talked with the club, we have time to talk next season because I have to see the players as well (to see) if they follow me, they follow us, for many reasons. I will stay and during the season we will talk when calm."

But is Guardiola's City the best in England's history?

Liverpool bagged three-straight top-flight titles from 1982-84, also clinching the European Cup and three League cups. From 1973-90, in total Liverpool won 11 league titles, four European Cups.

Manchester United have had two dominance phases; once in 1999-2001 and then in 2007-09. 1999 was their pinnacle, when Sir Alex Ferguson led them to the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup. Then in 2007-09, United's feared duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney saw them win a hat-trick of titles and also the UCL in 2008. They also reached the UCL final in 2009 and 2011.

Arsenal went an entire league season unbeaten in 2003-04, and earned the nickname, 'Invincibles'. Meanwhile, Preston was the first team in English top-flight to go a full season unbeaten when they won the league and FA Cup in 1888-89.